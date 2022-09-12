As a Mountaineer, it is second nature to enjoy the outdoors. Whether it be hammocking on Sanford Mall, hiking on the parkway or watching the sunset at an overlook, App State students are enamored with the nature surrounding. However, students tend to pass over a secluded and peaceful spot right on campus: Durham Park. While being one of the most tranquil places in Boone, Durham Park is highly underrated and underused by both students and faculty alike.

