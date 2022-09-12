ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

Comments / 1

Related
alreporter.com

Roy Moore lawsuit back to square one

Former GOP candidate for U.S. Senate Roy Moore speaks during a candidates' forum in Valley, Ala. Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via AP Images. The circuit court judges of Etowah County apparently want no part of Roy Moore’s political conspiracy lawsuit against four women who accused the former Alabama chief justice of sexual assault or inappropriate behavior in the late 1970s, early 1980s, when they were teens and he was in his 30s.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, AL
Government
City
Jacksonville, AL
State
Virginia State
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama Society
Jacksonville, AL
Society
weisradio.com

Fort Payne Woman Arrested in Northwest Georgia

Fort Payne (Alabama) resident Dana Michelle Tidwell, 50, was arrested in northwest Georgia in connection with her signing her daughter’s name instead of her own while getting a ticket in Floyd County. Reports said that authorities later found out Tidwell had lied about her identity in an effort to...
FORT PAYNE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Abrams
Calhoun Journal

UPDATED: Missing Woman in Alexandria

Alexandria, AL -On 9/7/22, Summer Shears left her residence in Alexandria, AL, and has not returned. Her whereabouts are unknown at this time. Her 1 month old daughter is with her. If anyone knows her location, please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 256-236-6600.
ALEXANDRIA, AL
Calhoun Journal

Most Wanted in Calhoun County – September 13, 2022

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11 Memorial#Local Life#Localevent#Vietnam Veteran#Army#Pentagon#Jacksonville High School#The Army Command
CBS 42

Leesburg man killed in Etowah County crash

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash in Etowah County claimed the life of a Leesburg man Saturday night. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Bobby Garmon, 60, was injured when his motorcycle left the road and hit a culvert around 6:40 p.m. The crash occurred on Centre Road near Ballplay Drive, four miles […]
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Center Point woman shot in drive-by in

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a woman injured Saturday night. According to officers, the shooting occurred around 8:40 p.m. in the 2100 block of NE in Center Point. Deputies arrived on the scene to find a 36-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Witnesses […]
CENTER POINT, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Vietnam
Calhoun Journal

Two Separate Stabbings in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there were two unrelated stabbings that occurred over the weekend leaving one victim in serious condition. The first incident occurred in the 9000 block of Hwy 9 in Anniston. At approximately 11:00 am on Sunday, September 11, 2022, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a call regarding a possible stabbing victim. Upon arrival deputies located the victim with severe laceration injuries and requested medical response to the scene. Investigators learned that a male was with the victim at her residence when someone knocked on the door. When the victim opened the door, she was brutally attacked by the suspect, later identified as, Brittany Lee Price, 29, of Heflin with a knife. The victim, suffering from multiple stab wounds, was able to get away from the attacker and get to a neighbor’s where she requested police help. It was later learned that the suspect and the male in the residence are married. The victim was brought to UAB via LifeFlight and was listed in serious condition. The suspect was located in Heflin where she was arrested and transported to the Calhoun County Jail where she was charged with Attempted Murder with a bond of $60,000.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Alabama State Troopers Investigating Etowah County Accident Involving Motor Vehicle and Two Bicycles

A bicyclist was listed as being injured Monday evening after being struck by a vehicle in Etowah County. According to an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report that incident took place on New Welcome Road at approximately 6:50pm, and it involved a 2003 Chevy, being driven by a male resident of Crossville and two bicycles, one that was operated by a male from Altoona, who was unhurt, and one operated by a male from Boaz, who did receive injuries.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

UPDATED: Two-Vehicle Crash Creates I-20 Lane Blockage

Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:40 a.m. Thursday, Sep. 15, has caused lane blockage. The left and right lanes on Interstate 20 eastbound near the 182 mile marker, in Talladega County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway PatrolDivision will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy