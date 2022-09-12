Read full article on original website
On September 4, 2022, a man was trespassing at a local church. The churchgoers called police because they were trying to have services and the man was not leaving. When an officer arrived, the man yelled at the officer, looked like he wanted to fight, and then ran. An off-duty San Diego Sheriff’s Deputy was also attending services at the church, and he helped the officer successfully arrest the man and remove him so that church could resume.
Shop Local 2022 | Highlighting Hispanic-owned San Diego businesses
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — There are many Hispanic-owned and operated businesses across San Diego County that CBS 8 will be shining the spotlight on across our community. It is important to businesses across all industries that the community considers shopping local in San Diego. To share your favorite...
Lowriding: More than cars and cruising
Lowriding is an American pastime, born in the barrios of California. But it's often misunderstood.
kusi.com
Padres star Randy Jones reveals pains of living next to homeless motel
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mayor Bill Wells and City Manager Graham Mitchell announced that the county has been secretly housing homeless people in their motels. Wells and Mitchell are shocked to find out about this, as they found out due to increased reports being made related to homeless issues.
Oceanside mobile home community says fire insurance went up 800%
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Imagine receiving an insurance letter that says your policy is being canceled due to fire risk and the only place you can find coverage will cost you 800%. That’s what is happening at the Pilgrim Creek Estates in Oceanside. A mobile home community made up of...
Pacific Beach neighbors revved up about speeding on their street
SAN DIEGO — Cars zipping through a residential neighborhood in Pacific Beach have people who live there revved up. Families say they've complained to the city and police. But cars continue to speed past the posted 25 mph speed limit on Turquoise Street near an elementary school. CBS 8...
Wounded Warrior Homes celebrates 10-year Anniversary
SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Ten years ago, Wounded Warrior Homes moved their first wounded veteran into housing. In this Zevely Zone, I went to San Marcos where the non-profit is celebrating a decade of helping our local veterans. On September 14, 2012, Wounded Warrior Homes helped their first veteran.
Bogus Active Shooter Threat Prompts Lockdowns at Two Chula Vista Schools
A school-shooting hoax prompted brief lockdowns Wednesday at a private Chula Vista high school and a nearby primary-school campus, with the threat occurring nearly simultaneously with similar reports that prompted searches of two other California high schools. The bogus threat of campus gun violence at Mater Dei Catholic High School...
Car found submerged in Mission Bay
A car was found submerged in Mission Bay Tuesday morning, but divers found no one inside, authorities said.
Castle Park parent plans to sue Sweetwater District after son breaks ankle at school
SAN DIEGO — A Castle Park High School parent is preparing to take legal action against the Sweetwater School District after her son broke his ankle at school, saying it could have been prevented. “I feel like it was something that shouldn't have really happened. I'm a little upset....
Car crashes onto Carlsbad beach
A car crashed onto a Carlsbad beach early Tuesday morning, authorities said.
kusi.com
“Strut for Sobriety” to celebrate Alcohol and Drug Addiction Recovery Month
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – September is national Alcohol and Drug Addiction Recovery Month, and there is one organization that is “Strutting” their stuff to help. KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by executive director for “A new path” Gretchen Burns Bergman about the 18th annual “Strut for Sobriety” event, and how it’s helping those seeking recovery.
2 teens arrested in probe of drug overdoses at Bernstein High School in Los Angeles
SAN DIEGO — Two teenagers are in-custody for the death of a Southern California teen who took pills laced with fentanyl. A 15-year-old boy was arrested Thursday on suspicion of manslaughter for allegedly selling a fentanyl-laced drug to a pair of Bernstein High School students -- one of whom died -- while a 16-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly peddling drugs to a third student in nearby Lexington Park.
Construction worker struck by sign on SR-125, rushed to hospital
A construction worker suffered serious injuries after being struck by a sign on state Route 125 in the San Carlos area Tuesday night.
Sheriff searching for missing teen in Encinitas
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is searching Encinitas for a missing teenager, officials announced Monday.
Massive outrage, support at protest for teen assaulted at Vista High School
Parents rallied Wednesday outside of Vista High School after deputies say a boy was assaulted in a locker room.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Relatives Plead for Help to Find Missing Great-Grandmother, 88
For the past two weeks, Kayla Farley and her family have been putting up flyers and sharing a California Highway Patrol Silver Alert of her at-risk/missing great-grandmother, Manuela Smith. On Sept. 2, on behalf of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the CHP issued a Silver Alert, asking anyone to call...
Mater Dei High School placed on lockdown for 2nd straight day
Mater Dei High School was placed on a brief lockdown Thursday as police responded to a report of a gun on campus that was the result of a misunderstanding, Chula Vista Police Department said.
Active shooter hoaxes prompt lockdowns at 4 California high schools; no threats found
Lancaster High School was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after reports of a person on campus with a gun – a report that was later deemed a hoax. The school, located at 44701 32nd Street, was placed on lockdown around 2 p.m. and aerial video from Sky5 showed a large police presence at the school. Law enforcement […]
'Escaramuzas' in San Diego keep Mexico's oldest equestrian tradition alive
SAN DIEGO — A group of young girls from Chula Vista and Bonita have continued a traditional Mexican equestrian sport here in San Diego. The sport is called Escaramuza Charreria and their team name is called El Lucero, it's an all women's horseback riding team that competes against other women's teams in Mexico.
