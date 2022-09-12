Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ever wanted to stay in a treehouse Airbnb? Here's your chance!The Planking TravelerBoone, NC
Five charming small towns in North Carolina that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensBlowing Rock, NC
Day-Trips from the Trip-Cities: The Blowing Rock in Blowing Rock, North CarolinaJohn M. DabbsBlowing Rock, NC
Related
theappalachianonline.com
Jailhouse turned southern bistro: A history of Proper
A jailhouse marred with tally marks, a fraternity house to college students and Proper, a Southern bistro with an “Eat More Collards” slogan. These facilities occupied the property of 142 Water St. which Boone’s Town Historic Preservation Commission is considering for Historical Landmark status. Eric Plaag, a...
theappalachianonline.com
The story of Boone’s first mosque
Boone welcomed a new mosque in July, making it the first official mosque in the High Country. Located at 643 Greenway Road #G, the Islamic Center of Boone opened its doors to the public July 1. The mosque allows Muslims to pray, connect with each other and access resources, and invites non-Muslims to learn more about the religion.
theappalachianonline.com
OPINION: Beauty in simplicity: App State’s underrated park
As a Mountaineer, it is second nature to enjoy the outdoors. Whether it be hammocking on Sanford Mall, hiking on the parkway or watching the sunset at an overlook, App State students are enamored with the nature surrounding. However, students tend to pass over a secluded and peaceful spot right on campus: Durham Park. While being one of the most tranquil places in Boone, Durham Park is highly underrated and underused by both students and faculty alike.
theappalachianonline.com
This day in history: Students find housing in local hotel
William Becker curated this story by Jocelyn Clayton, which The Appalachian published Sept, 13, 1977. This fall some 40 ASU students found an alternative to living in a dorm or an apartment—it’s called “living at the Daniel Boone.”. Housing suggested that students who couldn’t get into a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theappalachianonline.com
Art sculpture, Wey Hall vandalized after game days
App State football fans took their excitement to a physical level by vandalizing an art installation on campus Saturday following the Texas A&M win. After Saturday’s game, fans rushed to King Street, celebrating App State’s victory against a top 10 team. Following the celebration, the crowd moved to the football stadium and eventually to the Duck Pond, where the vandalism occurred.
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North Carolina
There are tons of ways to enjoy North Carolina in the Fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Tar Heel offers an abundance of options for all ages.
FOX Carolina
NC sheriff’s office says scammers impersonating employees
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about scammers impersonating employees of their agency. Deputies said the number victims are receiving calls from is 828-630-8301. Scammers are claiming a warrant is out for someone’s arrest after failing to respond to a jury summons.
Democrat-run tourist town in North Carolina sees violent crime spike as police dwindle: 'Perfect storm'
Asheville, North Carolina — Multiple local law enforcement sources who spoke to Fox News Digital laid partial blame for the deteriorating condition of a North Carolina tourist town on the city's liberal political leadership and on left-wing activists who undermine police. "I think what you're seeing in Asheville right...
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Carolina ‘nuisance’ home receives final judgment; could be confiscated
The home is located on the 500 block of Oak Street Southwest near Hibriten Drive Southwest.
fox46.com
Statesville man inappropriately touched 2 young girls: Sheriff
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Statesville man was arrested for inappropriately touching two young girls, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox. An investigation...
theappalachianonline.com
App State football announces fourth sellout of season
After reaching new heights in football game attendance in 2021, App State has developed a recipe to keep the numbers growing. Following the Sept. 10 upset at No. 6 Texas A&M and the announcement of College GameDay coming to Boone Sept. 17, App State announced its game with Troy sold out. The news marked the school’s fourth sellout home game of the season, with three non-sellouts remaining.
theappalachianonline.com
Drag debut: Boone Barbies kick off series of events at Lily’s
Lily’s Snack Bar, located at 455 Blowing Rock Road, kicked off an upcoming surge of drag events in Boone. Sunday’s debut drag brunch, hosted by the Boone Barbies, consisted of the founding drag queens Benadryl and Molly Pocket. However, the show didn’t stop with just those two stars. The Boone Barbies were accompanied by performers from Haus of Liqueur, another drag group based in Boone.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theappalachianonline.com
Luke Combs announced as College GameDay guest picker
Former App State student and country music star Luke Combs will be the guest picker for Saturday’s GameDay in Boone, ESPN’s College GameDay announced Thursday. The show begins at 9 a.m. on Sanford Mall and Combs will be on set with the GameDay crew around 11:30 a.m. to make his picks.
Investigators ID bodies found off I-40 in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Sheriff deputies in Burke County identified two bodies that were found on Sept. 6 off Interstate 40 at Exit 119. The bodies of Daniel Allan Nolan Jr., 45, and Jocelyn Danielle Hall, 39, both from Ohio, were found in the woods off the entrance ramp for Hildebran.
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: ESPN's 'College GameDay' bus stops in Hickory on way to Boone. 'A little bit of our due,' says one fan.
If the game had turned out differently last Saturday, the bright orange bus for ESPN’s "College GameDay" would be en route to College Station, Texas, this week. Instead, the bus was bound for Boone on Thursday with a stop at App State's Hickory campus along the way, said Troy Tuttle, who works in communications for Appalachian State University.
Man threatened North Carolina officers with spear before deadly shooting
The incident began at 5:50 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at a home along Eastview Street. The 911 caller, identified as James Preston Trexler, Jr., reported a sexual assault at the home.
Taylorsville Times
Injuries fatal in NC 90 East crash
On Friday, September 9, at approximately 4:05 p.m., the N.C. State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Alexander County on NC 90 at the intersection of Cheatham Ford Road, according to Master Trooper Jeffrey S. Swagger. A 2014 Dodge Caravan was traveling east on NC 90,...
theappalachianonline.com
College GameDay heads to Boone for App State vs. Troy
For the first time in App State history, ESPN’s College GameDay announced it would be traveling to Boone for the Mountaineers’ Sept. 17 matchup with Troy. College GameDay’s Rece Davis admitted the crew was originally likely headed to College Station, Texas, for Texas A&M’s matchup with No. 13 Miami, but the location flipped to Boone after App State defeated the No. 6 Aggies. The decision may have also been swayed thanks to viral videos of Mountaineer fans storming King Street and celebrating across campus circulating across all social media platforms.
Alleged drug trafficker from Hickory had meth, 3 guns: Sheriff
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An alleged drug trafficker from Hickory is facing charges after three guns and meth were found in a vehicle during a traffic stop last week, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on 45-year-old Hickory resident Pachea Tomlinson on Saturday on Highway 27. […]
Car fire ignites Catawba County home, fire officials say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Fire crews worked to put out flames at a house after a car caught fire in Catawba County Wednesday morning, officials said. More than a dozen firefighters responded just before 9:30 a.m. to the home on 20th Street, near the airport in northwest Hickory. Channel...
Comments / 0