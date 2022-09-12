ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arvada, CO

KDVR.com

Jail time proposed for shoplifters in Aurora

Jail time proposed for shoplifters in Aurora, Carly Moore reports. Climber’s parents: ‘She died doing what she loved …. Suspect accused of killing Officer Dillon Vakoff …. Time to make snow? Loveland Ski Area turns on snow …. Low 80s with higher rain chance Wednesday; Near 90 …
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Colfax Avenue closed near Golden due to townhome fire

JEFFERSON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation says Colfax Avenue is closed near Golden due to fire activity. CDOT said Colfax Avenue is closed in both directions from Corporate Drive to US 6. There is no estimated time of when the road will reopen. Several fire agencies...
GOLDEN, CO
KDVR.com

Vakoff remembered as helper during military service

Those who knew a fallen Arvada police officer during his time in the military are reflecting on his passing. Greg Nieto reports. Vakoff remembered as helper during military service. Snowplow Roadeo on Wednesday. Suspect accused of killing Officer Dillon Vakoff …. Jail time proposed for shoplifters in Aurora. Time to...
ARVADA, CO
KDVR.com

Dog attack in Golden

Two pit bulls attacked an 89-year-old woman and her 12-year-old grandson. Group gives $20K in school supplies to Denver teachers. Council to discuss fate of West Pearl Street closure. Pit bull euthanized after attack of boy, grandmother. Mom arrested after search for missing children. Golden PD pit bull update. Ask...
GOLDEN, CO
KDVR.com

Fake gun prompts lockdown at Longmont High

Longmont High School was placed on lockdown due to reports of someone carrying a firearm. Greg Nieto reports. Polis talks with parents of 911 caller killed by …. Group gives $20K in school supplies to Denver teachers. Heavy rainstorms to push through Thursday evening. Triathlete trains hard, competes in Norway.
LONGMONT, CO
KDVR.com

Officer Vakoff's funeral service set for Friday

Officer Dillon Vakoff, who was killed in the line of duty Sunday morning, will be laid to rest on Friday in Lafayette. Vicente Arenas reports. Low 80s with higher rain chance Wednesday; Near 90 …. Rain, cooler temperatures move in Wednesday. Colorado water deaths reach record high. Boulder County offers...
LAFAYETTE, CO
KDVR.com

Bus driver shortage blamed after students stuck in rain

Boulder Valley School District says school bus driver shortages, construction traffic and bad weather led to a situation Friday night in which students had to wait more than 45 minutes outside in the rain for a bus. Ashley Michels reports.
BOULDER, CO
KDVR.com

‘Insights Thursday’ with Karma, Luck and Psychic

It’s time to dive into the world of psychic readings and healing services with the #1 Psychic in the U.S, Natalie Young. With 22 years of experience, this Denver based Psychic shares her gift with Great Day Colorado viewers, explaining the many services she offers such as, Angel Card Readings, Aura Cleansings, Chakra Balancing, Life Coaching, and Reiki Healing.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver approves $2 million for basic income project

The controversial topic is taking flight in Denver. Denver approves $2 million for basic income project. Boulder County offers tax rebates for fire victims. Fields surprised by release of convict in son’s murder. Vakoff remembered as helper during military service. Woman asked for donations before stealing from car. Plane...
DENVER, CO

