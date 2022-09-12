Read full article on original website
Biden'sDumberThanDog$h!t
3d ago
Campbell has had ONE good season at Iowa State. Frost had ONE good season at Central Florida. Hello pot, meet kettle.
Reply
5
Gregory T. Kapusta
3d ago
Campbell is the same kinda coach they just fired…😂😂😂 Nebraska is going to be a tough fill… The football program is a dumpster fire…
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
AthlonSports.com
Urban Meyer Uses 1 Word To Describe Nebraska Football Fans
Nebraska has officially moved on from head football coach Scott Frost. Now, the Huskers can begin searching for their next program leader. Believe it or not, Urban Meyer is a name being discussed as a viable option. What Nebraska needs is a major turnaround. Well, Meyer has a knack for...
Former Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez Comments on Frost’s Firing
The two were at Nebraska together for four seasons.
Former Nebraska Assistant Endorses One Candidate for HC Job
He said someone involved in the decision-making process for the job reached out to him.
Look: Major Program Named Landing Spot For Scott Frost
The Scott Frost coaching era in Nebraska has come to an end. After an overwhelmingly disappointing career in Lincoln, Frost was given the boot following the Cornhuskers' upset loss to Georgia Southern this past weekend. So where is the unemployed football coach headed next?. 247Sports national analyst Cooper Petagna suggested...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska coaching search: Tim Brando says Nebraska needs to forget 'Urban Meyer nonsense'
Nebraska football has been struggling in close games and losing 10-straight to end former head coach Scott Frost’s tenure. Fox Sports broadcaster Tim Brando added his two cents on Twitter regarding the Nebraska coaching search. Saying in part, “Forget this Urban Meyer nonsense. The notion that ya gotta get...
Cowboys Reportedly Make Decision On Possible Quarterback Trade
While the timetable is now in question, the Dallas Cowboys will spend some time without Dak Prescott. The star quarterback fractured his right throwing thumb during Week 1's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although Prescott was initially expected to miss six-to-eight weeks, Jerry Jones that they won't place him on the injured reserve.
Betting Odds Suggest 1 Favorite For Nebraska Coach
On Sunday, Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost. This decision was made after the team lost to Georgia Southern at home. Over the past 48 hours, a plethora of coaches have been linked to the job opening at Nebraska. With that said, Odds Shark has one particular coach listed as the favorite for the position.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State RB, true freshman walk-on, becomes latest to shed black stripe
Ohio State has a new full-fledged running back, the program announced on Wednesday following practice. This time, it was RB TC Caffey, a true freshman out of Hubbard, Ohio. Caffey was a walk-on addition for the Buckeyes, but he has shed his black stripe to become a full member of the program.
RELATED PEOPLE
SB Nation
Texas A&M was dissed and ditched by a 5-star RB recruit after Appalachian State loss
Five-star Louisville commit at running back and Texas native Rueben Owens is one of the most sought after recruits in America. The No. 1 ranked running back in the country had a visit to Texas A&M lined up, and then the Aggies got their butts handed to them on a silver platter by Appalachian State.
Iowa Makes Decision On Starting Quarterback Moving Forward
Iowa football has been miserable on offense this season, but the Hawkeyes are not making a change at quarterback--yet. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz confirmed this afternoon that Spencer Petras will start against Nevada on Saturday. Petras has been the Hawkeyes' primary starter since 2020. However, his performance has been...
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph reveals key change to Nebraska practices during Week 3
Mickey Joseph is assuming the task of trying to turn things around at Nebraska. After stepping into the interim role following Scott Frost’s firing, Joseph has already made some changes to how the Huskers do things. Earlier in the week, Joseph revealed he was making some tweaks to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
Bob Stoops weighs in on head coaching vacancy at Nebraska
Who will be the next coach at Nebraska? Will former Bob Stoops be a front-runner for the position following his success in Norman?. Stoops, 62, might be considered a favorite given the fact he’s been coaching in the XFL and looks to remain active. For now, that’s all he hopes to accomplish in his coaching career until further notice (Via 247 Sports).
saturdaytradition.com
Phil Parker, Iowa DC, generates buzz for image shared following Cy-Hawk defeat
Phil Parker, Iowa’s defensive coordinator, generated buzz on the internet with an image of him getting angry at an official during Iowa’s game against Iowa State on Saturday. The image showed a scowl on Parker’s face as a referee stood near Iowa’s sideline. Parker was visibly upset with...
Report: Prominent Coach Unlikely To Leave For Nebraska
Since Scott Frost was fired on Sunday, Nebraska has been linked to a number of prominent head coaches. Baylor's Dave Aranda has been mentioned as a potential fit, but Bruce Feldman of The Athletic threw some cold water on that possibility this afternoon. "I know there’s been some chatter about...
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph shuffles assignments for Nebraska's defensive staff entering Week 3
Mickey Joseph has now made another change to his coaching staff. He shuffled the duties of two defensive coaches per The Athletic’s Mitch Sherman. Travis Fisher will be the team’s corners and nickels coach, while Erik Chinander will be working with the safeties from now on. Chinander is adding the work of safeties to his defensive coordinator role, while Fisher was most recently the DB coach for all of the defensive backfield on Frost’s staff.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa to welcome former assistant coach as honorary captain versus Nevada
Iowa will welcome back former assistant coach Carl Jackson as an honorary captain for the game against Nevada in Week 3. It is common for most teams to have an honorary captain for games and Iowa will take part in this tradition by honoring someone with a long history at Iowa. Jackson retired from coaching in February 2008 and his last season at Iowa was 2007.
saturdaytradition.com
Greg McElroy weighs in on B1G teams that could challenge Michigan prior to The Game
Greg McElroy likes the position that Michigan is in so far. The Wolverines are 2-0, and haven’t faced a B1G team yet. While Michigan is off to a good start, it’s worth noting that its 2 wins are against Colorado State and Hawai’i. UConn should reveal some things now that J.J. McCarthy is QB1.
5-star Trentyn Flowers sets first two official visits
Trentyn Flowers is the No. 8 ranked player in On3’s 2024 class. The 6-foot-8 wing recently transferred to nationally ranked Lincolnton (NC) Combine Academy for his junior season. Prior to his sophomore year, Flowers experienced a big growth spurt, jumping from around 6-foot-3 to 6-foot-7, 6-foot-8. “My game is...
Colin Cowherd Predicts Legendary Football Coach Will Retire
In a recent appearance on "Slow News Day," Colin Cowherd unleashed a somewhat hot take. He thinks New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will not be coaching the team in 2023. That's right. Cowherd thinks the longest-tenured head coach in the NFL right now won't be back next season.
NFL・
Comments / 20