LGBTQ students find allies in the Christian Faith leadership.Matthew C. WoodruffTexas State
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
New Fountain and Splash Pad Opens in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Fifth Grader Writes Book About Virtual LearningLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Police Department Raided Popular Recording StudioLarry LeaseDallas, TX
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska coaching search: Tim Brando says Nebraska needs to forget 'Urban Meyer nonsense'
Nebraska football has been struggling in close games and losing 10-straight to end former head coach Scott Frost’s tenure. Fox Sports broadcaster Tim Brando added his two cents on Twitter regarding the Nebraska coaching search. Saying in part, “Forget this Urban Meyer nonsense. The notion that ya gotta get...
saturdaytradition.com
Sister of former Michigan football star throws out first pitch for Detroit Tigers
Aidan Hutchinson may be starting his career with the Detroit Lions, but there was a different Hutchinson in the spotlight on Wednesday. It also wasn’t football related. Aria Hutchinson, Aidan’s sister, threw out of the ceremonial first pitch in the Detroit Tigers- Houston Astros game. Aria also holds the title of Miss Michigan.
saturdaytradition.com
Russell Wilson weighs in on late decision-making in Denver Broncos loss
Russell Wilson made his season debut – and Denver Broncos debut – in a Monday Night Football return to Seattle. Wilson took the field to a chorus of boos after beginning his career with the Seahawks. That game did not go well for Wilson. He did throw for...
Former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr arrested in Collin County
Former Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr has been arrested and jailed in Collin County but the Sheriff’s Office is not saying what the charge is. Carr was booked into the county jail Thursday.
saturdaytradition.com
Chris Fowler gives his pick for best home-field advantage in the B1G
Home-field advantage might be considered underrated to some, but to others, it could be the difference between a win and a loss. ESPN commentator Chris Fowler recently gave his thoughts on which team has the best home-field advantage in the B1G. While programs like Michigan, Michigan State, and Ohio State have stadiums such as “The Big House” or “The Horseshoe,” few atmospheres compare to Beaver Stadium in Penn State’s annual White Out game.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State RB, true freshman walk-on, becomes latest to shed black stripe
Ohio State has a new full-fledged running back, the program announced on Wednesday following practice. This time, it was RB TC Caffey, a true freshman out of Hubbard, Ohio. Caffey was a walk-on addition for the Buckeyes, but he has shed his black stripe to become a full member of the program.
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph reveals key change to Nebraska practices during Week 3
Mickey Joseph is assuming the task of trying to turn things around at Nebraska. After stepping into the interim role following Scott Frost’s firing, Joseph has already made some changes to how the Huskers do things. Earlier in the week, Joseph revealed he was making some tweaks to the...
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph shuffles assignments for Nebraska's defensive staff entering Week 3
Mickey Joseph has now made another change to his coaching staff. He shuffled the duties of two defensive coaches per The Athletic’s Mitch Sherman. Travis Fisher will be the team’s corners and nickels coach, while Erik Chinander will be working with the safeties from now on. Chinander is adding the work of safeties to his defensive coordinator role, while Fisher was most recently the DB coach for all of the defensive backfield on Frost’s staff.
saturdaytradition.com
Bob Stoops weighs in on head coaching vacancy at Nebraska
Who will be the next coach at Nebraska? Will former Bob Stoops be a front-runner for the position following his success in Norman?. Stoops, 62, might be considered a favorite given the fact he’s been coaching in the XFL and looks to remain active. For now, that’s all he hopes to accomplish in his coaching career until further notice (Via 247 Sports).
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz confirms key Iowa DB will miss entire 2022 season
Kirk Ferentz updated the media on the status of Jermari Harris on Tuesday. It’s not looking good for the Iowa DB per Chad Leistikow of the Des Moines Register. Ferentz confirmed that Harris will be missing the rest of the season. Harris missed the season opener after getting suspended for an OWI arrest back in April.
