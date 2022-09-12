ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs prospect Matt Mervis: ‘The next Anthony Rizzo’?

Barely a week after a Cubs owner uttered the now famous phrase about “biblical” losses, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, promising college first baseman Matt Mervis made an astute business decision. Yankees or Cubs?. The Duke senior, who went unpicked in the pandemic-shortened, five-round draft that...
NBC Sports Chicago

Cairo gave an 'eye-opening' speech on his first day

The White Sox have tried everything this year. They've held two leadership meetings, players-only meetings and meetings with Tony La Russa about the season and where they expect to be. It's debatable whether or not those specific meetings and their timing worked. One meeting led to a five-game win streak....
NBC Sports Chicago

Where do the Sox fall in AL Wild Card standings?

Major League Baseball changed its playoff standards to allow three "wild card" teams into the playoffs. Each the National League and American League will automatically bid three teams, who are division leaders, and the next best three records. As of this writing, the division leaders for the American league are...
NBC Sports Chicago

How White Sox view Anderson, Andrus SS question

For any questions about whether the White Sox will move Tim Anderson off shortstop when he returns from the injured list in lieu of Elvis Andrus, don’t count on it. “When Tim comes back, he’ll be put in shortstop,” acting manager Miguel Cairo said Tuesday. “That’s his position.”
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs pull off something nobody else in MLB has done this year

The pitching was supposed to be impenetrable, the task impossible. Just not the way anyone who has followed National League baseball this year could imagine. Behind stout starting pitching performances from Javier Assad, Adrian Sampson and Drew Smyly, the Cubs went to New York and swept a Mets team with the second-best record in the league — and All-Stars Chris Bassitt and Jacob deGrom starting the first two games.
NBC Sports Chicago

Aaron Judge, Paul Goldschmidt race toward baseball’s Triple Crown

October is quickly approaching and the playoff picture isn’t the only thing on the line around MLB. Baseball fans have plenty to root for this season as long as New York Yankees’ outfielder Aaron Judge and St. Louis Cardinals’ first baseman Paul Goldschmidt are in the mix. Both stars are putting the American and National Leagues on watch as they make a serious bid for the Triple Crown, one of baseball’s most exclusive statistical clubs.
NBC Sports Chicago

Eloy Jiménez has been one of MLB's best hitters since break

When Eloy Jiménez stepped up for his first plate appearance Tuesday, the NBC Sports Chicago broadcast aired a graphic showing the White Sox slugger’s second half numbers. Jiménez not only has been red-hot at the plate since the All-Star break, but what he’s done over the last two months or so has him in exclusive company.
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Fields' mental toughness impresses Eberflus the most

No matter how unimpressive Justin Fields’ numbers look from the Bears’ Week 1 victory over the 49ers, there are plenty of encouraging takeaways from his performance in the team’s come-from-behind victory. He was able to navigate San Francisco's pass rush just enough to make big plays, like his 51-yard touchdown to Dante Pettis. He used his legs to turn some negative plays into positive plays, including drawing a few critical late hit flags. But the one thing that impressed Matt Eberflus most about Fields’ game was his mental toughness to overcome rough weather and an even worse first half.
NBC Sports Chicago

Guillén, Garfien host White Sox Reddit AMA on air

Following Wednesday's 3-0 loss against the Colorado Rockies, "The Legend" Ozzie Guillén and White Sox pregame/postgame host Chuck Garfien answered fan questions live on the "Ask Us Anything" segment. Questions were submitted through the White Sox subreddit community. Here are some of the questions and answers that aired on...
NBC Sports Chicago

Velus Jones returns to practice, Patrick still in cast

The Bears entered their week of practice leading up to the Packers game almost completely healthy. Velus Jones Jr. and Riley Reiff were each limited participants in Wednesday's practice, but the team had no DNPs. The biggest development is Velus Jones Jr.’s return to practice, even though it was in...
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox Farm Report: September 14, 2022

Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: September 14, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Michael Suareo of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
