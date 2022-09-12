ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

fox13news.com

Tampa police: 13-year-old arrested after setting classmate's clothes on fire

TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa teen is facing charges after purposely lighting his classmate's sweatshirt on fire at school, police said. On Wednesday, Tampa firefighters and officers responded to the North Tampa Success Center around 1 p.m. According to investigators, the 13-year-old suspect and victim were in class together. The...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Police search for elderly man last seen in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is searching for a 68-year-old man last seen Thursday morning at an assisted living facility in Tampa. Police say Francisco Carmona-Gonzalez was last seen around 7:30 a.m. The agency says it is "concerned for his safety" because he suffers from dementia and other medical issues.
TAMPA, FL
Outsider.com

Florida Man Drowns Following Horrific Alligator Attack

A man died in Florida following an alligator attack. He drowned to death after being attacked. The body of Sean McGuinness, 47, was recovered back in May on the 31st. The medical examiner has officially declared the cause of death to be drowning. The Largo police believe that the man was searching for frisbees from the lake that he could exchange for money.
LARGO, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

