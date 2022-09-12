Today's Wordle might be the hardest puzzle yet, as the puzzle has a success rate of less than 50%. While Wordle has thrown out some pretty tough words for players to solve, we haven't seen Wordlebot stats this low since the puzzle analyzer debuted earlier this year. While most puzzles have a 99% solve rate, and even tough puzzles have a solve rate in the 80% range, today's Wordle has a solve rate of only 45%. In fact, WordleBot claims that today's puzzle has an average solve rate of 6.3 answers....which means that most players aren't getting the puzzle correct. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 HOURS AGO