Daemon Targaryen, prince and forecaster: Watch House of the Dragon star Matt Smith track the weather
Should the whole acting thing not work out, Matt Smith could have a successful career as a… meteorologist?. The House of the Dragon star stopped by Today on Thursday morning and helped forecaster Al Roker track the weather. "Well, there's heavy rain up here obviously," he said of the...
See how Vampire Academy puts its own spin on Rose and Mason's relationship in script pages from the premiere
There are many complicated dynamics at the center of Vampire Academy, from the larger societal dynamics between the Moroi and the dhampir, or even the royal Moroi and the non-royal Moroi. Then there are the more personal dynamics at play: Lissa (Daniela Nieves) and Rose's (Sisi Stringer) unbreakable friendship, Rose and Dimitri's (Kieron Moore) will-they-won't-they romance, Lissa and Christian's (André Dae Kim) frowned-upon connection, and the list goes on. But there's one dynamic that executive producers Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre knew they wanted to tweak from what was done in Richelle Mead's popular book series: The relationship between Rose and Mason (Andrew Liner).
The Handmaid's Tale premiere recap: Fred is dead, but June's troubles are far from over
Aptly dubbed "Morning," the first episode of The Handmaid's Tale's fifth season picks up in the early hours following June's (Elisabeth Moss,) brutal, vengeance-fueled slaying of Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes.) The former handmaid's standing in front of a running shower, hands still bloodied from the previous evening's hunt. But she's...
Britney Spears clarifies Christina Aguilera comments: 'I would never intentionally body shame anybody'
Britney Spears is clarifying remarks about fellow pop star Christina Aguilera. The "Hold Me Closer" singer said she did not intend to be critical about Aguilera's "beautiful body" in an Instagram post shared Tuesday, acknowledging that her original comments were a "projection of the insecurities I deal with all the time as a result of how my parents and the media have treated me."
Daniel Ezra and Geffri Maya share the stories they're proud of from the All American universe
Ahead of the All American universe returning to The CW, we got stars Daniel Ezra and Geffri Maya to have a conversation about their respective shows. After three seasons and a backdoor pilot, Maya's character Simone Hicks starred in her spinoff All American: Homecoming. As for Ezra, while his character Spencer James and his friends entered adulthood after high school graduation, he added director to his resume in season 4. The two stars discussed missing working together, how their characters' stories resonate with viewers, and the importance of rest.
Manifest destiny: How a canceled NBC drama came back from the dead
Melissa Roxburgh was the first one to see it. Call it fate. Her character on Manifest, Detective Michaela Stone, was the first to experience the supernatural phenomenon known as a "calling" after she and her fellow passengers on Flight 828 landed in New York City — five-and-a-half years after their expected arrival. Now Roxburgh was the first of her castmates to experience this new sign: Her show, the one that had just been canceled by NBC, was streaming in full on Netflix.
What to Watch podcast: Everything is not peachy keen for the final season premiere of Atlanta
Atlanta is back for its final season, and the action has moved back to the titular city from Europe. Get ready to take a bite out of a new vampire series, Vampire Academy, based on the books by Richelle Mead. The Harley Quinn animated series is back for its fourth season, picking up after Harley and Ivy spent a season exploring their relationship.
Speak No Evil director explains how he made the 'most disturbing film in Danish history'
When Danish director Christian Tafdrup was 12 years old, his parents made the mistake (they didn't know it would be one) of reconnecting with a German family they'd met while on vacation in Tuscany. "They were not at all so friendly, not at all so funny, as they were in...
Emmy Awards 2022 review: Great speeches barely rescued a dreadful show
A dance remix of the Brady Bunch theme song: Who asked for this, why did they want it, where can we imprison them? The 74th Emmy Awards were a special shambles immediately, when the night started with (sigh) dance numbers set to (sigh) classic TV theme songs. "That's the Game of Thrones, bitches!" declared host Kenan Thompson, closing out the unfunny choreography in a Daenerys wig. Targaryen hair as a punch line would've felt late in 2012, when Game of Thrones was only two seasons old and Thompson had only been on Saturday Night Live for 78 years. His whole thing is longevity, so maybe you're inclined to forgive all the ring-a-ding one-liners. Zendaya is 26, which is "too old to date Leonardo DiCaprioooooo." Oof. "Put a little Ice-T in your lemonade." Oof oof.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power recap: Omens of doom
Welcome back to Middle-earth, where every father/son relationship is different and not all prophecies of doom are apparent at first. It's the Harfoots' turn for a bye this week, as we instead catch up with our friends in Númenor, Khazad-dum, and the Southlands. This episode, "The Great Wave," had my favorite structure of all the episodes so far. I loved the way each storyline was resonating and echoing the others. So let's get into it!
