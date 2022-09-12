Read full article on original website
Someone Shouts “We Love You” at Governor DeSantis’ Latest Press Conference – But Nobody Had Any Questions for Him?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Green Cove Springs to raise millage rate by 32 percentJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
2 men arrested for trafficking kilo-sized portions of fentanyl, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Commissioner says response to juvenile disturbance at Orange Park Mall ‘probably avoided a significant incident’Julie MorganOrange Park, FL
Governor Ron DeSantis Presents Florida’s First Responders With $1,000 Bonus Checks In Thanks for Their ServiceToby HazlewoodFlorida State
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: Jacksonville neighborhood finally seeing homes connected to city sewer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We have an update on the News4JAX I-TEAM investigation into the City of Jacksonville’s Septic Tank Phaseout program. When completed, it will connect thousands of residents to city sewer services. There are three major projects underway -- in the Biltmore, Beverly Hills and Christobel neighborhood....
News4Jax.com
Southside community center for seniors celebrates grand opening
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After six years in the making, the doors have opened to a new spot for senior citizens in the Jacksonville area to gather. Thursday marked the grand opening of the Southside Community Center for Seniors. “None of this would be possible without the seniors expressing the...
News4Jax.com
Report: High rise planned for former site of Jacksonville Landing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville’s Downtown Investment Authority and a developer are nailing down incentives for a high rise to go up where The Jacksonville Landing used to be. The two have a tentative deal in place worth more than $35 million and as a part of the agreement,...
News4Jax.com
Hundreds gather in opposition of proposed Fruit Cove apartment & townhome development
ST. JOHNS, Fla. – It was standing room only Wednesday night as hundreds packaged a church in Fruit Cove, rallying against a proposed apartment and townhome development that would be placed in a predominantly rural neighborhood. Residents tell News4JAX the application to begin rezoning and building hasn’t been filed,...
First Coast News
Cuban bistro in Jacksonville recognized nationally
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Cuban bistro in Jacksonville is being recognized nationally as one of this year's latinx businesses to watch. As Latinx Heritage Month (also known as Hispanic Heritage Month) kicks off, Yelp says it has partnered with Latina singer, actress and entrepreneur Christina Milian to name this year’s 'Latinx Ones to Watch' businesses.
904happyhour.com
Jacksonville Taco & Tequila Festival Returns to Jacksonville at Riverside Park
Make plans to attend the Jacksonville Taco & Tequila Festival benefitting Make-A-Wish, Boys & Girls Club, Chemo Noir, The Wagoner Foundation & more happening September 24 & 25th at Riverside Park in Historic Riverside!. The 14 acre park is Jacksonville’s second oldest park and features beautiful oak trees + a...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Two Camel Premium Express Car Washes opening
Magnolia Wash Holdings, with nearly 70 Camel Premium Express Car Wash locations across the Southeast, announced it opened two more in the Jacksonville area. It said one opened Sept. 2 at 950 Park Ave. in Orange Park and another will open Sept. 16 at 6929 103rd St. in the Cedar Hills area of West Jacksonville.
Jacksonville International Airport parking lots running out of space
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Today several parking lots at Jacksonville international airport hit capacity. It’s been an issue that Action News Jax has seen reporting on over the last few months. Action News Jax spoke with two people this afternoon and they say it took them almost 10 to...
Jacksonville Daily Record
DIA reaches $35.88 million incentives deal for 44-story tower at former Jacksonville Landing
The Downtown Investment Authority and a New York City-based developer have reached a tentative deal for $35.88 million in city incentives for a 44-story residential tower at the former Jacksonville Landing. The term sheet released Sept. 9 includes a 20-year, $27.576 million construction loan for American Lions LLC, which proposes...
howafrica.com
Entrepreneur Launches Florida’s First Ever Black-Owned Selfie Museum and Showroom
Meet Carissa Glanton, curator of the first Black-owned Selfie Showroom in the state of Florida. With more than a decade of experience as a professional photographer, Carissa, a.k.a. Diamondeyezzz, knows how to make a picture pop. Using her creative eye and versatility, she built each set from the ground up. Fans of her DIY-style photography follow her for the latest props, gadgets, and behind-the-scenes info from this rising media mogul.
WCJB
Columbia County Tourist Development Council will unveil a master plan for a sports and recreational park
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Tourist Development Council unveils a master plan for recreation on Wednesday. The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. They will propose to make a 467-acre sports and recreational park in Columbia County. By doing this, they hope to serve as a local...
Dolly Llama: New dessert shop is now open in Ponte Vedra Beach
The Dolly Llama is a new waffle and ice cream shop that is now open in Ponte Vedra Beach. This dessert shop originated in Los Angeles and was inspired by a real llama named Dolly from the South of France. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. These desserts include...
News4Jax.com
Coast Guard rescue 2 men after their boat became disabled off Ponte Vedra Beach
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Two men were rescued 64 miles off the coast of Ponte Vedra Beach Thursday after their 22-foot boat became disabled. The two men went boating around 3 a.m. Wednesday on the Halifax River in Daytona Beach, a news release reported. They were expected to return before 5 p.m., but after they had not returned, the wife of one of the men contacted a Coast Guard Stations Ponce watchstanders around 4:55 p.m. Wednesday.
floridasportsman.com
Free to a good home.................Fruit Cove.................
3ct Timken 15123 Cone Bearings.......new............. Don't fit my current trailer. You'll need to pick up in Fruit Cove. Only long time members with a lot of posts. Not interested in giving them to a reseller.......just to a real fisherman.
WCJB
Lake City issues boil water advisory notice
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - City officials are advising some residents in southwest Lake City to boil their water. A precautionary boil water notice was issued for all businesses and homes in the area of Southwest Ace Lane to Michigan Street that lost water. Residents should boil their water until notified by the City of Lake City Utility Department.
News4Jax.com
Le Diner En Blanc feeds the secret dinner vibe
Le Diner En Blanc is described as the most chic event on the globe, bringing together old and new friends to dine, dance and laugh in elegance. This event happens all over the world in over 80 cities at different times throughout the year. The concept of Le Dîner En Blanc spans over 30 years. Guests arrive to a secret location to dine in a public place dressed in all white attire. Guests will enjoy a localized experience but take part in Dîner En Blanc traditions that include the napkin wave, champagne toast and lighting up the night sky with the sparklers.
904happyhour.com
Weekend Guide 10+ Things to do in Jax this Weekend
It's festival season Duuuval! Jacksonville is always the place to be, but especially these next upcoming weekends. There is live music, sports, and other unique experiences happening this weekend. Support the community by volunteering or attending an event for a good cause. We hope you'll find something fun from our curated list and be sure to tag @904happyhour in your weekend adventures!
News4Jax.com
Let us know: Have you seen an increase in your JEA bill?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX has heard from some JEA customers who say they have seen an increase in their bills. We want to hear from you. Have you seen a rise in your JEA bill? Let us know in the form below.
News4Jax.com
3rd arrest made in 2020 murder in Jacksonville’s Windy Hill neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of a man that Jacksonville police said was fatally shot in 2020, an arrest report shows. Investigators said Glenn Foreman Jr., 36, was found shot to death on Forest Street next to...
