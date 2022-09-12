ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Sister of former Michigan football star throws out first pitch for Detroit Tigers

Aidan Hutchinson may be starting his career with the Detroit Lions, but there was a different Hutchinson in the spotlight on Wednesday. It also wasn’t football related. Aria Hutchinson, Aidan’s sister, threw out of the ceremonial first pitch in the Detroit Tigers- Houston Astros game. Aria also holds the title of Miss Michigan.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Chris Fowler gives his pick for best home-field advantage in the B1G

Home-field advantage might be considered underrated to some, but to others, it could be the difference between a win and a loss. ESPN commentator Chris Fowler recently gave his thoughts on which team has the best home-field advantage in the B1G. While programs like Michigan, Michigan State, and Ohio State have stadiums such as “The Big House” or “The Horseshoe,” few atmospheres compare to Beaver Stadium in Penn State’s annual White Out game.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph reveals key change to Nebraska practices during Week 3

Mickey Joseph is assuming the task of trying to turn things around at Nebraska. After stepping into the interim role following Scott Frost’s firing, Joseph has already made some changes to how the Huskers do things. Earlier in the week, Joseph revealed he was making some tweaks to the...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph shuffles assignments for Nebraska's defensive staff entering Week 3

Mickey Joseph has now made another change to his coaching staff. He shuffled the duties of two defensive coaches per The Athletic’s Mitch Sherman. Travis Fisher will be the team’s corners and nickels coach, while Erik Chinander will be working with the safeties from now on. Chinander is adding the work of safeties to his defensive coordinator role, while Fisher was most recently the DB coach for all of the defensive backfield on Frost’s staff.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Micah Parsons
saturdaytradition.com

Bob Stoops weighs in on head coaching vacancy at Nebraska

Who will be the next coach at Nebraska? Will former Bob Stoops be a front-runner for the position following his success in Norman?. Stoops, 62, might be considered a favorite given the fact he’s been coaching in the XFL and looks to remain active. For now, that’s all he hopes to accomplish in his coaching career until further notice (Via 247 Sports).
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Ferentz confirms key Iowa DB will miss entire 2022 season

Kirk Ferentz updated the media on the status of Jermari Harris on Tuesday. It’s not looking good for the Iowa DB per Chad Leistikow of the Des Moines Register. Ferentz confirmed that Harris will be missing the rest of the season. Harris missed the season opener after getting suspended for an OWI arrest back in April.
AMES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#Nbc#The Dallas Cowboys
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt explains why Mickey Joseph's debut will be a challenge on different levels

Joel Klatt explained why Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph will have a challenging start to his new job against Oklahoma. Joseph will make his debut as Nebraska’s interim head coach in a massive home game for Nebraska. It will be a hard task for Joseph to bring a team together in a game against one of the best teams in the country.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Greg McElroy weighs in on Mickey Joseph's Week 3 Nebraska debut, potential 'new energy' for the Huskers

Greg McElroy gave his thoughts on Mickey Joseph’s debut as Nebraska’s interim head coach heading into the Week 3 matchup against Oklahoma. This will be a challenging game for Joseph, as he will be taking on a top 10 team in his first game. Joseph assumed the role as the interim head coach following Scott Frost’s exit on Sunday. Frost was fired after Nebraska’s latest loss to Georgia Southern.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

College football bowl projections: USA TODAY includes 9 B1G teams after Week 2

College football bowl projections are updated with every development throughout the season. With Week 2 in the books, one updated projection has 9 B1G teams going bowling. Erick Smith of USA TODAY shared his updated projections on Tuesday. In Smith’s new projections, he has one Big Ten program making the College Football Playoff and 2 others reaching New Year’s Six bowls, which are determined by the selection committee’s rankings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Dino Babers highlights Aidan O'Connell's accuracy: Last QB like that 'got drafted by the Patriots'

There’s always skepticism when comparing a college quarterback to Tom Brady. The latest presumed one by Syracuse head coach Dino Babers might take the cake. When discussing the matchup against Purdue, Babers said that few quarterbacks have been as impressive in recent memory as Boilermakers’ Aidan O’Connell. Babers didn’t compare the 6th-year senior by name to the 7-time Super Bowl champion, but he did mention how the last time he saw a quarterback with this much accuracy, he was drafted by the Patriots.
SYRACUSE, NY
saturdaytradition.com

TJ Watt officially placed on IR following Week 1 injury

TJ Watt has been officially placed on injured reserve after tearing his pec Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Watt, a former Wisconsin standout, will be out for at least the next 6 weeks, according to ESPN’s Ian Rapoport. Rough way to start the season. Watt played well in...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy