A sure sign of an entertaining movie is the sound of Margot Robbie’s Brooklyn accent, which is one of the first things you hear in the trailer for Damien Chazelle’s latest film. Surrounded by piles of cocaine, Robbie’s Nellie LaRoy proclaims, “If I had money, I would only spend it on things that were fun, ya know? Not boring things like taxes. I just want everyone to party forever.” And she gets her wish, at least when it comes to the trailer. What follows is about two-minutes of chaos—fast jazz, Brad Pitt tap dancing in his underwear, confetti, paparazzi, and sparklers. Welcome to Chazelle’s Babylon.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO