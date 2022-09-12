Read full article on original website
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Accounting Firm Opens New Office in La PorteBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
WNDU
Irish frustrated with 0-2 start, but looking to stay motivated
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame is looking to capture its first win of the season this weekend when the team hosts the 2-0 Cal Golden Bears at Notre Dame Stadium. The team’s 0-2 start is something that no one around the program wants, especially the fans. But the players don’t like it either.
WNDU
Penn Kingsmen reflect on experience of playing powerhouse teams
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Our Spotlight Game of the Week lands in Elkhart on Friday as the undefeated Lions host the Penn Kingsmen. Penn got off to a 2-0 start before taking on a pair of powerhouse programs in the last couple weeks. Two weeks ago, the Kingsmen hosted defending Class 5A state champion Indianapolis Cathedral, and last week they traveled all the way to Cincinnati for a matchup with St. Xavier.
abc57.com
Pedestrian hit by vehicle following Notre Dame game
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a pedestrian injury situation after an individual was hit by a car near Eddy Street and Corby, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officials say that the pedestrian was trying to cross the street after the...
WNDU
Freeman takes critical look to fix Irish issues
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team has another chance to win its first game of the season and the “Freeman Era” on Saturday when the Cal Golden Bears come to town. At 0-2, Head Coach Marcus Freeman is trying to find ways to take...
WNDU
South Bend pushes back plans to repave city streets
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend is having to push back plans to repave some major roads in the city. This determent comes as paving bids are coming in higher than budgeted due both to inflation and contractor capacity. Currently 8 projects are being pushed back...
WNDU
South Bend Cubs lose game 2 of playoffs, decisive game 3 to be played Friday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs will have to spend another day in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, after falling to the Kernels 5-3 Thursday night in game two of the Midwest League West Division Championship Series. The best-of-three series is now tied at one game apiece. The Cubs...
WNDU
Penn faces Elkhart in conference opener Friday
Penn faces Elkhart in conference opener Friday
WNDU
TEST STORY
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Niles Police say a man was killed in a shooting Tuesday night. It happened in the 600 block of E. 6th street just after 11 p.m.
22 WSBT
Person hit by car after Notre Dame game, in serious condition
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — One person has serious injuries after being hit by a car following the Notre Dame football game. Police got the call just before 7 p.m. Saturday night at Corby Boulevard and Eddy Street. The South Bend Police spokesperson says the male victim was trying...
abc57.com
South Bend Police looking to identify individual in burglary investigation
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department's Property Crimes Unit is asking for the public's help in identifying an individual seen in surveillance footage that's linked to a residential burglary investigation. The burglary took place earlier this summer on the northeast side of the city. If you have...
WNDU
Notre Dame dedicates new hydro facility in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame just added water to its sustainable energy portfolio. The current of the St. Joseph River is once again being used to produce electrical current. Notre Dame spent nearly three years and $30 million on a hydro facility near the dam...
WNDU
First Alert Quick
First Alert Quick
WNDU
Coal Line Trail set to bridge the gap in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Bikers, hikers, and runners can rejoice now that phase 1 of the Coal Line Trail project is nearing completion. The city is still putting on the final touches on the westside trail, but commuters and active people have already been using the trail for weeks.
Look: Notre Dame Football Team Will Have Special Guest This Weekend
Former Notre Dame superstar Manti Te'o will be in South Bend for Saturday's game against the California Golden Bears. He will walk with the team from the Basilica to Notre Dame Stadium, per Fighting Irish insider Pete Sampson. Te'o joined the Fighting Irish as the No. 1 linebacker recruit in...
WNDU
Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne ready for big moment
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s no secret that Notre Dame will have a new quarterback under center this weekend when the team hosts Cal. Drew Pyne is a three-year backup.—first behind Ian Book, followed by Jack Coan, then Tyler Buchner. But now, the junior gets his chance...
abc57.com
South Bend man arrested on serious violent felon, operating without license charges
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A South Bend man was arrested during a traffic stop just north of Argos on Wednesday after deputies discovered he was a serious violent felon, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. Joshua Campbell, 39, was arrested on the charges of possession of a firearm by...
WNDU
Motorcyclist dies in LaPorte County crash
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 4 p.m. in the 4000 block of U.S. 20. Police say a green 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by Timothy Hefner, 29, of Michigan City and a semi driven by a 46-year-old Toledo, Ohio, man were both heading east on U.S. 20 when the semi driver decreased his speed to 40 miles per hour as he neared the area of the Renaissance Academy Montessori Charter School.
WNDU
Undefeated Elkhart Lions face toughest test yet Friday night against Penn
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Our Spotlight Game of the Week this week takes us to Rice Field, where the Elkhart Lions will look to defend their home turf and improve to 5-0 when they take on the Penn Kingsmen. Leading the Lions this year is a brand new head coach...
WNDU
South Bend paving projects being moved to 2023
South Bend paving projects being moved to 2023
WNDU
Historic ‘May House’ makes move to new location in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A historic house was on the move Thursday in Michiana. The “May House” on Park Lane in South Bend took a short trip to its new home in the Chapin Park Historic District. The 93-year-old brick house was built in 1929 by prominent attorney Arthur May.
