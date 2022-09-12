Read full article on original website
Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022
It sounds crazy now, but the then 34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Did Russell Wilson almost accidentally end his postgame interview with 'Go Hawks'?
It’s the thing Russell Wilson said at the end of every single interview with reporters over his 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks: “Go Hawks.”. So maybe it’s going to take a little time — especially with him IN Seattle for his first game against his old franchise, which he and the Denver Broncos lost — before he gets used to “Go Broncos, let’s ride.”
Cowboys Reportedly Make Decision On Possible Quarterback Trade
While the timetable is now in question, the Dallas Cowboys will spend some time without Dak Prescott. The star quarterback fractured his right throwing thumb during Week 1's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although Prescott was initially expected to miss six-to-eight weeks, Jerry Jones that they won't place him on the injured reserve.
Russell Wilson benching on final Broncos play draws stunned reaction from Pete Carroll
The Denver Broncos’ decision to go for a 64-yard field goal attempt to save their life in Week 1 on the road against the Seattle Seahawks has left NFL fans scratching their heads. Even Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was confused over the fact that Nathaniel Hackett chose to put the team’s fate in the hands (or feet) of kicker Brandon McManus instead of going for it on fourth-and-5 with Russell Wilson on the field.
Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers
Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
Shaquille O'Neal Names His Worst Teammate Of All-Time
Throughout his legendary NBA career, Shaquille O'Neal played with dozens of teammates for six different franchises. So when Shaq was asked who was the worst teammate he ever had during a recent episode of "The Big Podcast," he had plenty of guys to choose from. However, O'Neal's mind immediately went...
A mic'd-up Patrick Mahomes was completely stunned by Chiefs safety Justin Reid's booming kickoff
Sunday’s Week 1 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals was an eventful afternoon for safety Justin Reid, and it had little to do with anything in the defensive backfield. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker rolled his left ankle during the kickoff following Kansas City’s first touchdown, and he was initially unable to continue. That left the Chiefs looking towards their emergency kicker … none other than Justin Reid.
49ers working to prevent locker room drama over Trey Lance-Jimmy Garoppolo dynamic
We’re just one game into the new season and already, some folks have already brought out the pitchforks on Trey Lance. To be fair, the new San Francisco 49ers QB1 didn’t do himself any favors with a disappointing debut in the Niners’ opening-day loss to the Chicago Bears. Be that as it may, there’s no denying that calling for Lance’s head is a tad premature at this point in the campaign.
Adrian Peterson gets just $15k for KO loss, Le’Veon Bell leads the way in Social Gloves 2 salaries
Adrian Peterson only got paid $15,000 for his KO loss to Le’Veon Bell over the weekend. Peterson, a former NFL running back who was the NFL’s MVP in 2012 and considered one of the best running backs in history was making his boxing debut against Bell who is a three-time Pro Bowler and was also making his boxing debut.
If Ravens don’t pay up for Lamar Jackson, could a surprise backup plan be in store?
Negotiation tactic or not, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has begun considering a move to a different NFL team — including the one in his hometown. The Miami Dolphins are heading up to Baltimore to face the Baltimore Ravens this week as each AFC team looks to build off 1-0 starts to the season.
The Minnesota Vikings hosted a tryout and a visit on Tuesday
The Minnesota Vikings lost Janarius Robinson to the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday afternoon which freed a spot on their practice squad. With that move being made, the Vikings made two corresponding moves by bringing in wide receiver Reggie Roberson for a visit and defensive tackle Khalik Davis for a tryout.
‘We will go with the hot hand’: Kyle Shanahan reveals plan that should frighten Jeff Wilson Jr. owners
Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers could be facing an issue at the running back position. And some might not like where they are headed. Elijah Mitchell, the 49ers starting running back heading into the 2022 season, will be sidelined for around the next two months. After suffering a sprained MCL, Mitchell has been placed on injured reserve.
Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey held out of practice on Wednesday
We’ll tell you like we did last week, Carolina Panthers fans—take a breath. Star running back Christian McCaffrey was held out of practice on Wednesday simply for rest. The approach to recovery for the sixth-year veteran, who missed 23 of 33 games between 2020 and 2021, has leaned towards taking extended breaks thus far.
Saints latest signing could signal bad news with Alvin Kamara
The New Orleans Saints are reportedly signing a veteran running back to their practice squad, which could mean bad news with Alvin Kamara. The New Orleans Saints are reportedly signing veteran running back Latavius Murray to their practice squad, shortly after Alvin Kamara exited the season opener with a rib injury.
NFL football schedule, scores for Week 2 games
NFL football schedule, scores for Week 2 gamesScores to be updated | All times Eastern | Odds via SI Sportsbook Football Power Index game picks are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s ...
Mike Martz Not Impressed With Two Second-Year Quarterbacks
The Super Bowl winning coach doesn’t get the hype around the two young quarterbacks after their performances on Sunday.
AthlonSports.com
San Francisco 49ers Reportedly Signed A Veteran Running Back On Tuesday
The San Francisco 49ers need to add depth at the running back position. Starter Elijah Mitchell suffered a knee injury in the team's season opener and will be placed on the injured reserve. Fortunately, help is on the way. The 49ers are reportedly signing a veteran running back to their...
NBC Sports
Shanahan hints at how 49ers will replace Mitchell in backfield
The 49ers will have a new starting running back heading into Week 2 and Kyle Shanahan has an idea how they will determine who it will be. With Elijah Mitchell sidelined for approximately two months, Jeff Wilson Jr., along with rookies Ty Davis-Price and Jordan Mason will be competing for the lead-back role moving forward. The club also signed former Indianapolis Colts ball carrier Marlon Mack to their practice squad. The head coach explained that all backs will compete for the job this week.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 2: Vikings, Dolphins climb; Packers, Raiders slip
Football has returned and nobody knows anything. That's one way to put it after a Week 1 in which so much of the conventional wisdom that dominated conversation during the summer was scattered to the wind. The defending champs were humbled in their own home, while our No. 32 team entering the season knocked off one of January's NFC Championship Game participants.
3 things we learned from Amazon Prime’s TNF debut
Thursday Night Football debuted on Amazon Prime on Sept. 15. Here are three things we learned in the streaming service’s first game. The very first Thursday Night Football game of the 2022 season took place on Sept. 15, as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Los Angeles Chargers. The game did not air on national television like in years past. Instead, it was streamed through Amazon Prime Video, after the company reached an exclusive agreement with the NFL.
FanSided
