A dance remix of the Brady Bunch theme song: Who asked for this, why did they want it, where can we imprison them? The 74th Emmy Awards were a special shambles immediately, when the night started with (sigh) dance numbers set to (sigh) classic TV theme songs. "That's the Game of Thrones, bitches!" declared host Kenan Thompson, closing out the unfunny choreography in a Daenerys wig. Targaryen hair as a punch line would've felt late in 2012, when Game of Thrones was only two seasons old and Thompson had only been on Saturday Night Live for 78 years. His whole thing is longevity, so maybe you're inclined to forgive all the ring-a-ding one-liners. Zendaya is 26, which is "too old to date Leonardo DiCaprioooooo." Oof. "Put a little Ice-T in your lemonade." Oof oof.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO