WNDU

Irish frustrated with 0-2 start, but looking to stay motivated

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame is looking to capture its first win of the season this weekend when the team hosts the 2-0 Cal Golden Bears at Notre Dame Stadium. The team’s 0-2 start is something that no one around the program wants, especially the fans. But the players don’t like it either.
WNDU

Penn Kingsmen reflect on experience of playing powerhouse teams

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Our Spotlight Game of the Week lands in Elkhart on Friday as the undefeated Lions host the Penn Kingsmen. Penn got off to a 2-0 start before taking on a pair of powerhouse programs in the last couple weeks. Two weeks ago, the Kingsmen hosted defending Class 5A state champion Indianapolis Cathedral, and last week they traveled all the way to Cincinnati for a matchup with St. Xavier.
abc57.com

Pedestrian hit by vehicle following Notre Dame game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a pedestrian injury situation after an individual was hit by a car near Eddy Street and Corby, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officials say that the pedestrian was trying to cross the street after the...
WNDU

Freeman takes critical look to fix Irish issues

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team has another chance to win its first game of the season and the “Freeman Era” on Saturday when the Cal Golden Bears come to town. At 0-2, Head Coach Marcus Freeman is trying to find ways to take...
WNDU

South Bend pushes back plans to repave city streets

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend is having to push back plans to repave some major roads in the city. This determent comes as paving bids are coming in higher than budgeted due both to inflation and contractor capacity. Currently 8 projects are being pushed back...
WNDU

South Bend Cubs lose game 2 of playoffs, decisive game 3 to be played Friday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs will have to spend another day in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, after falling to the Kernels 5-3 Thursday night in game two of the Midwest League West Division Championship Series. The best-of-three series is now tied at one game apiece. The Cubs...
WNDU

Penn faces Elkhart in conference opener Friday

Ribbon cutting ceremony held for now outdoor fitness court in Berrien Springs. Community leaders cut the ribbon on a new outdoor fitness court in Berrien Springs that features seven different equipment stations that let users work out using their own body weight. New VA outpatient clinic to open next month...
WNDU

TEST STORY

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Niles Police say a man was killed in a shooting Tuesday night. It happened in the 600 block of E. 6th street just after 11 p.m.
22 WSBT

Person hit by car after Notre Dame game, in serious condition

WNDU

Notre Dame dedicates new hydro facility in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame just added water to its sustainable energy portfolio. The current of the St. Joseph River is once again being used to produce electrical current. Notre Dame spent nearly three years and $30 million on a hydro facility near the dam...
WNDU

First Alert Quick

South Bend Police searching for person of interest in burglary investigation. It happened earlier this summer on the northeast side of the city. Ribbon cutting ceremony held for now outdoor fitness court in Berrien Springs. Community leaders cut the ribbon on a new outdoor fitness court in Berrien Springs that...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNDU

Coal Line Trail set to bridge the gap in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Bikers, hikers, and runners can rejoice now that phase 1 of the Coal Line Trail project is nearing completion. The city is still putting on the final touches on the westside trail, but commuters and active people have already been using the trail for weeks.
WNDU

Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne ready for big moment

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s no secret that Notre Dame will have a new quarterback under center this weekend when the team hosts Cal. Drew Pyne is a three-year backup.—first behind Ian Book, followed by Jack Coan, then Tyler Buchner. But now, the junior gets his chance...
WNDU

Motorcyclist dies in LaPorte County crash

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 4 p.m. in the 4000 block of U.S. 20. Police say a green 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by Timothy Hefner, 29, of Michigan City and a semi driven by a 46-year-old Toledo, Ohio, man were both heading east on U.S. 20 when the semi driver decreased his speed to 40 miles per hour as he neared the area of the Renaissance Academy Montessori Charter School.
WNDU

