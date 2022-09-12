Read full article on original website
No Jackman, no point: ‘The Music Man’ to end in January when Hugh bids adieu
Some sad news for fans of the hit Broadway musical The Music Man today as producers announced that the show will end its run on Jan. 1 of 2023, when star Hugh Jackman moves on from the production. Jackman plays Professor Harold Hill in the famous production that dates back...
Exclusive interview: Director Tom George talks ‘See How They Run’
Whodunnits and Agatha Christie adaptations are all the rage these days, and if you’re seeking the best of both worlds, then Tom George’s See How They Run is the ideal movie for you. Having already topped the box office in the United Kingdom after opening last week, overcoming...
Horror fanatics are remembering one of the genre’s wildest psychological thrillers on its 5th anniversary
An allegory for the creation of man might not seem like the stuff of nightmares, but five years ago an influential director showed audiences that the act of genesis is as violent and traumatic as any ten ordinary slasher films. Darren Aronofsky’s mother! might seem like a home invasion thriller...
Rave reviews have cinemagoers champing at the bit for ‘The Woman King’
Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis’ latest, The Woman King, is making a splash among critics and audiences alike since premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival last week. Now, with barely a day showing in theaters, the hype surrounding it is at an all-time high. Sitting at a whopping...
So crazy it could only be true story ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’ draws mixed first reactions
Peter Farrelly loves a surprising true story. After Green Book‘s best picture win at the Oscars, Farrelly is following it up with The Greatest Beer Run Ever, a wacky Vietnam War movie based on real events, which stars Zac Efron in his first big movie role since 2019’s Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.
Brittany Snow divorcing ‘Selling the OC’ star husband
Actress Brittany Snow is divorcing her her husband, Tyler Stanaland. Snow, 36, announced the split on her Instagram page. The couple started dating in 2019, and got married in 2020 in Malibu. Stanaland is currently on the hit Netflix show Selling the OC, and Snow is known for a number of different projects over the years including Pitch Perfect, The Pacifier, and Pitch Perfect 2.
Zac Efron steps out for the first time since addressing plastic surgery rumours as he attends The Greatest Beer Run Ever premiere at the Toronto Film Festival
Zac Efron has stepped out for the first time since addressing rumours he'd had plastic surgery, as he attended the premiere of his new film at the Toronto International Film Festival on Tuesday. The actor, 34, recently revealed that his dramatically different face was the result of a shattered jaw...
Olivia Wilde Breaks Silence On ‘Completely Inaccurate’ Affair Rumors Between Her And Harry Styles
Olivia Wilde is setting the record straight regarding her personal life and relationship with Harry Styles. As rumors continue to swirl that the Don’t Worry Darling director, 38 and leading actor, 28, began dating while she was in a relationship with Jason Sudeikis, Wilde sat down for a new interview with Vanity Fair to clear the air.
Viola Davis’ new action epic boasts a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes
The Woman King, the new historical epic starring Viola Davis, is boasting an impressively perfect rating amongst critics so far. All are hailing Davis in The Woman King, with the film having a 100 percent critical score on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, based on 37 reviews. Keep in mind, the critical score on RT represents what percent of critics gave the film a passing grade, based on a binary “fresh” or “rotten” basis.
Margot Robbie Visibly Emotional After Visiting Cara Delevingne’s Home As Concerns Mount About Model's Well-Being
Friends supporting friends! Amid growing concerns surrounding Cara Delevingne’s wellbeing, the model’s friend and Suicide Squad co-star Margot Robbie appeared to check in on her earlier this week.On Monday, September 12, The Wolf of Wall Street alum appeared visibly emotional, obscuring her face while departing Delevingne’s house in West Hollywood.After her seemingly alarming visit to her friend, Robbie headed to catch a flight at Los Angeles International Airport, sporting a pair of black joggers and a black tank top for the trip. Robbie was seen with a rolling suitcase and a clear bag of what appeared to be toiletries as...
Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid Looked Smitten In First Photos Since Romance Rumors
It looks like Leonardo DiCaprio really has broken his 25-year dating rule. In the wake of speculation about a potential romance brewing with Gigi Hadid, the pair were photographed together in New York City looking quite smitten, if we do say so. Attending an exclusive party at Manhatten’s Casa Cipriani,...
A disturbingly dreadful horror remake opens a gateway to streaming glory
Remakes of popular horror movies have been all the rage for the last two decades, but what happens when a project initially announced as a retread of another film gets scrapped and rebuilt from the ground up? Well, in the case of Alexandre Aja’s 2008 terror Mirrors, nothing good.
‘Goodnight Mommy’ reviews lament yet another needless horror remake
These days, a movie doesn’t even need to necessarily be bad to earn itself a couple of eyerolls; the bar now seems to be set at whether or not they can avoid the “unnecessary” label. Goodnight Mommy appears to have fallen victim to such a label, with...
First ‘Do Revenge’ reviews promise a smart and subversive Netflix thriller
You’re either painstakingly unaware or teeth-grindingly conscious of this fact at any given time, but the realm of high school is absolutely, positively ruthless; just look at Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut Booksmart, where the closest thing to an antagonist was the culture of high school itself, complete with the hierarchy and expectations that each and every character found themselves mercilessly constrained by.
Bloodthirsty gorehounds praise the greatest massacres horror has to offer
From gore-fest gatherings at the hands of twisted villain Jigsaw to a fiery explosion inside of a building full of civilians, the colossal horror genre is swarming with disastrous moments that feature unfathomable massacres in movies. And while some of these massacre moments are definitely more in-your-face than others, that doesn’t mean that it isn’t included on a long list of favorites as far as bloodthirsty horror fans are concerned.
Sydney Sweeney Was ‘So Embarrassed’ When She Worked with Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio and Sydney Sweeney worked together on 'Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood'. Why was the 'Euphoria' star embarrassed?
wmagazine.com
Margot Robbie Wants “Everyone to Party Forever” in First Babylon Trailer
A sure sign of an entertaining movie is the sound of Margot Robbie’s Brooklyn accent, which is one of the first things you hear in the trailer for Damien Chazelle’s latest film. Surrounded by piles of cocaine, Robbie’s Nellie LaRoy proclaims, “If I had money, I would only spend it on things that were fun, ya know? Not boring things like taxes. I just want everyone to party forever.” And she gets her wish, at least when it comes to the trailer. What follows is about two-minutes of chaos—fast jazz, Brad Pitt tap dancing in his underwear, confetti, paparazzi, and sparklers. Welcome to Chazelle’s Babylon.
People are rediscovering an old children’s show that’s far scarier than any modern horror film
Sometimes we look back on the shows of our youth and wonder how on earth they were allowed to be made, let alone as entertainment for children! Well, now people on Twitter are rediscovering an Australian show from their childhood and we must have collectively blocked it from our memories to protect our sanity because it is a full-on horror fest.
No wonder she looked so great! La Brea star Natalie Zea was given a glam makeover by Angelina Jolie's fashion expert as she stunned in pink while presenting at the Emmys
Blonde bombshell Natalie Zea stunned as she showed up to her first ever Emmy Awards on Monday evening. That's because the actress got a do-over by Angelina Jolie's expert stylist Jen Rade, who has delivered some of the Oscar-winner's top red carpet looks. The Texas-born Zea was as a solo...
‘She-Hulk’ villain Titania reacts to her viral popularity exactly how you’d expect
Titania finally made an impact on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law this week, after vanishing for weeks following her cameo at the end of episode 1. We’re still not entirely sure of the nature of her beef with Jennifer Walters, but in episode 5 she and Jen at least came to blows in the courtroom as the shameless social media influencer attempted to sue the lawyer for use of the She-Hulk name, which she had sneakily trademarked before Jen had the chance.
