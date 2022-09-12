17-year-old girl shot twice, killed while walking dog in Frankford, Philadelphia police say

17-year-old girl shot, killed while walking dog in Frankford, police say 00:54

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 17-year-old girl was shot twice and killed while walking her dog in Philadelphia's Frankford section on Sunday, police say. The shooting happened on the 5300 block of Horrocks Street just before 9 p.m.

Police say the teenage girl was shot once in the chest and abdomen by an unknown amount of occupants inside a gray Dodge Challenger. She was walking with another person when was shot. It's believed at lest six shots were fired.

Police say the 17-year-old girl then collapsed on the street. She was pronounced dead at 9:16 p.m. at Temple University Hospital, according to police.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered, police say.

Police are now looking through surveillance video of the fatal shooting.