ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

Here are the 3 Florida amendments that will be on the ballot this November

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As they elect a governor, a U.S. senator and numerous state and local officials, Florida voters in November will decide whether to approve two property-tax measures and the fate of the state’s Constitution Revision Commission. Lawmakers placed three proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot, including...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
State
Virginia State
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Florida Phoenix

When it comes to Florida developers and water board chair, grease is the word

Quality Journalism for Critical Times I love music — as the O’Jays put it so well, “any type of music, as long as it’s grooving.” I’ve long been a fan of such big-voiced belters as Aretha Franklin and Linda Ronstadt. I’ve even tapped my toes to a few musicals, such as “Singin’ in the Rain” and “Chicago.” But there’s a […] The post When it comes to Florida developers and water board chair, grease is the word appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Enjoy the show: Sparks fly between Florida conservative press members

Plenty are getting roasted in this dumpster fire. All is not well in the world of Florida conservative media. In the race to offer the most unconditionally flattering coverage of Gov. Ron DeSantis, outlets have run into some challenges, including each other. At a time when proving conservative bona fides...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Lee Co. GOP demands Special Session to bar FBI and IRS, brands WHO as terrorists

The party also passed a resolution demanding Gov. DeSantis decertify electronic voting machines. Lee County Republicans officially branded international health and economic groups as terrorists and demanded Florida restrict the IRS and FBI. At a special meeting of the Lee County Republican Executive Committee (REC), members passed a series of...
LEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
floridatrippers.com

15 Best Resorts In The Florida Keys You Must Visit!

Are you searching for the best resorts in the Florida Keys? Well we have you covered! We have put together a list of some of the best Florida Keys resorts that you definitely can’t skip!. The Florida Keys are a myriad of beautiful beaches and phenomenal state parks that...
TRAVEL
wuft.org

Former Florida congressional nominee using drugs again, ex-wife says

The convicted felon who lost a congressional special election earlier this year as the Republican nominee in South Florida has relapsed into using illegal drugs, and his behavior is threatening the safety of his two young sons, his ex-wife said in a new court pleading. Jason Mariner, 36, of Loxahatchee,...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dnr#Florida Statutes#Guardians#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#Circuit
fox13news.com

Florida's minimum wage set to increase to $11

TAMPA, Fla. - Minimum wage workers in Florida will soon get another pay boost as inflation remains a heavy burden for American households. In the second increase under a 2020 constitutional amendment, Florida’s minimum wage will go to $11 an hour on Sept. 30. The voter-approved amendment will gradually...
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Florida

All of us have a favorite comfort food and if yours is a good, nice, and juicy burger and some fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you also happen to live in Florida or you like to travel to this beautiful state often, even better, because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Florida that you should visit if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Florida voters decide tax breaks, fate of commission

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As they elect a governor, a U.S. senator and numerous state and local officials, Florida voters in November will decide whether to approve two property-tax measures and the fate of the state’s Constitution Revision Commission. Lawmakers placed three proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot, including...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Toby Hazlewood

“Fed Up Every Time You Fill Up? You Need a Governor Focused on You” Charlie Crist Tells Florida Voters in New TV Advert

On September 13, the campaign team behind Democrat Charlie Crist's challenge of Ron DeSantis for Florida governor, released a new advert. In keeping with his previous adverts and much of his publicity campaign on Twitter, the advert calls out many of what Crist sees as failures and poor decisions made by the Republican DeSantis during his first term.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Giffords PAC backs Charlie Crist for Florida Governor

'His courage to act is what Floridians need at this moment.'. One of the nation’s top gun safety groups will have Democrat Charlie Crist’s back this fall. Giffords PAC endorsed the former Congressman’s campaign for Governor. The organization praised Crist and running mate Karla Hernández as strong...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

🥣Counties with highest rate of food insecure children in Florida

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy