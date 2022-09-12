ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Fox 19

Bed Bath and Beyond to close 2 Greater Cincinnati stores

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two Tri-State Bed Bath & Beyond locations are expected to close. The Colerain Township store in Stone Creek Towne Center and the Hamilton store at Bridgewater Falls are among dozens of store closures the company publicized Thursday as part of a broader plan to steady the company amid declining sales.
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
Fox 19

Octoberfest Zinzinnati: What you need to know

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Get ready to don your lederhosen and hoist a stein and dig out your lederhosen as Octoberfest Zinzinnati kicks off Friday. You can find the German festival along Second and Third streets in downtown Cincinnati. More than 700,000 people annually attend the nation’s largest Oktoberfest, first held...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Meet your grand marshals for Oktoberfest Zinzinnati’s chicken dance

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The cast of Hamilton will serve as the grand marshals for the world’s largest chicken dance at this year’s Oktoberfest Zinzinnati. Cast members will take the stage in front of tens of thousands of people at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 at the Turfway Park Main Stage at Second and Elm Streets.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Loveland resident critically hurt in house fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Loveland resident was critically hurt in an early morning house fire, a fire official tells FOX19 NOW. Loveland firefighters rescued the resident from a bedroom at the home in the 1100 block of West Main Street shortly after they arrived at about 12:40 a.m Friday., according to Loveland-Symmes Fire Deputy Chief Billy Goldfeder.
LOVELAND, OH
Fox 19

NKY man vying for best men’s mullet in the U.S.

WALTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky man hopes his luscious head of hair will help him advance to the next round of the USA Mullet Championship, but he could use a boost from the Tri-State. Ryan Cox, 28, of Walton, Kentucky, is among hundreds of contestants vying for the...
WALTON, KY
Fox 19

French bulldog gives birth to 13 puppies in NKY

MORNING VIEW, Ky. (WXIX) - French bulldogs are among the most popular dog breeds, ranking fourth most popular according to the American Kennel Club. However, one French bulldog in Northern Kentucky has a little luck by doing something incredibly rare - giving birth to 13 puppies. A French bulldog was...
MORNING VIEW, KY
Fox 19

Hamilton County judge blocks Ohio’s six-week abortion ban

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio’s six-week abortion ban is no longer in effect after Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas Judge Christian Jenkins granted a temporary restraining order in a case challenging the law. The defendants in the case, including Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, are prohibited from enforcing the...
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

Thick fog in parts of Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thick fog has moved in for the morning rush across parts of the Tri-State. Visibilities could fall below a half mile through 10 a.m. Allow yourself plenty of extra time as you head out. You’ll want to slow down and use your high beam headlights. Later,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati woman charged after second baby dies, prosecutors say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati woman faces criminal charges in the death of her 6-week-old baby, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office. A Hamilton County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Brooke Hunter on counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children. The infant died as a result of co-sleeping...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Extra police at Simon Kenton High School following social media threat

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - Police presence at Simon Kenton High School was increased Wednesday after a parent reported a rumor on social media about a school shooting, the principal wrote in a message on Facebook. Principal Craig Reinhart says the parent contacted school staff after their child saw a Snapchat...
INDEPENDENCE, KY
Fox 19

OTR residents give mixed reviews to a car-free Main Street

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Parking problems prevailed in an anticipated public meeting about Over-the-Rhine Tuesday night, where residents described a neighborhood “in flux” thanks to continued development. They also cited safety concerns as people from outside the neighborhood descend upon it on over the weekends, eating up a diminishing...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Triple shooting in West Price Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a triple shooting in West Price Hill early Friday. The intersection of West 8th Street and Hermosa Avenue will be shut down for the next few hours. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 3:45 a.m. They found one man...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Identities released in Adams County murder-suicide

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The identities of the husband and wife who died Wednesday in an apparent murder-suicide has been released. Rachel Madden, 33, was killed by her 32-year-old husband, Jason Madden, at the Southern Ohio Lumber company, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Department. Around 2:15 p.m....
ADAMS COUNTY, OH

