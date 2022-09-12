ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

northcountydailystar.com

Escondido Police Updates

On September 4, 2022, a man was trespassing at a local church. The churchgoers called police because they were trying to have services and the man was not leaving. When an officer arrived, the man yelled at the officer, looked like he wanted to fight, and then ran. An off-duty San Diego Sheriff’s Deputy was also attending services at the church, and he helped the officer successfully arrest the man and remove him so that church could resume.
ESCONDIDO, CA
CBS 8

Wounded Warrior Homes celebrates 10-year Anniversary

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Ten years ago, Wounded Warrior Homes moved their first wounded veteran into housing. In this Zevely Zone, I went to San Marcos where the non-profit is celebrating a decade of helping our local veterans. On September 14, 2012, Wounded Warrior Homes helped their first veteran.
SAN MARCOS, CA
kusi.com

“Strut for Sobriety” to celebrate Alcohol and Drug Addiction Recovery Month

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – September is national Alcohol and Drug Addiction Recovery Month, and there is one organization that is “Strutting” their stuff to help. KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by executive director for “A new path” Gretchen Burns Bergman about the 18th annual “Strut for Sobriety” event, and how it’s helping those seeking recovery.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

2 teens arrested in probe of drug overdoses at Bernstein High School in Los Angeles

SAN DIEGO — Two teenagers are in-custody for the death of a Southern California teen who took pills laced with fentanyl. A 15-year-old boy was arrested Thursday on suspicion of manslaughter for allegedly selling a fentanyl-laced drug to a pair of Bernstein High School students -- one of whom died -- while a 16-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly peddling drugs to a third student in nearby Lexington Park.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Relatives Plead for Help to Find Missing Great-Grandmother, 88

For the past two weeks, Kayla Farley and her family have been putting up flyers and sharing a California Highway Patrol Silver Alert of her at-risk/missing great-grandmother, Manuela Smith. On Sept. 2, on behalf of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the CHP issued a Silver Alert, asking anyone to call...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego local news

