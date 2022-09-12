Read full article on original website
Boating and fishing access areas in central Pennsylvania closed for construction
A pair of Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s fishing and boating access areas in central Pennsylvania will be closed temporarily for improvements to their parking areas beginning Monday, September 19. The Middletown access will be closed through October 5, while the Walker access will be closed through September 30.
PennDOT recommends routes for State College connector. The options would put some out of business
The transportation agency has narrowed the field of alternatives for the major highway project from 9 to 3.
Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plates
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State House has passed a bill that would create a vendor-designed specialty license plate program. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Sheryl Delozier (R-Cumberland) would generate money for the Motor License Fund by giving residents the option to purchase specialty license plates. The House passed the bill 118-83 largely along […]
Pennsylvania Hunting: Here's your 2022-23 guide to frequently asked questions
As hunting seasons open across Pennsylvania, there are some important things you need to know regarding when you can hunt and what you need to wear. I took some time this week to highlight some of the more popular things sportsmen need to remember this fall. What Sundays are you...
Gov. Wolf: Food program for Pennsylvania seniors sees rise in users
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)–The Wolf Administration announced on Wednesday that Pennsylvania`s Senior Food Box Program is feeding 20 percent more seniors than it was last year. “Fighting hunger has been a top priority for Frances and me from day one,” Gov. Wolf said. “I’m incredibly proud of the work that the departments of agriculture and aging […]
PGC to consider outlawing deer urine attractants, allow purchase of more doe tags
This could be the final year Pennsylvania hunters can pursue deer with natural urine attractants. The Pennsylvania Game Commission will consider banning the use of lures that contain fluids from deer including urine and saliva at its quarterly board meeting Sept. 24 in Harrisburg. Some hunters use doe urine to...
Gov. Wolf Announces $20.3 Million from Biden Administration for PhilaPort Expansion
Governor Tom Wolf today announced that the Biden Administration has awarded the Port of Philadelphia (PhilaPort) $20.3 million to construct a new 100,000 square-foot warehouse at Tioga Marine Terminal, as well as safety and efficiency upgrades with the modernization of the terminal’s main gate. “A significant hub for global...
Gov. Wolf: $246 Million Awarded to Support Small Businesses Across Pennsylvania
Governor Tom Wolf today announced that Pennsylvania has awarded $246.8 million in American Rescue Plan funding, through the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI), to local economic development partners to make direct equity investments and loans to small businesses to spur success and job creation opportunities across the commonwealth. “The...
Gov. Wolf Announces $25.4 Million from Biden Administration for Electric Vehicle Infrastructure
Pennsylvania one of the first in the nation to be approved for the first round of $171 million in infrastructure funds. Governor Tom Wolf announced today that the Biden Administration has awarded Pennsylvania $25.4 million to invest in clean transportation through the state’s plan for electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure deployment. Pennsylvania is one of the first states in the nation to be approved for this first round of funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).
Drought watch remains for 36 Pa. counties
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Despite the recent rainfall that we have been seeing, 36 counties in Pennsylvania still remain on a drought watch. Today the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) met with the Commonwealth Drought Task Force. After the meeting the DEP announced that many counties in Pennsylvania still remain on drought watch. Continued voluntary water conservation is requested in these counties.
Pymatuning State Park to Preserve Historic Bowstring Arch Truss Bridge
Pymatuning State Park will soon have a new scenic trail, including a repurposed, historic bridge. The state is reworking the park's spillway trail, resurfacing it and turning the one-mile trail into a longer, more-scenic three-mile trail. Central to the project is the historic Messerall Truss Bridge, a mill bridge built...
Bill would let people ban themselves from buying booze in Pennsylvania
A state lawmaker who has publicly shared his struggles with alcoholism wants to enlist the help of state liquor stores and restaurants and bars that serve liquor as tools to help individuals like him in their recovery. Rep. Matt Dowling, R-Fayette/Somerset counties, introduced legislation that would allow individuals to voluntarily...
Pennsylvania Reports Most COVID Deaths in 3 Months
HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania has reported the most amount of COVID deaths in three months. In its weekly update Wednesday, the state Department of Health reported 139 deaths throughout the commonwealth (pandemic total 46,970), with two reported in Northumberland County. Since the start of the pandemic, Northumberland County has reported...
Pa. law protects workers who are approved for medical marijuana — but once they use it, it’s a different story.
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Story by Ed Mahon of Spotlight PA. Vague legal safeguards for medical marijuana users in Pennsylvania are forcing patients to choose...
Drought watch remains in effect for 36 counties in Pennsylvania
A drought watch continues for more than 30 counties in Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced the continuation of the drought watch on Tuesday. The agency said that despite recent rainfall, 36 counties remain on drought watch and continued voluntary water conservation is requested in those counties. Five...
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Pennsylvania
Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
Major delivery company plans to hire thousands in Pennsylvania
A major delivery company is looking to hire thousands of people across Pennsylvania in anticipation of the busy holiday season. If you're looking for a seasonal job this holiday season, UPS might be a good option for you. According to local reports, UPS plans to hire at least 2,800 people in the Harrisburg area alone for the upcoming holiday season.
North East residents react to ruling on schools masking lawsuit
Following a ruling in the masking lawsuit against North East and Millcreek school districts, residents are sharing their reactions to the judge’s decision. The lawsuit was a battle between the parents and both school districts. The parents wanted the districts to remove masking requirements in the schools. Parents also were seeking the removal of the […]
66% of registered Pa. voters in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana, CBS News poll finds
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There are new developments in the battle over legalizing recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania. A large majority, 66% of registered voters, support legalizing recreational marijuana in the commonwealth, a new CBS News battleground tracker poll finds. Thirty-four percent do not support legalizing marijuana. The CBS News poll found two-thirds of people polled would like marijuana legalized, and while there are bills making their way through the statehouse, there are also efforts to stop them in their tracks. "It's just the right thing to do," Rep. Amen Brown said. Brown is the sponsor of a bill that would legalize marijuana in Pennsylvania. It...
Update on Wind Turbine Blades in Harborcreek
Travelers headed West on the I-90 may have noticed several large, white wind turbine blades stacked on top of each other in Harborcreek. The blades are being temporarily stored in the lot off Station Rd., and some residents are wondering where they're headed, and how long they'll be there. "They...
