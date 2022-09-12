ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Biden'sDumberThanDog$h!t
3d ago

Campbell has had ONE good season at Iowa State. Frost had ONE good season at Central Florida. Hello pot, meet kettle.

5
Gregory T. Kapusta
3d ago

Campbell is the same kinda coach they just fired…😂😂😂 Nebraska is going to be a tough fill… The football program is a dumpster fire…

3
 

AthlonSports.com

Urban Meyer Uses 1 Word To Describe Nebraska Football Fans

Nebraska has officially moved on from head football coach Scott Frost. Now, the Huskers can begin searching for their next program leader. Believe it or not, Urban Meyer is a name being discussed as a viable option. What Nebraska needs is a major turnaround. Well, Meyer has a knack for...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Major Program Named Landing Spot For Scott Frost

The Scott Frost coaching era in Nebraska has come to an end. After an overwhelmingly disappointing career in Lincoln, Frost was given the boot following the Cornhuskers' upset loss to Georgia Southern this past weekend. So where is the unemployed football coach headed next?. 247Sports national analyst Cooper Petagna suggested...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Make Decision On Possible Quarterback Trade

While the timetable is now in question, the Dallas Cowboys will spend some time without Dak Prescott. The star quarterback fractured his right throwing thumb during Week 1's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although Prescott was initially expected to miss six-to-eight weeks, Jerry Jones that they won't place him on the injured reserve.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Betting Odds Suggest 1 Favorite For Nebraska Coach

On Sunday, Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost. This decision was made after the team lost to Georgia Southern at home. Over the past 48 hours, a plethora of coaches have been linked to the job opening at Nebraska. With that said, Odds Shark has one particular coach listed as the favorite for the position.
LINCOLN, NE
Scott Frost
The Spun

Iowa Makes Decision On Starting Quarterback Moving Forward

Iowa football has been miserable on offense this season, but the Hawkeyes are not making a change at quarterback--yet. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz confirmed this afternoon that Spencer Petras will start against Nevada on Saturday. Petras has been the Hawkeyes' primary starter since 2020. However, his performance has been...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph reveals key change to Nebraska practices during Week 3

Mickey Joseph is assuming the task of trying to turn things around at Nebraska. After stepping into the interim role following Scott Frost’s firing, Joseph has already made some changes to how the Huskers do things. Earlier in the week, Joseph revealed he was making some tweaks to the...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Bob Stoops weighs in on head coaching vacancy at Nebraska

Who will be the next coach at Nebraska? Will former Bob Stoops be a front-runner for the position following his success in Norman?. Stoops, 62, might be considered a favorite given the fact he’s been coaching in the XFL and looks to remain active. For now, that’s all he hopes to accomplish in his coaching career until further notice (Via 247 Sports).
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Report: Prominent Coach Unlikely To Leave For Nebraska

Since Scott Frost was fired on Sunday, Nebraska has been linked to a number of prominent head coaches. Baylor's Dave Aranda has been mentioned as a potential fit, but Bruce Feldman of The Athletic threw some cold water on that possibility this afternoon. "I know there’s been some chatter about...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph shuffles assignments for Nebraska's defensive staff entering Week 3

Mickey Joseph has now made another change to his coaching staff. He shuffled the duties of two defensive coaches per The Athletic’s Mitch Sherman. Travis Fisher will be the team’s corners and nickels coach, while Erik Chinander will be working with the safeties from now on. Chinander is adding the work of safeties to his defensive coordinator role, while Fisher was most recently the DB coach for all of the defensive backfield on Frost’s staff.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa to welcome former assistant coach as honorary captain versus Nevada

Iowa will welcome back former assistant coach Carl Jackson as an honorary captain for the game against Nevada in Week 3. It is common for most teams to have an honorary captain for games and Iowa will take part in this tradition by honoring someone with a long history at Iowa. Jackson retired from coaching in February 2008 and his last season at Iowa was 2007.
IOWA CITY, IA
On3.com

5-star Trentyn Flowers sets first two official visits

Trentyn Flowers is the No. 8 ranked player in On3’s 2024 class. The 6-foot-8 wing recently transferred to nationally ranked Lincolnton (NC) Combine Academy for his junior season. Prior to his sophomore year, Flowers experienced a big growth spurt, jumping from around 6-foot-3 to 6-foot-7, 6-foot-8. “My game is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Predicts Legendary Football Coach Will Retire

In a recent appearance on "Slow News Day," Colin Cowherd unleashed a somewhat hot take. He thinks New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will not be coaching the team in 2023. That's right. Cowherd thinks the longest-tenured head coach in the NFL right now won't be back next season.
NFL

