Harland Elbert (Bud) Cofer, Jr. passed away peacefully on September 1, 2022. He was born in Atlanta, December 28, 1922 to Harland Elbert Cofer, Sr and Vivian Bowie Cofer. He graduated from Emory University and received a PhD in geology from the University of Illinois. He served in World War II as a gunner on a B29 in the Army Air Force. While home on leave in 1945, he married Anne, the love of his life.

AMERICUS, GA ・ 17 HOURS AGO