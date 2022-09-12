Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania is Home to the Country's Largest PotholeTravel MavenArchbald, PA
Pocono Park Opens | Ahead of Next Week's Cowboy Luau Festival Featuring Brantley Gilbert and Brett YoungStroudsburg HeraldLehman Township, PA
Popular regional grocery store chain opens new supermarket location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersScranton, PA
NBC Philadelphia
Law Enforcement Officers Hurt in Explosion While Training at Montco Prison
Lee esta historia en español aquí. An explosion during a training mishap at a prison left several law enforcement officers hurt Thursday morning in Montgomery County. The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Philadelphia branch was holding explosives response training at the State Correctional Institution – Phoenix in Collegeville when a live training device unexpectedly detonated, the bureau said. The blast injured bomb technicians from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Pennsylvania State Police, and FBI Philadelphia, according to the bureau.
Authorities searching Chester County property that police say could have connection to disappearance of Amanda DeGuio
NOTTINGHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Federal, state and local law enforcement are in Nottingham Township. Police say the search might be connected to the disappearance of Amanda DeGuio, an Upper Darby woman who went missing eight years ago.Police have had a stretch of Country Road in extreme southwestern Chester County closed down all day.CBS Philadelphia was right on the Pennsylvania-Maryland line, where a property that an investigator says may be a connection to the DeGuio disappearance has been the intense focus of federal, state, county and local law enforcement.Officers showed up at the property with a sealed search warrant...
Investigation: Family says Plymouth Meeting pharmacist preyed on teenage girl
The victim and her mom went to police. In January of 2021, Angela D'Alessandro was charged with unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault and other charges.
CBS News
Woman accused of fatally striking 2 Pennsylvania State Troopers, pedestrian released on bail
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Jayana Webb, the woman accused of driving drunk and fatally striking two Pennsylvania State Troopers and one civilian, was released on bail on Wednesday night. Pennsylvania State Troopers Branden Sisca and Martin Mack were allegedly struck and killed by Webb while they were trying to help Reyes Rivera Oliveras, the civilian walking on Interstate 95 near the sports complex in South Philadelphia overnight in March.
Child detained after BB gun shot on Pa. school bus: police
A child is in custody after police say a BB gun was fired on a school bus in Bucks County. According to Newtown Township police, officers were called around 3 p.m. Wednesday, when the school bus was at Council Rock North High School. There was a report of the bus being hit by a BB pellet, causing damage to a side window.
Children Airlifted In Bucks County Crash, Police Say
Two children were flown to a nearby hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Bucks County, authorities said. The crash involving a trash truck and SUV happened at the intersection of Route 113 and Minsi Trail in Hilltown Township around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, local police said. The kids,...
Woman dies in fall at Ricketts Glen
FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating the death of a woman at Ricketts Glen State Park. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 3 around 5:00 p.m. Orline Bridges, 69, of Philadelphia, was hiking at the state park with friends when she fell down an embankment. PSP says Bridges sustained multiple injuries […]
'Belligerent' Hospital Patient Assaults Nurse, Security Guard In Berks County, Police Say
A belligerent hospital patient was arrested after assaulting a nurse and security guard in Berks County, authorities said. Todd Bennett, 37, was being treated at the Penn State Health St. Joseph Hospital when he became hostile and bit a registered nurse on her arm and spit in a security guard's face on July 31, Bern Township police said in a Sept. 12 news release.
fox29.com
Arson suspect who allegedly hoarded over 150 jugs of gas inside Philadelphia property arrested
PHILADELPHIA - An arson suspect who police believe hoarded hundreds of one-gallon jugs full of gasoline inside an abandoned West Philadelphia home was taken into custody on Wednesday. After more than a month on the run, investigators say 37-year-old Darren Arnold was spotted in the area of 10th street and...
fox29.com
Suspect accused of stabbing man at Bucks County Wawa sought by police, authorities say
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Officers with the Bensalem Township Police Department are searching for a man accused of stabbing someone at a Bucks County Wawa. According to police, an arrest warrant has been obtained for Stanley Wilson on attempted homicide and related charges. Authorities say he assaulted and stabbed a...
Investigators believe father of 7 executed in Germantown was victim of mistaken identity: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A case of mistaken identity adds to Philadelphia's growing gun violence crisis. A SEPTA Regional Rail conductor and father is one of the city's latest murder victims.Police say 37-year-old Daniel Ruley, a father of seven, was shot and killed just before 1 a.m. Monday outside his home on Washington Lane."A man going in his house getting shot. That's crazy," Ruley's aunt said. "What are they going to do about this? When is it going to stop?" Witnesses tell the police a black Sedan was parked outside the victim's home and waited for him to come out. Police...
CBS News
Woman arrested after allegedly stabbing man in Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is in the hospital and a woman has been arrested following a stabbing in Cobbs Creek. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday on the 5500 block of Osage Avenue. It's unclear what led up to the stabbing. The man's condition is unknown at this time.
Arrest warrant issued for suspect in stabbing at Wawa in Bensalem, Pa.
Wawa Stabbing: Police have issued a warrant for Stanley Wilson. They consider him to be armed and dangerous.
Easton man accused of unlawful contact with minor in ‘proactive, undercover operation’
An Easton man was sent to Northampton County Prison on felony charges for allegedly trying to meet someone he’d been exchanging text messages with whom he believed to be a 13-year-old, according to court records. Instead, it was an agent with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations who...
Father of 7, a SEPTA conductor, killed in Germantown ambush shooting: Police
The family said right after his wife got inside the home, someone ambushed 37-year-old Daniel Ruley.
Shooting Investigated During House Party Near Rowan University
A large house party turned rowdier when shots rang out near the Rowan University campus, authorities said. Glassboro police already were at the scene of an off-campus house party on Georgetown Road — trying to clear crowds from the street — on Sunday when gunfire was heard at about 2 a.m.
New Jersey Globe
Gloucester county administrator lived with his employee, the county fire marshal, until two weeks before dog’s death
Gloucester County Administrator Chad M. Bruner was the roommate of the county fire marshal who was allegedly responsible for the death of a three-year-old Golden Retriever trained as an arson investigator, until just two weeks before the dog apparently suffocated inside a county-owned outside of the official’s Mantua home.
WDEL 1150AM
State police identify victim of recent fatal crash on Limestone Rd.
Delaware State Police have identified a woman who died in one of two recent crashes on Limestone Road. Marian Grimes, 87, of Wilmington was a passenger in a car that was making a U-turn when it collided with an SUV at Arundel Drive Friday afternoon September 9, 2022. Grimes died later at a local hospital.
Man in custody in connection to fatal shooting on Center City SEPTA platform: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department says they have a man in custody who fits the description of the suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a 64-year-old man at 19th and Market Streets. A firearm was also retrieved from the man. Police released surveillance images of the suspected shooter on Sunday. They say surveillance video shows the 64-year-old man having an altercation with the suspect. He then reportedly punched the suspect in the face which led to the suspect pulling a gun and shooting the man. No further information is available at this time.
Shuttered Berks County Pool Could Be Transformed Into Exactly What Residents Asked For: Report
Some 60 residents in Reading could have their wishes for the East Reading Pool granted. They wanted a parking lot for the pool closed since 2015 and, according to WFMZ, they could be getting just that — complete with 63 spaces. The Reading City Council talked about handing over...
