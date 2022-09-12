ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

17-year-old girl shot twice, killed while walking dog in Frankford, Philadelphia police say

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nTNwT_0hrSi3gv00

17-year-old girl shot, killed while walking dog in Frankford, police say 00:54

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 17-year-old girl was shot twice and killed while walking her dog in Philadelphia's Frankford section on Sunday, police say. The shooting happened on the 5300 block of Horrocks Street just before 9 p.m.

Police say the teenage girl was shot once in the chest and abdomen by an unknown amount of occupants inside a gray Dodge Challenger. She was walking with another person when was shot. It's believed at lest six shots were fired.

Police say the 17-year-old girl then collapsed on the street. She was pronounced dead at 9:16 p.m. at Temple University Hospital, according to police.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered, police say.

Police are now looking through surveillance video of the fatal shooting.

Comments / 87

BeReady
3d ago

this is NOT a political issue this is a gun violence issue, no there is no uptake in shootings, they have always taken place, the media is very selective in what areas they report these crimes.

Reply(7)
22
Bryant Roscoe
3d ago

stop blaming the democratic party for her ex boyfriend or someone she rejected actions. Every comment section is filled with you MORONS!!!

Reply(21)
20
Merle Owens
2d ago

My dear God an innocent young lady couldn't even walk her dog safely without some duma$$es taking guns to her. I pray they find whoever did this and bust their tales!!! To the young ladies family. I'm so sorry for your loss. And I pray her little dog is safe tonight. Since she loved her pet. And her pet loved her. This is so wrong and so sad.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Man critically injured after shooting at McDonald's near Temple University, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 29-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting at a McDonald's near Temple University in North Philadelphia. Police say the shooting happened at Broad and Diamond Streets just before 9 p.m. Thursday.Police say the man was shot in the thigh. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition, according to police.Over 30 shots were fired, according to Philadelphia Police Capt. John Walker.Police are searching for a gold SUV and a burgundy SUV they believed to be involved in the shooting.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Confrontation leads to shooting in Philadelphia's Overbrook Park section: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A confrontation led to a shooting in Philadelphia's Overbrook Park section on Thursday night. Police say it was self-defense.It happened on the 1400 block of North 75th Street around 11:30 p.m.Investigators say that a couple had a friend over their home.  When the friend's husband showed up, he was violent and threatening.Police say the man who lived in the house then shot the husband in the leg.He was rushed to the hospital.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man wanted for attacking 911 dispatcher in front of Philadelphia police headquarters

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 911 dispatcher was robbed Thursday morning right outside of Philadelphia police headquarters. You would think police headquarters would be one of the safest places in the city, but in this case, the dispatcher was attacked right out front as she was headed to work.Philadelphia police are looking for this man.Sources say he attacked a 25-year-old 911 dispatcher on the 1400 block of Callowhill Street. That's right out front of police headquarters."That is really a testament to what's going on in the city," Local 1637 President Gordon Zimmitt said.Police say the man ran up behind the woman...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Woman raped overnight in Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a rape in Center City. It happened in Rittenhouse Square and police say the suspect is still on the loose on Friday.The tents in Rittenhouse Square normally aren't there, but right now they're setup all throughout the park in preparation for an art show this weekend.According to police, there was a security guard keeping watch over the tents, but that guard wasn't able to prevent this woman from being raped.Officers tell CBS3 the rape happened in Rittenhouse Square around 1:45 a.m. on Friday.Police responded as quickly as possible right after, but the alleged crime had already been committed.Officers took the woman to the special victims unit.So far, no arrests have been made, and police weren't able to provide a strong description of the suspect.Police tell CBS3 he was last seen walking away from the scene on 18th Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Multiple people injured during bomb squad training exercise in Skippack Township: police

SKIPPACK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Several bomb technicians and deputies were injured during a Montgomery County Bomb Squad training exercise at SCI Phoenix in Skippack Township Thursday morning. The incident happened just before 10 a.m.The patients have been transported to local hospitals. Their conditions are unknown at this time. The FBI says a live training device unexpectedly detonated. "This morning, FBI Philadelphia was holding explosives response training at SCI Phoenix for law enforcement partners when a live training device unexpectedly detonated, wounding bomb technicians from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Pennsylvania State Police, and FBI Philadelphia," the FBI said in a statement. The injured include three deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, technicians from Pennsylvania State Police and the FBI. They were all treated at the hospital.The cause of the detonation is not yet known. 
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Holden
CBS Philly

