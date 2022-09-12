Read full article on original website
Marvel's Scarlet Witch Series Debuts Wanda Maximoff's New Costume
Wanda Maximoff is embarking on new adventures as part of a new Scarlet Witch series. Announced earlier today, Scarlet Witch #1 comes from the creative team of writer Steve Orlando, artist Sara Pichelli, and colorist Matt Wilson, with a cover by Russell Dauterman. Along with setting up Scarlet Witch's new status quo following X-Men: The Trial of Magneto, the new series will also see Dauterman create a new costume for Wanda Maximoff. Russell Dauterman has been doing cover work for plenty of Marvel titles, most recently the X-Men franchise, and even did a variant cover featuring many of Scarlet Witch's costumes for Avengers Forever #1.
‘She-Hulk’ just saw a major ‘Daredevil’ foe hop into the MCU, and everybody’s missing it
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 5. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continued today with its fifth episode, which at long last finally set up the incoming arrival of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock on the scene. The latest installment of the Marvel Studios series featured Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters going to a superhero costume designer to get some custom clothing, with the episode ending on the revelation that they’ve also created a new suit for a certain horn-headed vigilante from Hell’s Kitchen.
Benedict Wong is Enjoying Being a Part of the "Wong Cinematic Universe"
It’s Wong’s world, and we are just living in it. The character has developed such a massive fan base that even in the recent She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode, a highly self-aware Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) tells the camera, “God, everybody loves Wong. It’s like giving the show Twitter armor for a week.” And such is the power of Sorcerer Supreme Wong that even Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) bowed to him in his last movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In a recent chat with The Hollywood Reporter, actor Benedict Wong reveals that he’s “heartened” by all the love Wong has received and even divulged that he has “some ideas” about a spinoff series.
Best Shows Like 'Thundercats': From 'Gargoyles' to 'Transformers'
Animated shows of the 1980’s were far from subtle in what their motives were; to sell toys to kids and run repeatedly in syndication. While this mandate to bank off the market capital of Saturday mornings and after-school programming may seem opportunistic, it drove the creation of many memorable series that helped define the decade of children’s TV for how unapologetically fun and relentlessly hyper-stimulating they were.
She-Hulk episode 5 credits make the MCU's first references to [SPOILERS]
Marvel has come up with a sneak-y way to officially introduce the mercenary, the mutant, and the astronaut into the franchise
Here's What The "House Of The Dragon" Cast Members Look Like Compared With Their Characters
It's amazing what a platinum wig can do.
'The People's Joker' Pulled From Toronto Film Festival After One Screening
After having a single screening at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, the comedy film The People’s Joker was pulled from the event’s programming. The movie by director Vera Drew (Who Is America) told a different origin story for the world-famous Batman villain, much like Warner Bros. did with 2019’s Joker. In this universe, however, the title character has a queer identity. In its synopsis, the movie made it clear that it was “completely” unlicensed by DC Comics and Warner Bros., and if the movie wasn’t on either company’s radar so far, after the premiere event, it certainly is.
Viola Davis's The Woman King lands 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating
The Woman King has earned itself a '100% Fresh' rating on Rotten Tomatoes after premiering at Toronto International Film Festival last week. Headlined by Oscar winner Viola Davis (soon to be seen in Black Adam too), director Gina Prince-Bythewood's bloodthirsty epic chronicles the plight of an all-female warrior unit known as the Agojie – real-life protectors of the African Kingdom of Dahomey 200 years ago.
Jimmy Kimmel's stupid antics are just latest insult for Black women (and men) in Hollywood
Some call Jimmy Kimmel's antics at the Emmy Awards 'white privilege.' I just call it stupid.
'Babylon' Trailer Sends Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie on a Dazzling Hollywood Journey
The first trailer is out for Damien Chazelle's Old Hollywood period piece Babylon, giving audiences their first look at the varied cast of characters on the rise in the film industry. With the backdrop of a changing entertainment landscape as silent films give way to talkies, the film takes a broad look at the chaos that ensues as actors, directors, and more scramble to adapt to the new environment. As the trailer indicates, it's a dive into the wild lives of said creatives and the city and industry they are intertwined with.