Stranger Things star Maya Hawke 'would love' for her character Robin to die in season 5
Maya Hawke is totally game for her Stranger Things character Robin Buckley dying in the fifth and final season of the Netflix hit. The actress and singer-songwriter is proposing a big "hero's moment" death, not unlike the heartbreaking and gallant demises of Bob (Sean Astin), Billy (Dacre Montgomery), and, of course, Eddie (Joseph Quinn). (No, the latter is not a spoiler. It's been four months!)
The Challenge: USA winners unpack that shocking ending: 'It was miserable'
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Challenge: USA's season 1 finale. The Challenge: USA may have ended in a controversial way for eight competitors between all those DQs and quits, but for the two winners, Survivor alums Danny McCray and Sarah Lacina, they think the final was "perfect." "They...
Vampire Academy star Daniela Nieves on establishing Lissa and Rose's dynamic with Sisi Stringer
Warning: This post contains spoilers from the first four episodes of Vampire Academy. Yes, Vampire Academy has plenty of romance, but the relationship at the center of the new Peacock drama is all about Rose (Sisi Stringer) and Lissa (Daniela Nieves), two best friends that society desperately wants to tear apart. The new series, based on Richelle Mead's popular book series, follows Rose and Lissa in the aftermath of a car crash that kills Lissa's family. Together, they have to figure out how to navigate life as a royal Moroi and a dhampir guardian. (Spoiler alert: It isn't easy.)
What's up with Rogue Squadron, the Patty Jenkins Star Wars movie?
Rogue Squadron won't be taking flight any time soon. Back in December 2020, Disney announced that Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins would be helming a new Star Wars movie, an intergalactic adventure focusing on a "new generation of starfighter pilots." It was an exciting announcement: Jenkins is no stranger to turning out big-budget blockbusters, and at the time, she shared a personal video celebrating the news, explaining that she is the daughter of a fighter pilot and couldn't wait to tell a new story set in a galaxy far, far away.
The best sci-fi movies on HBO Max
HBO Max is blessed to have the catalogs of Turner Classic Movies and Warner Bros. at its beck and call, making it one of the best platforms for a deep dive into the history of a genre — science fiction being no exception. If you're willing to set aside...
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel finally has an official title and launch date
It's been months since gamers heard anything on the long-awaited sequel to the 2017 hit The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which, once upon a time, was slated to arrive in 2022. Now, we have the updates of all updates: an official title and new launch date. The...
The last eliminated player on The Challenge: USA blames Pole Wrestle update for her loss
Warning: This article contains spoilers about Wednesday's episode of The Challenge: USA. Pole Wrestle is one of the most brutal eliminations in the history of The Challenge. Ever since it first debuted on The Duel in 2006, the physical wrestling match has produced some of the most epic elimination battles in the franchise's history. But when it appeared as the last elimination of the season on The Challenge: USA, the pole was thicker than normal, which led to Big Brother alum Alyssa Lopez's downfall after she was voted in against her ally Angela Rummans and couldn't get a proper grip on the pole.
Murder begets romance in Oldboy director Park Chan-wook's latest thriller Decision to Leave
A detective is torn between suspicion and attraction when he meets a mysterious and beautiful murder suspect in the first trailer for Decision to Leave, South Korean auteur Park Chan-wook's forthcoming noir. In the Oldboy director's first feature film in six years, Park Hae-il (The Host) stars as Hae-joon, a...
Atlanta executive producer Stephen Glover promises 'a little more hope' in final season
Atlanta's return was really a departure. After a four-year hiatus, the acclaimed comedy's third season debuted in March with one shock after another. Previously up-and-coming rapper Alfred "Paper Boi" Miles (Brian Tyree Henry) was now a globe-trotting music sensation, which meant his once-struggling manager, cousin Earn (creator Donald Glover) was now a successful music-biz guy with big-money "tour clout." This new Atlanta was notably short on, well, Atlanta, tracking characters like Van (Zazie Beetz) and Darius (Lakeith Stanfield) to far-off places on Paper Boi's European tour. Except even that's not quite right, because four of the episodes — almost half the season! — broke away from the main cast to track anthology-style tales of ambient racial surrealism.
Brian Cox doesn't want Succession to become like Billions: 'That's past its sell-by date'
Brian Cox is channeling Logan Roy and it appears no one is safe from his cutthroat remarks — not even his pay cable contemporaries. While discussing the future of Succession with The Times, the powerhouse actor said he has no idea how long the show could go on — "No one's had their contracts renewed," he noted — but that he hopes it won't "overstay its welcome."
