Buffalo, NY

Aaron Short
4d ago

people say Miller is over paid and over rated. being a veteran player with the experience that he has and leadership he exudes...priceless! his on field and off field play will pay dividends in the next couple of seasons!

Matthew Reger
3d ago

players often deal criticism when they get defeated or offended yet a game or team that a veteran comments about should mean alot more seeing him or his entire team was no part of should mean alot its about player safety and professionalism

The Spun

Robert Kraft Reportedly Not Happy With Patriots Decision

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is already frustrated with one of the team's personnel decisions. According to Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston, Kraft wants the Patriots to utilize wide receiver Kendrick Bourne more than they did in Week 1. Bourne received just two snaps against the Miami...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills add DT to practice squad amid Ed Oliver concern

The Buffalo Bills made a practice squad move worth monitoring. On Wednesday, the team announced that defensive tackle Prince Emili was signed to the taxi unit. In corresponding move, wide receiver Tanner Gentry was released from the practice squad. Emili’s signing sparks some interest because starting DT Ed Oliver suffered...
thecomeback.com

Von Miller makes confident prediction on Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills looked fantastic in a beatdown of the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL’s season opener last Thursday. The performance really showed off the unique dual-threat abilities of Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The 6’5″, 238-pounder completed 26-of-31 passes for three touchdowns (and two interceptions) and a 112.0 passer rating, while adding 10 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown. The defending champion Rams had no answer for Allen in their own building.