"Tired of the blood," West Philly community calls for end of gun violence in wake of Tiffany Fletcher's murder

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A mother in mourning as a group of anti-violence activists gathered in West Philadelphia for a rally at the Mill Creek Recreation Center. It's the same rec center where an employee, Tiffany Fletcher, was shot and killed last week.Police made one arrest, a 14-year-old boy, but as officers still search for three other suspects involved in Fletcher's murder, activists came together Thursday calling to end the violence. Drivers honked for peace on the streets as activists urged for a ceasefire."We need more public safety in these streets," activist Sajea Purple Blackwell said.Many protestors held signs like one that...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Father of 17-year-old girl fatally shot while walking dog in Frankford wants justice

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The father of a 17-year-old girl fatally shot while walking a dog with her friend is asking for answers as to who could do this and why. Teryn Johnson's father wants justice as his daughter's killer remains on the run."It's my daughter, somebody took her from me," Paul Johnson said. Hours after his 17-year-old daughter was murdered in the city's Frankford section, Teryn Johnson's father has more questions than answers."I want to know why, I want to know who," Paul Johnson said.Video obtained by CBS3 shows the high school senior following behind her friend who's walking a dog....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Police#Shooting#Frankford#Violent Crime#Dodge
phl17.com

West Philadelphia fatal shooting: Woman shot multiple times in the stomach

Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Friday, a woman was fatally shot multiple times in West Philadelphia. ‘The incident happened on the 800 block of Moss Street just before 1:30 pm. According to police, a 40-year-old woman was shot multiple times in the body. Police rushed her to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center , where she was pronounced dead at 7:02 pm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Authorities searching Chester County property that police say could have connection to disappearance of Amanda DeGuio

NOTTINGHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Federal, state and local law enforcement are in Nottingham Township. Police say the search might be connected to the disappearance of Amanda DeGuio, an Upper Darby woman who went missing eight years ago.Police have had a stretch of Country Road in extreme southwestern Chester County closed down all day.CBS Philadelphia was right on the Pennsylvania-Maryland line, where a property that an investigator says may be a connection to the DeGuio disappearance has been the intense focus of federal, state, county and local law enforcement.Officers showed up at the property with a sealed search warrant...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Reading police shoot person outside of Wawa, Berks County DA's Office say

READING, Pa. (CBS) -- Reading police shot someone outside of a Wawa on Wednesday. Chopper 3 was over Lancaster Avenue just before 5 p.m.The person who was shot underwent surgery at an area hospital.There's no word on their condition or what led to the shooting.The Berks County District Attorney's Office says they will release more information on Thursday.
READING, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Man in custody in connection to fatal shooting on Center City SEPTA platform: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department says they have a man in custody who fits the description of the suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a 64-year-old man at 19th and Market Streets. A firearm was also retrieved from the man. Police released surveillance images of the suspected shooter on Sunday. They say surveillance video shows the 64-year-old man having an altercation with the suspect. He then reportedly punched the suspect in the face which led to the suspect pulling a gun and shooting the man. No further information is available at this time. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Trial begins for former Philadelphia officer accused of fatally shooting unarmed Black man

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Trial began Tuesday for former Philadelphia Police officer Eric Ruch Jr. The trial comes nearly two years after he was charged with murder for shooting an unarmed Black man after a car chase. The district attorney's office says this is the first time in the city's history that an on-duty police officer has stood trial for murder.Ruch is facing third-degree murder charges for shooting 25-year-old Dennis Plowden in December 2017 in East Germantown.  On Tuesday, the first witness for the prosecution was Plowden's widow. She testified about the last time she saw her husband alive."It can't bring...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Girl, 17, Shot Dead While Walking Dog

A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed while she was walking a dog with a friend in the Frankford section of Northeast Philadelphia Sunday night, police said. Teryn Johnson was shot in the chest along the 5300 block of Horrocks Street, police said. According to investigators, she and another girl...
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
77K+
Followers
22K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy