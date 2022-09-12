ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Saquon Barkley returns to form in New York Giants’ stunning Week 1 win

By Jason Leach
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a0gwy_0hrShkKa00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y2IZs_0hrShkKa00

The Brian Daboll era is off to a fantastic start following the New York Giants’ 21-20 upset win over the Tennessee Titans . It also seems as if running back Saquon Barkley is back at 100% and ready to dominate.

When Randy Bullock’s 47-yard game-winning field goal attempt sailed wide left for Tennessee, you could hear the relief and jubilation amongst Giants fans across the country.

With the victory, New York has a winning record for the first time since the 2016 season. This was the kind of win that showed what type of character a team has as they battled back from a 13-point halftime deficit.

Based on what we saw in the first few minutes of the game, it seemed as if Daboll and his team were not ready for the moment.

The offense began the game going three and out, and then the punt team gave up a 46-yard punt return by Kyle Philips that gave the Titans the ball in Giants territory. Five plays later and Tennessee would score the first touchdown of the game on a Ryan Tannehill seven-yard score to Dontrell Hilliard to go up 7-0.

New York’s offense was unable to respond as it was out of sync the entire first half. After punting on their second possession, Daniel Jones suffered his first turnover of the season as he was strip-sacked by Jeffery Simmons and the ball was recovered by Bud Dupree.

Bullock would convert on two field goals of 46 and 23 yards, respectively, in the second quarter to give Tennessee what felt like a comfortable halftime lead. But things would change quickly in the second half.

Related: Daniel Jones respnds to criticism from New York Giants head coach by leading comeback win

Saquon Barkley takes over the second half

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20K21C_0hrShkKa00
George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

With the offense in desperate need of a spark, Barkley ripped off a 68-yard run down the left sideline, which gave New York the ball at the Titans’ 22-yard line. Three plays later, and Barkley would score the first touchdown of the season on a four-yard run. However, due to a bad snap, New York was unable to kick an extra point and the game remained 13-6.

Big Blue would tie the game on their next possession of the game on a Jones 65- yard touchdown pass to Sterling Shepard. Shepard showed that he’s fully recovered from torn Achilles as he broke a tackle on his way to the end zone.

New York’s joy would be short-lived as the Titans went back in front on their next possession on another Tannehill to Hillard connection, this time from 23 yards out to go back in front 20-13.

With Kadarius Toney barely seeing play time due to an undisclosed reason, Barkley continued to spearhead the Giants’ offense both as a runner and pass catcher.

Due to Barkley’s superlatives, New York was once again in position to time the game with 8:55 remaining in the fourth quarter. That’s when disaster struck as a Jones pass intended for Barkley was intercepted in the end zone by Amani Hooker.

Following the interception, Daboll was visibly upset and laid into his quarterback .

This would have signaled the end for Giants teams in recent years. But this team showed their resolve and battled back.  The defense would force a punt on Tennessee’s next possession, giving Jones and the offense another chance to put the ball in the end zone.

Saquon Barkley would once again come to the rescue as he broke free for a 33-yard run and might have scored if Kristian Fulton didn’t punch the ball from behind out of Barkley’s grasp and went out of bounds at the 11-yard line.

Eight plays later, Jones would throw his first touchdown of the season on a one-yard pass to Chris Myarick to make the score 20-19 with 1:06 remaining in the game.

Almost everyone expected the Giants to kick the extra point to tie the game. But Daboll had other thoughts. Instead, he went for the win as the Giants were able to successfully convert a two-point conversion on a shuffle pass from Jones to Barkley to give the Giants the lead 21-20.

Winning games in the NFL is never easy and New York had to hold off the Titans frantic attempt to win the game in the final moments. They would drive the ball all the way down to New York’s 29-yard line thanks to two holding penalties, and a 27-yard completion to Kyle Philips. Before Bullock would miss the game winning field goal attempt.

Starting the season off with a win was sorely needed for the organization that has gone 22-59 over the past five seasons. There was an air of optimism heading into the season thanks to Daboll and the new pieces that general manager Joe Schoen added. Now Daboll showed a glimpse of what type of coach he will be as it’s rare that you’ll see a rookie head coach go for two with the game on the line.

You never want to overreact to what occurs in Week 1. But down the road, we may look back at what happened in the first game of the 2022 season, as the first step toward New York becoming an relevent franchise.

This game was also vindication for Barkley as he silenced his critics with one of the best games of his career. He was as fast and explosive as he was in 2018 when he was named Offensive Rookie of the Year.

If Saquon Barkley can continue to perform like this, expect for Big Blue to pull off more upsets this season.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022

It sounds crazy now, but the then  34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

Ezekiel Elliott’s strong message to Cowboys after Dak Prescott injury

The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season got off to a very rough start in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did they lose by a score of 19-3, but they also lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will hold him out for the next 6-8 weeks. In the wake of Prescott’s injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott has a plea for the Cowboys coaching staff that he’s hoping they will listen to.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Make Decision On Possible Quarterback Trade

While the timetable is now in question, the Dallas Cowboys will spend some time without Dak Prescott. The star quarterback fractured his right throwing thumb during Week 1's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although Prescott was initially expected to miss six-to-eight weeks, Jerry Jones that they won't place him on the injured reserve.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Did Russell Wilson almost accidentally end his postgame interview with 'Go Hawks'?

It’s the thing Russell Wilson said at the end of every single interview with reporters over his 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks: “Go Hawks.”. So maybe it’s going to take a little time — especially with him IN Seattle for his first game against his old franchise, which he and the Denver Broncos lost — before he gets used to “Go Broncos, let’s ride.”
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson benching on final Broncos play draws stunned reaction from Pete Carroll

The Denver Broncos’ decision to go for a 64-yard field goal attempt to save their life in Week 1 on the road against the Seattle Seahawks has left NFL fans scratching their heads. Even Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was confused over the fact that Nathaniel Hackett chose to put the team’s fate in the hands (or feet) of kicker Brandon McManus instead of going for it on fourth-and-5 with Russell Wilson on the field.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amani Hooker
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Sterling Shepard
People

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Relationship: A Look Back

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan welcomed a son in 2007 after ending their three-year relationship Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's relationship had its fair share of ups and downs. When the pair were first linked in early 2004, they were both experiencing career highs. Brady had just won his second Super Bowl as quarterback for the New England Patriots, while Moynahan had famously appeared on Sex and the City and starred in films including Coyote Ugly, Serendipity and The Recruit. With their careers soaring, their relationship took off as...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Titans#American Football#The New York Giants#Dontrell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A mic'd-up Patrick Mahomes was completely stunned by Chiefs safety Justin Reid's booming kickoff

Sunday’s Week 1 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals was an eventful afternoon for safety Justin Reid, and it had little to do with anything in the defensive backfield. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker rolled his left ankle during the kickoff following Kansas City’s first touchdown, and he was initially unable to continue. That left the Chiefs looking towards their emergency kicker … none other than Justin Reid.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Considering Significant T.J. Watt Move

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly considering placing T.J. Watt on injured reserve, per ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini. Watt suffered what is believed to be a torn pectoral muscle during Sunday's Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. This move would confirm Watt's absence for at least the next four...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Mitch Trubisky – Steelers Quarterback Status

The Pittsburgh Steelers won their week one matchup against the Bengals 23-20 in an overtime thriller. It was also our first taste of Mitch Trubisky running the offense. It was a lackluster performance but let’s dig into it a little bit. Is Mitch Trubisky the answer?. I will get...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
New York Giants
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

76K+
Followers
58K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy