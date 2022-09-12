Read full article on original website
Here's What The "House Of The Dragon" Cast Members Look Like Compared With Their Characters
It's amazing what a platinum wig can do.
How is Daemon Targaryen related to Daenerys?
A generation of brand-new Targaryens are set to join known Game of Thrones names in HBO Max’s upcoming House of the Dragon. Among their pale ranks is Daemon Targaryen, one of the most important members of the enduring royal family. He’s one of the core characters poised to broaden George R.R. Martin’s fantasy world via House of the Dragon, and rumors are already swirling about the fascinating character. Fans are already looking forward to seeing the character brought to life, courtesy of Matt Smith of Doctor Who fame, but questions continue to swirl around this dashing character. His ties to established members of the Targaryen family run deep, but how, precisely, is this incoming prince related to the eventual Mother of Dragons?
Who Is Adar? 'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Character Explained
"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" has introduced a new character to Middle-earth, one that viewers will no doubt take immediate interest in.
Our Beloved Dragon Queen Is a Child of Incest — Who Are Daenerys's Parents?
This is not a drill — the series premiere of Game of Thrones' prequel series House of the Dragon paid homage to Daenerys Targaryen!. At the beginning of the episode, a tribute emerged and noted that the show takes place 172 years before the Mother of Dragons was born. For us, this shows that the creators understand Dany's impact on pop culture and the glorification of House Targaryen.
Why It Matters When the King Is Cut by the Iron Throne on House of the Dragon
The Iron Throne rejects those who don't deserve to sit on it.
Why Halle Bailey Was 'Sobbing' After The Little Mermaid: 'I Had Come Out of This Cocoon with Ariel'
Halle Bailey tells PEOPLE that her journey making The Little Mermaid "mirrored what Ariel goes through in the film" Halle Bailey evolved right alongside her character Ariel while making The Little Mermaid. The 22-year-old singer transforms into the underwater Disney princess in the upcoming live-action re-imagining, which had its first teaser trailer debut on Friday. Bailey told PEOPLE at the D23 Expo about how the role changed her — and why she broke down in tears after completing the anticipated movie. "I'd definitely say coming into this film I...
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
Major Netflix Series Ending After Season 4
This year has brought a lot of changes for Netflix. Already, we’ve seen the addition of ad-supported content, password sharing crackdowns, and, as usual, the conclusion of some of our favorite series. Earlier this summer, the streamer’s subscribers were forced to bid goodbye to the cast of Ozark as the series came to an abrupt and permanent halt. Now though, another fan-favorite series faces its conclusion and that’s the popular action-adventure title, The Umbrella Academy.
Netflix's new number 1 show has everyone asking a lot of questions
Limited series Echoes is currently in the streamer's top spot
'They have trouble believing a black person could be a hobbit': Lenny Henry, 64, speaks out about racism in the fantasy genre
Lenny Henry has spoken out about racism within the fantasy genre as he is set to star in Amazon Prime's Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power. The actor, 64, who portrays the character Sadoc Burrows, one of J.R.R. Tolkien's famous tiny hobbits, said that effort was being made to make the genre 'more inclusive' after the original Lord of the Rings films featured no Black characters.
Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Has Bad News For Fans Hoping John And Jamie Mend Their Relationship In Season 5
Details about Yellowstone’s upcoming supersized Season 5 premiere are still relatively scarce, but we do know Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton will be in good spirits early on, thanks to her iron thumbs once again pressing against the carotid arteries of brother Jamie. Beyond all of their personal baggage, Beth and John now have Garrett’s murder to hold against the politically motivated lawyer going forward, which obviously fits squarely into Beth’s vengeful playbook. Their sibling relationship can likely never be repaired, despite what Wes Bentley himself may hope, but is it at least possible-by-miracle that Jamie could win his way back on John’s good side for at least a couple of minutes? Kevin Costner makes it seem…not so likely.
DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years
There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
Could Hallmark Bring Back One Of Its Major Cancelled Series?
One Hallmark series could be brought back after its cancellation.
The mind-bending new Netflix drama you need to binge watch right now
Netflix’s newly released 9-episode series The Girl in the Mirror is another Spanish-language prestige drama from the streamer that should appeal to anyone who loves a no-frills supernatural mind-bender. The basic plot: Alma wakes up in a hospital, having lost her memory following a bus accident. She was riding...
Prince Charles Stuns Brits By Revealing How He Really Feels About Netflix's ‘The Crown’: ‘I’m Nowhere Near How They Portray Me’
Wondering what Prince Charles thinks of The Crown and his real-life counterpart? Look no further. The royal family member, 73, apparently referenced the show in the recent past, according to Scottish politician Anas Sarwar. At the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Sarwar revealed that Charles, 73, referenced the acclaimed Netflix show that chronicles his mother, Queen Elizabeth‘s reign, as the prince introduced himself to Parliament members at an event in 2021.
Here are the top 3 Netflix movie releases in September
Wondering what to watch? We may have the answer. What’s new on Netflix in September 2022? What are new movie releases in September?
