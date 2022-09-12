We’re just one game into the new season and already, some folks have already brought out the pitchforks on Trey Lance. To be fair, the new San Francisco 49ers QB1 didn’t do himself any favors with a disappointing debut in the Niners’ opening-day loss to the Chicago Bears. Be that as it may, there’s no denying that calling for Lance’s head is a tad premature at this point in the campaign.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO