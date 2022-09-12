About halfway to Joshua Tree, you might notice a glittering, brand new high-rise towering just a few blocks off the 210 freeway. It stands out because there isn’t much else like it in the city of Highland, California, a small suburb of San Bernardino, and because it isn’t technically located in Highland, either. This new resort and theater, dubbed Yaamava, is an expansion of the former San Manuel Casino. The update has taken the idea of what casino hospitality and entertainment in California can be and turned it on its head.

HIGHLAND, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO