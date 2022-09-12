Read full article on original website
Cubs' Sampson out-pitches deGrom, irks Alonso, beats Mets
If it wasn’t obvious watching him pitch, Cubs pitcher Adrian Sampson confirmed the ease and attitude he wore to the mound Tuesday night for his first career appearance in New York against either the Mets or Yankees — in this case against the best pitcher in any city, Jacob deGrom.
Cubs prospect Matt Mervis: ‘The next Anthony Rizzo’?
Barely a week after a Cubs owner uttered the now famous phrase about “biblical” losses, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, promising college first baseman Matt Mervis made an astute business decision. Yankees or Cubs?. The Duke senior, who went unpicked in the pandemic-shortened, five-round draft that...
Cubs promote Jared Young to replace injured Rafael Ortega
Another day, another big-league debut for a Cubs prospect. Outfielder Jared Young joined the team in New York Wednesday to take Rafael Ortega's place on the roster, the day after Ortega broke his left ring finger when hit by a pitch trying to bunt against Jacob deGrom. Ortega went straight...
White Sox hot since Cairo’s message boiled over
Miguel Cairo’s stint as the White Sox’ acting manager was barely a game old when he had to get something off his chest. “I saw something that I didn't like that game, and I couldn't let it pass,” said Cairo of the Sox’ 9-7 loss to the Royals on Aug. 30.
When do the MLB playoffs start? Here’s the full schedule
The 2022 MLB playoffs are almost here. After 162 grueling regular season games, only 12 teams will advance to the postseason. And with less than a month remaining in the regular season, 11 of those 12 playoff spots are still up for grabs. So, who will be the last club...
MLB・
Cairo gave an 'eye-opening' speech on his first day
The White Sox have tried everything this year. They've held two leadership meetings, players-only meetings and meetings with Tony La Russa about the season and where they expect to be. It's debatable whether or not those specific meetings and their timing worked. One meeting led to a five-game win streak....
Week 2 picks: Chargers-Chiefs, Vikings-Eagles highlight slate
CHARGERS (1-0) at CHIEFS (1-0) Thursday, 8:20 p.m. on Amazon Prime. The Kansas City Chiefs offense looked as explosive as ever in Week 1, even with the departure of Tyreek Hill. Can they bring that same momentum into Week 2 against a tough Los Angeles Chargers team?. Ethan: Chargers 27,...
NFL・
Where do the Sox fall in AL Wild Card standings?
Major League Baseball changed its playoff standards to allow three "wild card" teams into the playoffs. Each the National League and American League will automatically bid three teams, who are division leaders, and the next best three records. As of this writing, the division leaders for the American league are...
How White Sox view Anderson, Andrus SS question
For any questions about whether the White Sox will move Tim Anderson off shortstop when he returns from the injured list in lieu of Elvis Andrus, don’t count on it. “When Tim comes back, he’ll be put in shortstop,” acting manager Miguel Cairo said Tuesday. “That’s his position.”
Cubs pull off something nobody else in MLB has done this year
The pitching was supposed to be impenetrable, the task impossible. Just not the way anyone who has followed National League baseball this year could imagine. Behind stout starting pitching performances from Javier Assad, Adrian Sampson and Drew Smyly, the Cubs went to New York and swept a Mets team with the second-best record in the league — and All-Stars Chris Bassitt and Jacob deGrom starting the first two games.
Aaron Judge, Paul Goldschmidt race toward baseball’s Triple Crown
October is quickly approaching and the playoff picture isn’t the only thing on the line around MLB. Baseball fans have plenty to root for this season as long as New York Yankees’ outfielder Aaron Judge and St. Louis Cardinals’ first baseman Paul Goldschmidt are in the mix. Both stars are putting the American and National Leagues on watch as they make a serious bid for the Triple Crown, one of baseball’s most exclusive statistical clubs.
MLB・
Anderson's return to Sox could come at opportune time
Tim Anderson’s return to the White Sox could be around the corner and come at an opportune time. Anderson had a follow-up appointment Tuesday with a hand specialist and has been cleared to ramp up his baseball activity, general manager Rick Hahn said. While Hahn said the Sox do...
Eloy Jiménez has been one of MLB's best hitters since break
When Eloy Jiménez stepped up for his first plate appearance Tuesday, the NBC Sports Chicago broadcast aired a graphic showing the White Sox slugger’s second half numbers. Jiménez not only has been red-hot at the plate since the All-Star break, but what he’s done over the last two months or so has him in exclusive company.
Why Fields' mental toughness impresses Eberflus the most
No matter how unimpressive Justin Fields’ numbers look from the Bears’ Week 1 victory over the 49ers, there are plenty of encouraging takeaways from his performance in the team’s come-from-behind victory. He was able to navigate San Francisco's pass rush just enough to make big plays, like his 51-yard touchdown to Dante Pettis. He used his legs to turn some negative plays into positive plays, including drawing a few critical late hit flags. But the one thing that impressed Matt Eberflus most about Fields’ game was his mental toughness to overcome rough weather and an even worse first half.
Guillén, Garfien host White Sox Reddit AMA on air
Following Wednesday's 3-0 loss against the Colorado Rockies, "The Legend" Ozzie Guillén and White Sox pregame/postgame host Chuck Garfien answered fan questions live on the "Ask Us Anything" segment. Questions were submitted through the White Sox subreddit community. Here are some of the questions and answers that aired on...
Report: Guardians pitcher dumped by agency after breaking his own hand
Zach Plesac's latest self-inflicted injury landed him on the shelf amidst the Cleveland Guardians' playoff push. And it also cost him his representation. Creative Artists Agency (CAA), one of the premier agencies connected to the sports world, has terminated its relationship with the Guardians right-hander, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
Velus Jones returns to practice, Patrick still in cast
The Bears entered their week of practice leading up to the Packers game almost completely healthy. Velus Jones Jr. and Riley Reiff were each limited participants in Wednesday's practice, but the team had no DNPs. The biggest development is Velus Jones Jr.’s return to practice, even though it was in...
Now 'on film,' Jones knows where he must improve after debut vs. Bosa
CHICAGO – Braxton Jones stared down the first test of his NFL career. The Bears rookie left tackle got got by Nick Bosa plenty of times in the Bears' 19-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field. That was going to happen. Jones knew that. The first...
White Sox Farm Report: September 14, 2022
Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: September 14, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Michael Suareo of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Where do the Bears land in Week 1 power rankings?
Similar to plenty of other teams around the NFL, the Bears shocked the league with an upset win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1. The team came charging back in the second half from a 10-point deficit to put up 19 points of their own to win a rainy game at Soldier Field.
