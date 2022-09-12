Read full article on original website
Dental records help identify skeletal remains of man found in Pasco County woods
HUDSON, Fla. — Skeletal remains found Tuesday in Hudson have been identified to be a 32-year-old man who was last seen in May, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office. In an update Thursday, the agency says the remains of Robert Wilding were identified through dental records. He was...
Tampa police: 13-year-old arrested after setting classmate's clothes on fire
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa teen is facing charges after purposely lighting his classmate's sweatshirt on fire at school, police said. On Wednesday, Tampa firefighters and officers responded to the North Tampa Success Center around 1 p.m. According to investigators, the 13-year-old suspect and victim were in class together. The...
‘A sad situation:’ Sarasota deputies respond to multiple overdoses at residence
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Four people were treated for drug overdoses Wednesday at a home in Sarasota County, the sheriff’s office says. Deputies responded to a call of multiple overdoses just after 6 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 3100 block of Rose Street. Two deputies had to...
Police search for elderly man last seen in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is searching for a 68-year-old man last seen Thursday morning at an assisted living facility in Tampa. Police say Francisco Carmona-Gonzalez was last seen around 7:30 a.m. The agency says it is "concerned for his safety" because he suffers from dementia and other medical issues.
Medical examiner: Largo man drowns following alligator attack
LARGO, Fla. — The man whose body was missing several limbs when he was recovered from Taylor Lake died by drowning after being attacked by an alligator, the medical examiner confirmed. Sean McGuinness entered the water on May 31 at John S. Taylor Park, located at 1100 8th Ave....
3 teens caught burglarizing cars in Tampa neighborhood, police say
A group of teens linked to several overnight car burglaries in Tampa was arrested early Wednesday, according to authorities.
U-Haul repossesses couple's rental believing it was abandoned at Clearwater hotel, dumps all belongings inside
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A St. Louis couple was in the process of moving to Riverview when their U-Haul, carrying all their belongings, disappeared from a Clearwater hotel parking lot. Now they say it turned out U-Haul took it, believing it was abandoned, and dumped all their belongings that were inside.
Studies say no traffic light necessary at South Tampa intersection where crash killed 2 teens
TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County says it will not install a traffic light in South Tampa at the intersection of Bay to Bay Boulevard and Lois Avenue where a crash killed two teens last December. 10 Investigates learned the decision came after the county paid consulting engineering firm Alfred...
Drunk driver hits Florida Highway Patrol car in Tampa, flees scene, troopers say
The Florida Highway Patrol said a trooper was hit by a drunk driver on Thursday morning.
‘It was really insane’: Woman reacts after Pasco man hit bicyclist, stole and flipped a car
According to Florida Highway Patrol, New Port Richey resident Matthew Tyler Russo was driving on the wrong side of Seven Springs Boulevard on September 14. Russo drove onto the sidewalk and hit a 22-year-old man on a bike, incapacitating him.
Tampa administrator searches student’s backpack, finds loaded gun in pencil pouch, police say
A Tampa high school student was arrested after police said he brought a loaded gun on campus.
Florida police officer accused of assaulting teen at school
A Pinellas County family is seeking justice after claiming a Gulfport police officer assaulted a teen at Boca Ciega High School.
Man’s body found next to Bealls Outlet in Highlands County
The Highland's County Sheriff's Office is investigating a man's death after his body was found next to an Avon Park store Monday.
15-Year-Old Arrested At Blake High School In Tampa With Loaded Gun
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department arrested a 10th-grade student on Wednesday afternoon after he was discovered with a loaded gun on campus. According to police, on Wednesday multiple students were reprimanded by school staff for hanging out in the school stairwell, which is
