ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falls Township, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Philadelphia

Law Enforcement Officers Hurt in Explosion While Training at Montco Prison

Lee esta historia en español aquí. An explosion during a training mishap at a prison left several law enforcement officers hurt Thursday morning in Montgomery County. The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Philadelphia branch was holding explosives response training at the State Correctional Institution – Phoenix in Collegeville when a live training device unexpectedly detonated, the bureau said. The blast injured bomb technicians from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Pennsylvania State Police, and FBI Philadelphia, according to the bureau.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Authorities searching Chester County property that police say could have connection to disappearance of Amanda DeGuio

NOTTINGHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Federal, state and local law enforcement are in Nottingham Township. Police say the search might be connected to the disappearance of Amanda DeGuio, an Upper Darby woman who went missing eight years ago.Police have had a stretch of Country Road in extreme southwestern Chester County closed down all day.CBS Philadelphia was right on the Pennsylvania-Maryland line, where a property that an investigator says may be a connection to the DeGuio disappearance has been the intense focus of federal, state, county and local law enforcement.Officers showed up at the property with a sealed search warrant...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS News

Woman accused of fatally striking 2 Pennsylvania State Troopers, pedestrian released on bail

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Jayana Webb, the woman accused of driving drunk and fatally striking two Pennsylvania State Troopers and one civilian, was released on bail on Wednesday night. Pennsylvania State Troopers Branden Sisca and Martin Mack were allegedly struck and killed by Webb while they were trying to help Reyes Rivera Oliveras, the civilian walking on Interstate 95 near the sports complex in South Philadelphia overnight in March.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Falls Township, PA
Falls Township, PA
Crime & Safety
Bucks County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Bucks County, PA
PennLive.com

Child detained after BB gun shot on Pa. school bus: police

A child is in custody after police say a BB gun was fired on a school bus in Bucks County. According to Newtown Township police, officers were called around 3 p.m. Wednesday, when the school bus was at Council Rock North High School. There was a report of the bus being hit by a BB pellet, causing damage to a side window.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Children Airlifted In Bucks County Crash, Police Say

Two children were flown to a nearby hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Bucks County, authorities said. The crash involving a trash truck and SUV happened at the intersection of Route 113 and Minsi Trail in Hilltown Township around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, local police said. The kids,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman dies in fall at Ricketts Glen

FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating the death of a woman at Ricketts Glen State Park. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 3 around 5:00 p.m. Orline Bridges, 69, of Philadelphia, was hiking at the state park with friends when she fell down an embankment. PSP says Bridges sustained multiple injuries […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

'Belligerent' Hospital Patient Assaults Nurse, Security Guard In Berks County, Police Say

A belligerent hospital patient was arrested after assaulting a nurse and security guard in Berks County, authorities said. Todd Bennett, 37, was being treated at the Penn State Health St. Joseph Hospital when he became hostile and bit a registered nurse on her arm and spit in a security guard's face on July 31, Bern Township police said in a Sept. 12 news release.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Cbs#Eyewitness News
CBS Philly

Investigators believe father of 7 executed in Germantown was victim of mistaken identity: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A case of mistaken identity adds to Philadelphia's growing gun violence crisis. A SEPTA Regional Rail conductor and father is one of the city's latest murder victims.Police say 37-year-old Daniel Ruley, a father of seven, was shot and killed just before 1 a.m. Monday outside his home on Washington Lane."A man going in his house getting shot. That's crazy," Ruley's aunt said. "What are they going to do about this? When is it going to stop?"  Witnesses tell the police a black Sedan was parked outside the victim's home and waited for him to come out. Police...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
New Jersey Globe

Gloucester county administrator lived with his employee, the county fire marshal, until two weeks before dog’s death

Gloucester County Administrator Chad M. Bruner was the roommate of the county fire marshal who was allegedly responsible for the death of a three-year-old Golden Retriever trained as an arson investigator, until just two weeks before the dog apparently suffocated inside a county-owned outside of the official’s Mantua home.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
WDEL 1150AM

State police identify victim of recent fatal crash on Limestone Rd.

Delaware State Police have identified a woman who died in one of two recent crashes on Limestone Road. Marian Grimes, 87, of Wilmington was a passenger in a car that was making a U-turn when it collided with an SUV at Arundel Drive Friday afternoon September 9, 2022. Grimes died later at a local hospital.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Man in custody in connection to fatal shooting on Center City SEPTA platform: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department says they have a man in custody who fits the description of the suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a 64-year-old man at 19th and Market Streets. A firearm was also retrieved from the man. Police released surveillance images of the suspected shooter on Sunday. They say surveillance video shows the 64-year-old man having an altercation with the suspect. He then reportedly punched the suspect in the face which led to the suspect pulling a gun and shooting the man. No further information is available at this time. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy