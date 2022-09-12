Read full article on original website
Gigi’s Playhouse hosts grand opening in Loveland after years of fundraising
LOVELAND, Ohio (WXIX) - A local non-profit for people with Down syndrome plans to host their grand opening on Sept. 24 after raising enough money for the perfect location. Gigi’s Playhouse is a non-profit that serves people of all ages with Down syndrome by offering a variety of services for no cost to them.
Free feminine hygiene dispensers placed in public restrooms in Hamilton Co. buildings
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Commission on Women and Girls installed no-cost period product dispensers in public restrooms in Hamilton County buildings on Thursday. The unveiling of these 70 new dispensers acknowledges gender inequity and period poverty in the Cincinnati area, according to the county commissioners. “We know that...
Bed Bath and Beyond to close 2 Greater Cincinnati stores
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two Tri-State Bed Bath & Beyond locations are expected to close. The Colerain Township store in Stone Creek Towne Center and the Hamilton store at Bridgewater Falls are among dozens of store closures the company publicized Thursday as part of a broader plan to steady the company amid declining sales.
Lab confirms powder form of colorful rainbow fentanyl now in southwest Ohio
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Colorful powdered fentanyl has reached the Hamilton County Crime Laboratory, and while “rainbow” colored fentanyl pills haven’t been seen here yet, it’s possible pills will be made by those who get the powdered form, our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The...
Octoberfest Zinzinnati: What you need to know
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Get ready to don your lederhosen and hoist a stein and dig out your lederhosen as Octoberfest Zinzinnati kicks off Friday. You can find the German festival along Second and Third streets in downtown Cincinnati. More than 700,000 people annually attend the nation’s largest Oktoberfest, first held...
Meet your grand marshals for Oktoberfest Zinzinnati’s chicken dance
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The cast of Hamilton will serve as the grand marshals for the world’s largest chicken dance at this year’s Oktoberfest Zinzinnati. Cast members will take the stage in front of tens of thousands of people at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 at the Turfway Park Main Stage at Second and Elm Streets.
Loveland resident critically hurt in house fire
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Loveland resident was critically hurt in an early morning house fire, a fire official tells FOX19 NOW. Loveland firefighters rescued the resident from a bedroom at the home in the 1100 block of West Main Street shortly after they arrived at about 12:40 a.m Friday., according to Loveland-Symmes Fire Deputy Chief Billy Goldfeder.
NKY man vying for best men’s mullet in the U.S.
WALTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky man hopes his luscious head of hair will help him advance to the next round of the USA Mullet Championship, but he could use a boost from the Tri-State. Ryan Cox, 28, of Walton, Kentucky, is among hundreds of contestants vying for the...
Part of $20M grant money to be used on improving pedestrian safety in Cincinnati neighborhoods
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Improvements for cyclist and pedestrian safety are coming to some of Cincinnati’s underserved communities thanks to grant money. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval and councilmembers say residents in West End, Queensgate, and Lower Price Hill will see updates to their communities thanks to the new $20 million RAISE Grant.
French bulldog gives birth to 13 puppies in NKY
MORNING VIEW, Ky. (WXIX) - French bulldogs are among the most popular dog breeds, ranking fourth most popular according to the American Kennel Club. However, one French bulldog in Northern Kentucky has a little luck by doing something incredibly rare - giving birth to 13 puppies. A French bulldog was...
Health officials warn of co-sleeping after woman charged in baby’s death
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Health officials are warning parents about the dangers of sleeping in bed with a baby. The warning comes after a Cincinnati woman allegedly caused the death of her 6-week-old. Brooke Hunter lost her second baby to co-sleeping in as many years earlier this summer, according to the...
Cincinnati man ‘empty inside’ after only brother killed in Kroger crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man continues to remember his late brother who died after a woman hit him with her van in the parking lot of a Kroger store last month. The unthinkable details of Christopher Griffith’s death, including what allegedly motivated the driver, have surfaced in the weeks since it happened.
New Tri-State public charter schools open; still accepting students for 2022-2023 school year
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two new public charter schools are now open in the Cincinnati area, and schools are still accepting students for the 2022-2023 school year. The nonprofit, based in Texas, has had more than 80,000 college-bound students in 137 schools across Texas, Southern Louisiana, and Florida and now will add Ohio to the mix.
Hamilton County judge blocks Ohio’s six-week abortion ban
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio’s six-week abortion ban is no longer in effect after Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas Judge Christian Jenkins granted a temporary restraining order in a case challenging the law. The defendants in the case, including Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, are prohibited from enforcing the...
Thick fog in parts of Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thick fog has moved in for the morning rush across parts of the Tri-State. Visibilities could fall below a half mile through 10 a.m. Allow yourself plenty of extra time as you head out. You’ll want to slow down and use your high beam headlights. Later,...
Cincinnati woman charged after second baby dies, prosecutors say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati woman faces criminal charges in the death of her 6-week-old baby, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office. A Hamilton County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Brooke Hunter on counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children. The infant died as a result of co-sleeping...
Extra police at Simon Kenton High School following social media threat
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - Police presence at Simon Kenton High School was increased Wednesday after a parent reported a rumor on social media about a school shooting, the principal wrote in a message on Facebook. Principal Craig Reinhart says the parent contacted school staff after their child saw a Snapchat...
OTR residents give mixed reviews to a car-free Main Street
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Parking problems prevailed in an anticipated public meeting about Over-the-Rhine Tuesday night, where residents described a neighborhood “in flux” thanks to continued development. They also cited safety concerns as people from outside the neighborhood descend upon it on over the weekends, eating up a diminishing...
Triple shooting in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a triple shooting in West Price Hill early Friday. The intersection of West 8th Street and Hermosa Avenue will be shut down for the next few hours. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 3:45 a.m. They found one man...
Identities released in Adams County murder-suicide
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The identities of the husband and wife who died Wednesday in an apparent murder-suicide has been released. Rachel Madden, 33, was killed by her 32-year-old husband, Jason Madden, at the Southern Ohio Lumber company, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Department. Around 2:15 p.m....
