Harry Styles Triumph: Toronto Finds Pop Star’s “My Policeman” Film Very Arresting, Cops Big Reception at Premiere

“Blonde” Director Andrew Dominik On Marilyn Monroe’s Life and Trippy Film: “To me, it’s all fiction”
“Blonde” had its Hollywood premiere last night at the TCL theater. Writer/Director Andrew Dominik addressed the packed crowd. “We’ve been chasing Marilyn’s ghost around Los Angeles. We got close to Marilyn. We shot in the actual apartment she lived in with her mother, we shot in the house she died in. Might be a strange thing to do in a film that is admittedly fictional but to me it’s all fiction. It’s very difficult to step outside of our fears and desires and sink into their own violation. All of us are telling ourselves the story of what’s happening, I’m doing in right now at this very moment, That is perhaps the real subject of this movie.”
Toronto: Colin Farrell, Olivia Colman Set Up for Oscar Buzz at Back-to-Back Searchlight Screenings
Just when you thought Fox Searchlight would just be a legacy, Disney Searchlight is back in the Oscar race. Yesterday, the now slimmed down to one name– just Searchlight-debuted back to back hits at the Princess of Wales Theater in Toronto. “Empire of Light” directed by Sam Mendes has...
Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Jean Smart, Tobey Maguire in the Trailer for “Babylon” from “La La Land” Director
Here comes “Babylon” from “La La Land” director Damien Chazelle. The trailer features Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Jean Smart, and if you look closely, Tobey Maguire. The much anticipated film has a huge cast and a strong pedigree, with lots of award winners above and below the line. Paramount is releasing it with strong hopes for Oscar gold. I’m psyched. After “The Fabelmans” and “Empire of Light.” we need some Best Picture contenders.
Watch the First Trailer for Whitney Houston Biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”
The first trailer is here for the Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance with Somebody.” It’s clear from what we see here that this will be a movie about Whitney, the singer, and her music — particularly the creative relationship with record company chief Clive Davis.
Review: Ana De Armas Gives a Star Making Performance as Marilyn Monroe in the Overlong, Fictionalized “Blonde”
There really should be some kind of warning at the start of Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde” about Marilyn Monroe– “None of this is true.” You would hate to think the casual viewer would find this on Netflix and think most of these events ever happened. They didn’t.
Eric Clapton’s Weird Anti-Vax Stance Has Hurt Ticket Sales: Plenty Available for NY, Boston Shows This Week
Eric Clapton’s coming to town. So far, no one cares. Clapton has a show in Boston on the 16th, and then back to back shows in New York at MSG on Sunday and Monday. Ticketmaster’s maps reveal seas of blue for all three shows. And not just in the resale market. This is the primary sales. The tickets are largely unsold.
“Saturday Night Live” Adds Four New Players to the Cast Following 7 Departures (See Videos)
“SNL” has added four new players to the cast following the departure of seven cast members. The new guys are Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker. Season 48 begins October 1st. Author. Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox...
Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Stealth TV Movie We SCOOPED Coming to Tubi Streaming Service
We told you back on June 29th that a stealth TV movie about the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial was being shot. We thought maybe it was for Lifetime. Instead, Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial is coming to Tubi streaming, whatever that is, on September 30th. Mark Hapka plays Johnny Depp...
Mariah Carey Says Prince Didn’t Like Covers of His Songs, Yet Those Were Among His Biggest Hits
For some reason Mariah Carey is under the impression that Prince didn’t like people covering his songs. “He did not like [covers], nor did he believe in the concept.”. Well if others hadn’t covered Prince’s songs and had big hits with them he would not have been able to fund his lifestyle. Those hits are among the biggest in his catalog.
Queen queue — latest: Coffin line reopens as King Charles recalls mother’s love for Wales
King Charles has recalled his late mother’s love for Wales as he spoke in both English and Welsh during a visit to the nation’s parliament. “Through all the years of her reign, the land of Wales could not be closer to my mother’s heart,” he said. King Charles greeted mourners in Wales during his first visit as monarch, accompanied by Queen Consort Camilla. After arriving by helicopter, King Charles attended a memorial service at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff for the late Queen Elizabeth II. He faced a protest during his visit, however, with anti-monarchists holding a silent demonstration outside...
Ozzy Osbourne Gets Physical: Second New Album in 2 Years Selling Like Crazy, But Not Streaming, Just CDs, LPs, Downloads
Ozzy Osbourne is having a Renaissance. His second solo album in less than two years, “Patient Number 9,” is a hit. Released last Friday, the album will sell 63,000 copies by Friday according to hitsdailydouble.com. Ozzy’s last album. “Ordinary Man,” sold 77,000 in its first week back in...
Sacred and profane: what Warhol and Chaucer tell us about the huge royal queue | Jonathan Jones
I went to see it and learned why so many are waiting for a sanctified moment, says Guardian arts writer Jonathan Jones
