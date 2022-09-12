Read full article on original website
Americus Times-Recorder
GSW Women’s Soccer Team earns program’s largest margin of victory over PBC opponent
AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University Women’s Soccer Team (GSW) defeated the Albany State Lady Golden Rams 4-0 at Hurricane Field on Wednesday evening, September 14. The four-goal shutout victory is the program’s largest margin of victory in school history over a Peach Belt Conference opponent.
Americus Times-Recorder
Lozano’s goal and assist lead Hurricanes to big win at Clayton State
MORROW, GA – GSW redshirt freshman forward Alexander Lozano scored a goal and tallied an assist to help lead the Georgia Southwestern State University Men’s Soccer Team to a 4-0 Peach Belt Conference victory on the road at Clayton State University on Wednesday, September 14. The win pushes...
Americus Times-Recorder
Furlow Charter Lady Falcons finish fifth at Lee County Invitational
LESBURG, GA – The Furlow Charter Lady Falcons Cross Country Team (FC) turned in a fifth place finish in the team standings at the annual Lee County Invitational Meet on Saturday, September 10 at the course at the Kinchafooney Primary School in Leesburg, GA. The Lady Falcons finished in...
Americus Times-Recorder
Leon Wiggins
Leon Wiggins, Jr. 72, lived in Smithville, GA most of his life, in the same house he was brought home to from his birth in Sumter County. Leon died at home with his family and dog LU. Graveside funeral services were conducted at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 10, 2022, in the Liberty Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery on Hwy 19 N. Smithville, GA with Elder Winn Kuck officiating.
Americus Times-Recorder
Harland Elbert (Bud) Cofer: September 1, 2022
Harland Elbert (Bud) Cofer, Jr. passed away peacefully on September 1, 2022. He was born in Atlanta, December 28, 1922 to Harland Elbert Cofer, Sr and Vivian Bowie Cofer. He graduated from Emory University and received a PhD in geology from the University of Illinois. He served in World War II as a gunner on a B29 in the Army Air Force. While home on leave in 1945, he married Anne, the love of his life.
WALB 10
Black Medical Heroes Exhibit featured in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There’s just one month left to visit Albany’s Unsung: African- American Medical Heroes of Southwest Georgia exhibit. The exhibit showcases Black Albany locals who contributed greatly to the medical field. The exhibit was first brought to Albany during Black History Month this year but...
WTVM
Lanes blocked after multi-vehicle wreck on Victory Dr. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A multi-vehicle accident has left lanes blocked on Victory Drive in Columbus. Traffic is being redirected from Victory Drive southbound lane. It’s unknown at this time if there are any injuries. The Georgia Department of Transportation is on the scene helping with redirecting traffic. Stay...
WTVM
Heavy police presence on Morris Rd. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There’s a heavy police presence on Morris Rd. in Columbus. Columbus police are currently on a taped-off scene. There is no word on the reason for the police presence at this time. Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as we learn more information.
41nbc.com
Student found with firearm in backpack at Northside Middle School
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A student at Northside Middle School came to school with a firearm on Tuesday. According to a statement from Dustin Dykes, Principal of Northside Middle, the firearm was found during the search of a student’s backpack– the firearm was found to be unloaded.
Americus Times-Recorder
Sumter County High School senior Joan Tovar-Martinez receives recognition
Sumter County High School senior Joan Tovar-Martinez was recently named a national finalist for the Future Farmers of America’s “Grain Production Proficiency Award.” Tovar-Martinez is the first student in the history of the Sumter County FFA to reach the national level in any proficiency award category. He is one of only four finalists in the nation.
wgxa.tv
Dublin native, prominent Atlanta attorney, dies in drowning accident
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- An accomplished Atlanta-area attorney from Dublin has died after drowning at St. Simons Island. Glynn County Coroner Marc Neu confirmed that 55-year-old Page Anthony Pate died Sunday after being transported to a hospital in Brunswick. His drowning was deemed an accident. Pate is survived by his...
Meth-soaked rug leads to arrest of Fitzgerald man
ALBANY — A southwest Georgia man arrested after federal agents discovered nearly two kilograms of methamphetamine soaked in a rug and crystal meth in packages at the Atlanta airport addressed to him from Mexico pleaded guilty to drug distribution recently. Chad Williamson, 42, of Fitzgerald, pleaded guilty to possession...
WALB 10
Cave-in closes part of Albany road
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A cave-in has closed part of an Albany road, according to city officials. The 1300 block of Estelle Street is closed because of the cave-in. City officials said construction to fix the cave-in is expected to last until Wednesday morning. Detours on Shirley Avenue, Maple Street...
'It's concerning': Treutlen County Schools warning parents about viral 'One Chip Challenge'
TREUTLEN COUNTY, Ga. — The "One Chip Challenge" is a new nationwide social media trend. Mostly found on TikTok, it involves eating a chip made with two of the hottest peppers in the world. Side effects may include, general discomfort, sweating, and vomiting. In stores, these chips are sold...
WALB 10
Ga. State school superintendent visits Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several Dougherty County schools welcomed a special visitor Wednesday. State School Superintendent, Richard Woods visited two elementary schools, including his old school Morningside Elementary. He also visited Radium Springs Elementary school. During the visit, he walked through each school and visited many classrooms to hand out...
WTVM
Teen dead after single-vehicle crash on Manchester Expressway in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck has claimed the life of a Columbus teen. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 19-year-old Aleiyah Donald. The crash happened on September 9 on Manchester Expressway. Donald was pronounced dead on the scene at 10:42 p.m.,...
UPDATE: Man missing since 2019 found, CPD say
UPDATE 9/12/2022 5:00 p.m.: Curtis Lee Thomas was located and he is in good health, according to The Columbus Police Department. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing since 2019. Officials said police and the family of Curtis Lee Thomas […]
41nbc.com
Macon man found shot dead in pickup truck
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man was found shot dead in a pickup truck early Sunday morning. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says deputies found 42-year-old Stephen Lee Brown unresponsive in a pickup truck near the intersection of Cowan and Smith Streets around 2:30. He was...
Georgia trooper cadet collapses, dies after training exercise
FORSYTH, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Public Safety said a trooper cadet died after a training exercise Thursday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The GDPS said Trooper Cadet Patrick Dupree was performing an exercise with members of the 113th Trooper School at the...
41nbc.com
Body found at Elm Street and 5th Street
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A body was found in Macon Monday morning around 8:46 a.m. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones tells 41NBC that an unidentified homeless woman was found dead in a creek by the intersection of 5th Street and Elm Street. Jones says a witness saw the woman...