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph confirms Nebraska defenders are starting with a 'clean slate' in regards to Blackshirt status
Mickey Joseph – Nebraska’s interim coach – making a few changes following the firing of Scott Frost. One of the biggest? The “re-earning” of the Blackshirts for every defensive player. The Blackshirts, a tradition started in 1964 when then-coach Bob Devaney differentiated the defensive starters...
saturdaytradition.com
Peyton Manning was losing his mind over Denver Broncos' late-game decisions in Week 1 loss
In last night’s ‘Monday Night Football’ game, Peyton Manning showed that he is just like the rest of us. During the final minute between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks, the Broncos failed to utilize the clock and Manning had to bring attention to this absurd turn of events while on ESPN2’s ‘Manning Cast’ with his brother Eli.
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains why Mickey Joseph's debut will be a challenge on different levels
Joel Klatt explained why Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph will have a challenging start to his new job against Oklahoma. Joseph will make his debut as Nebraska’s interim head coach in a massive home game for Nebraska. It will be a hard task for Joseph to bring a team together in a game against one of the best teams in the country.
saturdaytradition.com
Raheem Morris, NFL DC, explains why he told Scott Frost 'congratulations' after getting fired
Raheem Morris has a second Super Bowl ring, helping to guide the Los Angeles Rams to the title as the defensive coordinator during the 2021 season. But not too long ago, he shared a similar fate as Scott Frost. During the 2020 season, Morris was the interim head coach of...
NFL・
saturdaytradition.com
Greg McElroy weighs in on Mickey Joseph's Week 3 Nebraska debut, potential 'new energy' for the Huskers
Greg McElroy gave his thoughts on Mickey Joseph’s debut as Nebraska’s interim head coach heading into the Week 3 matchup against Oklahoma. This will be a challenging game for Joseph, as he will be taking on a top 10 team in his first game. Joseph assumed the role as the interim head coach following Scott Frost’s exit on Sunday. Frost was fired after Nebraska’s latest loss to Georgia Southern.
saturdaytradition.com
College football bowl projections: USA TODAY includes 9 B1G teams after Week 2
College football bowl projections are updated with every development throughout the season. With Week 2 in the books, one updated projection has 9 B1G teams going bowling. Erick Smith of USA TODAY shared his updated projections on Tuesday. In Smith’s new projections, he has one Big Ten program making the College Football Playoff and 2 others reaching New Year’s Six bowls, which are determined by the selection committee’s rankings.
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer weighs in on Nebraska coaching search, lauds fan support of the Huskers
Urban Meyer is one of the latest figures in college football to give his take on the Nebraska coaching search. He was very complementary of Nebraska’s fanbase per Nick Kosko of 247Sports. Meyer grew up watching the legendary Tom Osborne’s Nebraska teams. He admitted that when he was at...
saturdaytradition.com
Dino Babers highlights Aidan O'Connell's accuracy: Last QB like that 'got drafted by the Patriots'
There’s always skepticism when comparing a college quarterback to Tom Brady. The latest presumed one by Syracuse head coach Dino Babers might take the cake. When discussing the matchup against Purdue, Babers said that few quarterbacks have been as impressive in recent memory as Boilermakers’ Aidan O’Connell. Babers didn’t compare the 6th-year senior by name to the 7-time Super Bowl champion, but he did mention how the last time he saw a quarterback with this much accuracy, he was drafted by the Patriots.
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State football: Final thoughts and a prediction ahead of trip to Auburn
I’m not feeling the ’burn. Not any more than I was 12 months ago. Less, actually. Bryan Harsin’s train-wreck Auburn squad enters Saturday’s SEC-B1G showdown with No. 22 Penn State still sorting out offseason issues and trying to find a quarterback. That’s not to say it’ll...
saturdaytradition.com
TJ Watt officially placed on IR following Week 1 injury
TJ Watt has been officially placed on injured reserve after tearing his pec Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Watt, a former Wisconsin standout, will be out for at least the next 6 weeks, according to ESPN’s Ian Rapoport. Rough way to start the season. Watt played well in...
NFL・
