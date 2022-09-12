Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Rested Panthers get district play underway
Heading into the fourth week of the high school football season, one county team begins district play, another stays at home after a pair of dominating home-field victories already this season, while the other two programs look to rebound from tough losses last week. Fivay (1-2) at Lecanto (1-1), 7:30...
Henderson remembers legendary coach Phil Gibson's 'immeasurable' impact on HS basketball
HENDERSON, Ky. — Phil Gibson was always a fighter. Although his esophageal cancer diagnosis came at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, he overcame numerous setbacks to continue doing what he loved: coaching basketball. He battled to return as an assistant coach for the Henderson County High School girls, who he helped lead...
Comments / 0