‘House of the Dragon’: Milly Alcock Reveals Details on Filming ‘Shocking’ Brothel Scene in Episode 4
Fans may have been more uncomfortable watching the brothel scene in 'House of the Dragon' than Milly Alcock was filming it
Who Is Jack Russell, the Mysterious Character in Disney+'s 'Werewolf by Night'?
The first official trailer for Werewolf by Night made its debut during the D23 Expo, serving as a homage to classic horror films and marking Michael Giacchino's directorial debut. It also marks the expansion of the supernatural side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the upcoming Blade reboot also dipping into the realm of goblins and ghouls. It's rather fitting for Werewolf by Night to be the MCU project that delves more into mysticism, as Jack Russell has a connection to many mystical Marvel characters.
'The Good Place's Manny Jacinto Joins a Galaxy Far, Far Away in 'The Acolyte'
The Galaxy Far, Far Away just keeps growing! It was announced today by Deadline that Manny Jacinto has been added to the cast of Leslye Headland's Star Wars series The Acolyte where he will star opposite Amandla Stenberg, Jodie Turner-Smith, and recent Emmy-winning Squid Games star Lee Jung-jae. First announced...
'The People’s Joker' Director on the Legality of Unofficial DC Movie
The People’s Joker is embracing the playful tagline, “An illegal queer coming of age comic book movie by Vera Drew,” but it seems as though Warner Bros. is taking things a bit more seriously. The TIFF website just revealed that The People’s Joker has been withdrawn from the film festival due to “rights issues.”
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Episode 4 Recap: What Do You Fight For?
“There is a tempest in me.” Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) is speaking of the forces that drive her, but in the fourth episode of Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, “The Great Wave,” she could be speaking for any of our heroes. She might also be speaking of the uniquely tempestuous relationship between a parent and their child — the ways they wound and trust and protect and fail their kids. “Adar” means father, after all. Where does parental authority heal, and where does it buckle?
'Atlanta' Cast and Character Guide (And What They're Doing Next)
After six years and four seasons, the FX comedy-drama Atlanta will touch down for the final time this year. The series led by Donald Glover made its mark in pop culture as a distinct and surreal show that brought Black-centric experiences to the forefront. The show particularly draws from Glover's own experiences living in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, which is a significant place that cultivated rap culture. The unpredictable plots of the episodes thread between prevalent social commentary and satirical comedy all while following the lives of two cousins who team up as up-and-coming rapper and manager.
The Best Wins at the 2022 Emmys Highlighted Long-Deserving Talent
There was a nice half hour at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmys where it felt like anything could happen, and that maybe the actors who really made a moment of the seasons they were nominated for may actually receive some deserved recognition. And then the show devolved into predictability as scheduled, though that may not actually be something to scoff at. The actors winning for their performance in a Limited Series— Michael Keaton, Amanda Seyfried, Murray Bartlett, and Jennifer Coolidge—all had long been predicted to win, though an Emmy for the veteran actors feels long overdue. Ultimately, it feeds into the main...
What Is the Meaning of Elendil's Sword in 'The Rings of Power'?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-3 from The Rings of Power.One of the most important relics in the entire history of Middle-earth was introduced in The Rings of Power in the third episode. This weapon was wielded throughout all three ages of Middle-earth. In the most important battle against evil, when it had just been broken, it was used to cut the ring from Sauron’s finger and vanquish the Dark Lord from his physical form. The sword, which Elendil (Lloyd Owen) held for the first time in the latest episode, is later called Narsil.
Netflix's All Quiet on the Western Front called "terrific" and "chilling" in rave first reviews
As the World War I film premieres at Toronto Film Festival, critics have shared their overwhelming positive thoughts about it online. New Netflix movie All Quiet on the Western Front is receiving rave first reviews, with critics calling it "harrowing", "terrific", and a "chilling piece of anti-war filmmaking". Directed by Edward Berger, it follows Paul, a young German soldier, whose euphoria over fighting in World War I soon turns to fear when he and his comrades are sent into the trenches.
Before 'Andor': A History of the Rebellion in Star Wars, From 'Rogue One' to 'The Force Awakens'
After a few months of hiatus, new Star Wars content is just around the corner! Andor arrives on Disney+ by the end of the month, with the promise of telling a story leaning more on the political thriller side of the franchise, which hasn't been further explored yet —not on its live action shows, at least. Because, yes, Star Wars is not just about family drama and exploding ships, it does have a deeply political side.
