Related
Jerry Jones cuts Jimmy Garoppolo-Cowboys trade links with Dak Prescott update
Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys won’t be trading for Jimmy Garoppolo or look for a long-term replacement for Dak Prescott after his concerning hand injury in Week 1. They don’t need to anyway. When Prescott sustained the hand injury that was later revealed would require surgery and...
Cowboys Reportedly Make Decision On Possible Quarterback Trade
While the timetable is now in question, the Dallas Cowboys will spend some time without Dak Prescott. The star quarterback fractured his right throwing thumb during Week 1's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although Prescott was initially expected to miss six-to-eight weeks, Jerry Jones that they won't place him on the injured reserve.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes avoids sack, throws ridiculous sidearm pass for touchdown against Chargers
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took a while to get going in Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but once he led his team into the red zone it was six points or bust. Down 10-0 with about 11:48 left in the second quarter, Mahomes rolled...
Dak Prescott at Practice, Michael Gallup in Pads: Cowboys Notebook
The Dallas defense needs to raise its game in the wake of quarterback Dak Prescott’s injury.
Raiders signing controversial defender
The Las Vegas Raiders are bringing in a somewhat infamous name. The team officially announced on Wednesday that they have signed veteran cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman to their practice squad. The 30-year-old defender had been a free agent after spending last year on the Detroit Lions. Robey-Coleman is most prominently remembered...
Rams’ Matthew Stafford injury status for Week 2 gets critical update from Sean McVay
Matthew Stafford did not play his best football in the season opening Week 1 loss for the Los Angeles Rams against the Buffalo Bills. The 2021 Super Bowl champion Stafford underwent a non-surgical procedure and PRP injection in his right elbow during the offseason. Sean McVay didn’t seem too concerned...
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 1 Cut List: Here are the players you can drop for waiver-wire adds
What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters to make room for waiver wire adds this week. Speaking of those waiver wire adds, Jamey has you covered with the players here. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats.
Chiefs hold off Chargers in battle of AFC West rivals, young phenom QBs
The Kansas City Chiefs showed why they are still the kings of the AFC West. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs took down Justin Herbert and the Chargers, 27-24, in a dogfight on Thursday night. The Chargers got out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, as they forced the...
Kayvon Thibodeaux 'really confident' he will play in Giants' home opener
New York Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux had to watch from the sideline as his team pulled off an upset victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 1. This week, the fourth overall pick from April’s NFL Draft sounds confident he will make his regular-season debut against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
