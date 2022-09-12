ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

I-TEAM: Jacksonville neighborhood finally seeing homes connected to city sewer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We have an update on the News4JAX I-TEAM investigation into the City of Jacksonville’s Septic Tank Phaseout program. When completed, it will connect thousands of residents to city sewer services. There are three major projects underway -- in the Biltmore, Beverly Hills and Christobel neighborhood....
News4Jax.com

Southside community center for seniors celebrates grand opening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After six years in the making, the doors have opened to a new spot for senior citizens in the Jacksonville area to gather. Thursday marked the grand opening of the Southside Community Center for Seniors. “None of this would be possible without the seniors expressing the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Cuban bistro in Jacksonville recognized nationally

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Cuban bistro in Jacksonville is being recognized nationally as one of this year's latinx businesses to watch. As Latinx Heritage Month (also known as Hispanic Heritage Month) kicks off, Yelp says it has partnered with Latina singer, actress and entrepreneur Christina Milian to name this year’s 'Latinx Ones to Watch' businesses.
904happyhour.com

Jacksonville Taco & Tequila Festival Returns to Jacksonville at Riverside Park

Make plans to attend the Jacksonville Taco & Tequila Festival benefitting Make-A-Wish, Boys & Girls Club, Chemo Noir, The Wagoner Foundation & more happening September 24 & 25th at Riverside Park in Historic Riverside!. The 14 acre park is Jacksonville’s second oldest park and features beautiful oak trees + a...
Jacksonville Daily Record

Two Camel Premium Express Car Washes opening

Magnolia Wash Holdings, with nearly 70 Camel Premium Express Car Wash locations across the Southeast, announced it opened two more in the Jacksonville area. It said one opened Sept. 2 at 950 Park Ave. in Orange Park and another will open Sept. 16 at 6929 103rd St. in the Cedar Hills area of West Jacksonville.
howafrica.com

Entrepreneur Launches Florida’s First Ever Black-Owned Selfie Museum and Showroom

Meet Carissa Glanton, curator of the first Black-owned Selfie Showroom in the state of Florida. With more than a decade of experience as a professional photographer, Carissa, a.k.a. Diamondeyezzz, knows how to make a picture pop. Using her creative eye and versatility, she built each set from the ground up. Fans of her DIY-style photography follow her for the latest props, gadgets, and behind-the-scenes info from this rising media mogul.
News4Jax.com

Coast Guard rescue 2 men after their boat became disabled off Ponte Vedra Beach

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Two men were rescued 64 miles off the coast of Ponte Vedra Beach Thursday after their 22-foot boat became disabled. The two men went boating around 3 a.m. Wednesday on the Halifax River in Daytona Beach, a news release reported. They were expected to return before 5 p.m., but after they had not returned, the wife of one of the men contacted a Coast Guard Stations Ponce watchstanders around 4:55 p.m. Wednesday.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
WCJB

Lake City issues boil water advisory notice

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - City officials are advising some residents in southwest Lake City to boil their water. A precautionary boil water notice was issued for all businesses and homes in the area of Southwest Ace Lane to Michigan Street that lost water. Residents should boil their water until notified by the City of Lake City Utility Department.
LAKE CITY, FL
News4Jax.com

Le Diner En Blanc feeds the secret dinner vibe

Le Diner En Blanc is described as the most chic event on the globe, bringing together old and new friends to dine, dance and laugh in elegance. This event happens all over the world in over 80 cities at different times throughout the year. The concept of Le Dîner En Blanc spans over 30 years. Guests arrive to a secret location to dine in a public place dressed in all white attire. Guests will enjoy a localized experience but take part in Dîner En Blanc traditions that include the napkin wave, champagne toast and lighting up the night sky with the sparklers.
904happyhour.com

Weekend Guide 10+ Things to do in Jax this Weekend

It's festival season Duuuval! Jacksonville is always the place to be, but especially these next upcoming weekends. There is live music, sports, and other unique experiences happening this weekend. Support the community by volunteering or attending an event for a good cause. We hope you'll find something fun from our curated list and be sure to tag @904happyhour in your weekend adventures!

