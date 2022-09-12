A new Marvel ride featuring a version of Thanos if he beat the Avengers is coming to Disneyland. Here's what we know.

Concept art for Disney California Adventure's third Marvel attraction featuring King Thanos. Courtesy Disney Parks

A multiverse version of Thanos will be featured in an attraction at Disney's Avengers Campus.

King Thanos is meant to be a version of the villain if he beat the Avengers in the Marvel films.

Fans will team up with Avengers to fight King Thanos and other villains from the multiverse.

Thanos is coming to Disneyland! King Thanos to be exact.

Announced Sunday at Disney's D23 Expo, this variant of the Mad Titan from the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be introduced in a new attraction coming to Disney California Adventure's Avengers Campus in the near future.

"You're going to be able to battle alongside all the Avengers against all the foes from anywhere from every when that you could possibly imagine. And, you're going to meet a new villain, named King Thanos," Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige told the crowd at the Disney park, experiences, and products panel, which Insider attended.

This new version of Thanos has a white beard and crown. He was designed specifically for this attraction.

"This is the Thanos that won and the Avengers are not too happy about that and you have to help them," Feige said, referencing the events of " Avengers: Infinity War " and " Avengers: Endgame " where the Mad Titan snapped away half of all living beings from existence in the universe. In "Endgame," Iron Man sacrificed his own life to eliminate Thanos.

King Thanos will be featured at Disney California Adventure. Courtesy Disney Parks

Concept art, created by Marvel Studios' head of visual development Ryan Meinerding , shown during the panel teased a number of the heroes fans will team up with to defeat King Thanos.

Daredevil, Ms. Marvel, the Mighty Thor, Captain Carter, and She-Hulk are among the heroes spotted in the artwork for the new attraction.

A new Avengers attraction has been teased for years

If you're a big Disney fan, you'll know that this attraction has been a long time coming.

At D23 Expo in 2019 , current Disney CEO Bob Chapek teased an earlier iteration of the attraction that would allow fans to board the Avengers' Quinjet plane. At the time, Chapek said the ride would be part of the second phase of Avengers Campus that would send guests to Black Panther's home of Wakanda where they'd fight alongside the Avengers.

Here's the concept art that was shown in 2019 for the future Quinjet attraction at Disney California Adventure. Disney Parks

That's no longer the case.

"Our creative teams have been talking about a third attraction from the beginning, here," Disney parks, experiences, and products chair Josh D'Amaro said to Feige on the D23 Expo stage, acknowledging how the ride concept for Disney's California Adventure evolved over time. "But when you filled us in on the multiverse, that sent us back to the drawing board for what this could mean to our land."

"Now, working with your team, Imagineers have come up with a concept this is entirely new," D'Amaro added.

No name or opening date was given for the upcoming attraction.