Read full article on original website
Aaron Short
4d ago
people say Miller is over paid and over rated. being a veteran player with the experience that he has and leadership he exudes...priceless! his on field and off field play will pay dividends in the next couple of seasons!
Reply(2)
7
Matthew Reger
3d ago
players often deal criticism when they get defeated or offended yet a game or team that a veteran comments about should mean alot more seeing him or his entire team was no part of should mean alot its about player safety and professionalism
Reply
2
Related
epicstream.com
Tom Brady Announcing Retirement Again After 2022 NFL Season? Gisele Bundchen, Football Quarterback Reportedly Looking At $600 Million Divorce
NFL star Tom Brady spent some time off with Gisele Bundchen and their kids at an ultra-private report in the Bahamas in an attempt to save their crumbling marriage, a new report claimed. Gisele Bundchen Still Angry Over Tom Brady’s Un-Retirement?. Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition,...
Robert Kraft Reportedly Not Happy With Patriots Decision
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is already frustrated with one of the team's personnel decisions. According to Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston, Kraft wants the Patriots to utilize wide receiver Kendrick Bourne more than they did in Week 1. Bourne received just two snaps against the Miami...
Patriots owner Robert Kraft reportedly made it known he wants Kendrick Bourne playing
The Kendrick Bourne drama has lingered for the New England Patriots ever since he was benched in the second preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. There was speculation that he was being punished after getting thrown out of a joint practice session that week in one of multiple fights that broke out with the Panthers.
Steelers LB T.J. Watt shares a message for opposing quarterbacks
There aren’t many guys in the NFL tougher than Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt. So when word started to come out that the team was encouraged by Watt’s torn pectoral injury not being the end of his season, no one was shocked. If any man could play under these circumstances, it’s going to be him.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bills' Stefon Diggs took in brother's game with Cowboys
Stefon Diggs was a supportive brother over the weekend. Diggs had a work day on Thursday. The Bills opened the NFL season against the Rams and won 31-10. Because of that, he was free on Sunday. He decided to head down and watch his brother’s team, the Cowboys, take on the Buccaneers.
Bills add DT to practice squad amid Ed Oliver concern
The Buffalo Bills made a practice squad move worth monitoring. On Wednesday, the team announced that defensive tackle Prince Emili was signed to the taxi unit. In corresponding move, wide receiver Tanner Gentry was released from the practice squad. Emili’s signing sparks some interest because starting DT Ed Oliver suffered...
Orchard Park students to have half day on Monday due to Bills game
Students in the Orchard Park Central School District are going to have a little extra time to get ready for Monday Night Football.
Josh Allen commercial with Lay's has a coin-toss twist (video)
Bills quarterback Josh Allen has a sense of humor and pulled it out for Frito-Lay. In July, it became known that Allen was shooting a commercial ad with the popular chip company at Highmark Stadium. During the early stages of the 2022 NFL season, it has been released. In it,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr arrested in Collin County
Former Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr has been arrested and jailed in Collin County but the Sheriff’s Office is not saying what the charge is. Carr was booked into the county jail Thursday.
thecomeback.com
Von Miller makes confident prediction on Josh Allen
The Buffalo Bills looked fantastic in a beatdown of the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL’s season opener last Thursday. The performance really showed off the unique dual-threat abilities of Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The 6’5″, 238-pounder completed 26-of-31 passes for three touchdowns (and two interceptions) and a 112.0 passer rating, while adding 10 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown. The defending champion Rams had no answer for Allen in their own building.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
60K+
Followers
49K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 5