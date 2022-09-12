ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WTAJ

Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plates

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State House has passed a bill that would create a vendor-designed specialty license plate program. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Sheryl Delozier (R-Cumberland) would generate money for the Motor License Fund by giving residents the option to purchase specialty license plates. The House passed the bill 118-83 largely along […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf: Food program for Pennsylvania seniors sees rise in users

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)–The Wolf Administration announced on Wednesday that Pennsylvania`s Senior Food Box Program is feeding 20 percent more seniors than it was last year. “Fighting hunger has been a top priority for Frances and me from day one,” Gov. Wolf said. “I’m incredibly proud of the work that the departments of agriculture and aging […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Announces $25.4 Million from Biden Administration for Electric Vehicle Infrastructure

Pennsylvania one of the first in the nation to be approved for the first round of $171 million in infrastructure funds. Governor Tom Wolf announced today that the Biden Administration has awarded Pennsylvania $25.4 million to invest in clean transportation through the state’s plan for electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure deployment. Pennsylvania is one of the first states in the nation to be approved for this first round of funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Drought watch remains for 36 Pa. counties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Despite the recent rainfall that we have been seeing, 36 counties in Pennsylvania still remain on a drought watch. Today the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) met with the Commonwealth Drought Task Force. After the meeting the DEP announced that many counties in Pennsylvania still remain on drought watch. Continued voluntary water conservation is requested in these counties.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Pymatuning State Park to Preserve Historic Bowstring Arch Truss Bridge

Pymatuning State Park will soon have a new scenic trail, including a repurposed, historic bridge. The state is reworking the park's spillway trail, resurfacing it and turning the one-mile trail into a longer, more-scenic three-mile trail. Central to the project is the historic Messerall Truss Bridge, a mill bridge built...
LINESVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bill would let people ban themselves from buying booze in Pennsylvania

A state lawmaker who has publicly shared his struggles with alcoholism wants to enlist the help of state liquor stores and restaurants and bars that serve liquor as tools to help individuals like him in their recovery. Rep. Matt Dowling, R-Fayette/Somerset counties, introduced legislation that would allow individuals to voluntarily...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wkok.com

Pennsylvania Reports Most COVID Deaths in 3 Months

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania has reported the most amount of COVID deaths in three months. In its weekly update Wednesday, the state Department of Health reported 139 deaths throughout the commonwealth (pandemic total 46,970), with two reported in Northumberland County. Since the start of the pandemic, Northumberland County has reported...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pa. law protects workers who are approved for medical marijuana — but once they use it, it’s a different story.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Story by Ed Mahon of Spotlight PA. Vague legal safeguards for medical marijuana users in Pennsylvania are forcing patients to choose...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Drought watch remains in effect for 36 counties in Pennsylvania

A drought watch continues for more than 30 counties in Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced the continuation of the drought watch on Tuesday. The agency said that despite recent rainfall, 36 counties remain on drought watch and continued voluntary water conservation is requested in those counties. Five...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Centre Daily

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Pennsylvania

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

North East residents react to ruling on schools masking lawsuit

Following a ruling in the masking lawsuit against North East and Millcreek school districts, residents are sharing their reactions to the judge’s decision. The lawsuit was a battle between the parents and both school districts. The parents wanted the districts to remove masking requirements in the schools. Parents also were seeking the removal of the […]
NORTH EAST, PA
CBS Philly

66% of registered Pa. voters in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana, CBS News poll finds

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There are new developments in the battle over legalizing recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania. A large majority, 66% of registered voters, support legalizing recreational marijuana in the commonwealth, a new CBS News battleground tracker poll finds. Thirty-four percent do not support legalizing marijuana. The CBS News poll found two-thirds of people polled would like marijuana legalized, and while there are bills making their way through the statehouse, there are also efforts to stop them in their tracks. "It's just the right thing to do," Rep. Amen Brown said. Brown is the sponsor of a bill that would legalize marijuana in Pennsylvania. It...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Update on Wind Turbine Blades in Harborcreek

Travelers headed West on the I-90 may have noticed several large, white wind turbine blades stacked on top of each other in Harborcreek. The blades are being temporarily stored in the lot off Station Rd., and some residents are wondering where they're headed, and how long they'll be there. "They...
HARBORCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA

