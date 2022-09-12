Read full article on original website
Related
thecurrent-online.com
Teddy Gentry Net Worth 2022: What is Teddy Gentry’s Net Worth As Investigated After Cocaine Arrest
Teddy Wayne Gentry was born in Fort Payne, Alabama, in the United States of America, on January 22, 1952. Alabama was started by Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen, who was his cousin, in 1969. Teddy Gentry is a band member who sings and plays the bass guitar. The band did...
alreporter.com
Roy Moore lawsuit back to square one
Former GOP candidate for U.S. Senate Roy Moore speaks during a candidates' forum in Valley, Ala. Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via AP Images. The circuit court judges of Etowah County apparently want no part of Roy Moore’s political conspiracy lawsuit against four women who accused the former Alabama chief justice of sexual assault or inappropriate behavior in the late 1970s, early 1980s, when they were teens and he was in his 30s.
wymt.com
Teddy Gentry, member of the band ‘Alabama,’ arrested on drug charges
CENTRE, Ala. (AP/WYMT) - Teddy Gentry, a founding member of and bass player for the country music super group Alabama, was arrested Monday on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge, records show. Gentry, 70, of Fort Payne was booked into the Cherokee County Jail in northeast Alabama and released about a...
Alabama man killed after firing at police with a rifle, carjacking: report
A Sheffield man who was involved in an armed carjacking was killed after firing at authorities, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama’s Teddy Gentry arrested on marijuana, paraphernalia charges
Teddy Gentry, a founding member of legendary country music band Alabama, was arrested Monday morning on misdemeanor marijuana and drug paraphernalia charges, according to jail records. Gentry, 70, of Fort Payne was booked into the Cherokee County Jail at 10:38 a.m. and released at 11:06 a.m. The jail log did...
Fight At Alabama Plant Ends With One Shot Says Tpd
I don’t suppose many of us can understand what could be so terrible as to make you want to shoot a coworker. I know I have been angry at times when someone steals my lunch out of the break room refrigerator, but I never thought about shooting someone over my tuna sandwich.
weisradio.com
Fort Payne Woman Arrested in Northwest Georgia
Fort Payne (Alabama) resident Dana Michelle Tidwell, 50, was arrested in northwest Georgia in connection with her signing her daughter’s name instead of her own while getting a ticket in Floyd County. Reports said that authorities later found out Tidwell had lied about her identity in an effort to...
Alabama man charged with attempted murder after hitting victim over head with baseball bat
The victim was treated at Marshall Medical South before being transported to Huntsville Hospital where he remains in critical condition.
RELATED PEOPLE
ABC 33/40 News
Student removed from school after threat reported at West End High School
A student was removed from school after a threat was reported to the School Resource Officer at West End High School on Thursday, Sept. 8, according to a joint statement Wednesday from Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton and Etowah County Superintendent Dr. Alan Cosby. According to the statement, the SRO...
Bankston Motor Homes to move from Albertville to Attalla
The Albertville location for Bankston Motor Homes will soon find a new "home" in Etowah County.
UPDATED: Missing Woman in Alexandria
Alexandria, AL -On 9/7/22, Summer Shears left her residence in Alexandria, AL, and has not returned. Her whereabouts are unknown at this time. Her 1 month old daughter is with her. If anyone knows her location, please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 256-236-6600.
Most Wanted in Calhoun County – September 13, 2022
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Leesburg man killed in Etowah County crash
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash in Etowah County claimed the life of a Leesburg man Saturday night. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Bobby Garmon, 60, was injured when his motorcycle left the road and hit a culvert around 6:40 p.m. The crash occurred on Centre Road near Ballplay Drive, four miles […]
Center Point woman shot in drive-by in
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a woman injured Saturday night. According to officers, the shooting occurred around 8:40 p.m. in the 2100 block of NE in Center Point. Deputies arrived on the scene to find a 36-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Witnesses […]
ABC 33/40 News
Job seekers more selective as unemployment drops and job market widens
The Center Point Area Chamber of Commerce held a job fair Wednesday even as Alabama's unemployment rate sits at a historic low of 2.6%. That's below the national average of 3.7%. People looking for a job had an opportunity to talk with representatives from 19 companies with hundreds of open...
27 arrested on drug charges in DeKalb County
27 people were arrested during the month of August in DeKalb County on drug-related charges, according to the sheriff's office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two Separate Stabbings in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there were two unrelated stabbings that occurred over the weekend leaving one victim in serious condition. The first incident occurred in the 9000 block of Hwy 9 in Anniston. At approximately 11:00 am on Sunday, September 11, 2022, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a call regarding a possible stabbing victim. Upon arrival deputies located the victim with severe laceration injuries and requested medical response to the scene. Investigators learned that a male was with the victim at her residence when someone knocked on the door. When the victim opened the door, she was brutally attacked by the suspect, later identified as, Brittany Lee Price, 29, of Heflin with a knife. The victim, suffering from multiple stab wounds, was able to get away from the attacker and get to a neighbor’s where she requested police help. It was later learned that the suspect and the male in the residence are married. The victim was brought to UAB via LifeFlight and was listed in serious condition. The suspect was located in Heflin where she was arrested and transported to the Calhoun County Jail where she was charged with Attempted Murder with a bond of $60,000.
weisradio.com
Alabama State Troopers Investigating Etowah County Accident Involving Motor Vehicle and Two Bicycles
A bicyclist was listed as being injured Monday evening after being struck by a vehicle in Etowah County. According to an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report that incident took place on New Welcome Road at approximately 6:50pm, and it involved a 2003 Chevy, being driven by a male resident of Crossville and two bicycles, one that was operated by a male from Altoona, who was unhurt, and one operated by a male from Boaz, who did receive injuries.
wbrc.com
Man charged, person of interest sought in Talladega stolen vehicle investigation
TALLADEGA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 61-year-old Talladega man was charged in a stolen vehicle investigation in Talladega County. Deputies are looking for a 69-year-old Town Creek woman as a person of interest in the case. While investigating vehicle thefts and the subsequent recovery of multiple stolen motor vehicles in...
UPDATED: Two-Vehicle Crash Creates I-20 Lane Blockage
Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:40 a.m. Thursday, Sep. 15, has caused lane blockage. The left and right lanes on Interstate 20 eastbound near the 182 mile marker, in Talladega County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway PatrolDivision will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
Comments / 1