Trump invited to US service for Queen Elizabeth II after being snubbed from funeral
Former president Donald Trump has been invited by the British government to a memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II in Washington DC, after being left out of the guest list for the funeral in London.An invitation to the event describes it as “a Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” reported The Telegraph.Invitations to Mr Trump and other living ex-presidents, including Barrack Obama, Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton and their spouses, were sent out on Thursday. The service will take place at Washington’s National Cathedral on Wednesday.The venue has earlier hosted state funerals...
allthatsinteresting.com
Meet Carlos Marcello, The Notorious New Orleans Mob Boss Who Claimed To Have Masterminded JFK’s Assassination
Known as "The Godfather" of the New Orleans Mafia for four decades, Carlos Marcello was a key opponent of Robert and John F. Kennedy's 1960s anti-mob crusade. In the history of New Orleans, few mobsters are as mythologized as Carlos Marcello. Beginning in 1947, he ruled the New Orleans Mafia as “The Little Man” out of a small office at the Town and Country Motel in nearby Metairie along Airline Highway, where he became a powerful political dealmaker, multi-millionaire real estate developer, and cultural icon of Louisiana.
China's Xi, Russia's Putin challenge world order at regional summit
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping called for a shake-up of the world order as they met with Asian leaders Friday for a summit challenging Western influence. The meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in ex-Soviet Uzbekistan brought Putin and Xi together with the leaders of SCO members India, Pakistan, and four Central Asian nations, as well as the presidents of Iran and Turkey.
Russia vows to continue Mir card expansion after new U.S. sanctions
LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank on Friday pledged to keep expanding the number of countries that accept its Mir bank cards after new U.S. sanctions targeting people and entities accused of helping Moscow skirt financial sanctions.
Business Insider
Legal experts criticized the judge who denied an FBI request to access classified info seized from Trump at Mar-a-Lago
A federal judge on Thursday denied the FBI's request to resume inspecting highly classified documents retrieved from Mar-a-Lago.
India's Modi, Turkey's Erdogan hold unexpected meeting at regional summit
Sept 16 (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of a regional summit on Friday, in their first encounter in over two years since relations soured after Erdogan's comments on the disputed Muslim-majority region of Kashmir.
The 'Blinking Guy' uses his meme fame to do good, raising money for multiple sclerosis research
'If a fraction of those who have seen my goofy face donated to MS research, I have a feeling we could kick this thing in no time,' he said.
Russia-Ukraine war: senior pro-Russian officials reported killed; Ukraine says mass grave found at Izium – live
Officials in Russian-occupied areas reported dead; hundreds of bodies said to have been found in retaken Ukraine city
