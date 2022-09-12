Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky Takes Flight in Season 4 Trailer (Exclusive)
In the years since the final How to Train Your Dragon film was unveiled, the spirit of the high-flying and fantastical adventures has been kept alive with Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky on Peacock, with an all-new trailer for Season 4 of the series having been released. This season could be its most exciting yet, as our heroes are faced with fresh challenges and exciting adventures, sure to leave audiences soaring high as they dive into the action-packed journeys of the beloved heroes. Check out the exclusive trailer for Season 4 of Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky above before the new season hits Peacock on Thursday, September 29th.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Fan and Scientist Finds Out if Game of Thrones Dragons Are Too Big to Fly
A years-old theory from an aeronautics expert has resurfaced online again, giving Game of Thrones fans an argument in favor of the series' take on dragons. While it's often been suggested that a being so big would be incapable of flight, Guy Gratton says that it's likely Westeros simply has a different atmosphere than Earth, providing a different set of physics that would allow the massive creatures to take to the air. Far from using the Marvel method of "it's magic -- we don't have to explain it," Gratton uses math to prove that, under the right circumstances, dragons could fly.
ComicBook
Game of Thrones Star Kit Harington Shares His Thoughts on House of the Dragon
Through four episodes, House of the Dragon has been a massive success for HBO. The Game of Thrones prequel series has delivered huge viewership numbers and has quickly won over fans of the franchise. It looks as though the series has won over those who worked on the flagship program as well. Kit Harington, who starred as Jon Snow on Game of Thrones for eight seasons, is loving what House of the Dragon is bringing to the table.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Features Power's Birthday Surprise
Power will be a fan-favorite character in Chainsaw Man's upcoming anime adaptation, slated to arrive next month from Studio MAPPA. A happy-go-lucky devil that runs into Denji early in the bloody Shonen story, the feline-loving devil would routinely make light when it came to the Chainsaw Devil and will be brought to life by voice actor Ai Fairouz, who anime fans might know best for her role as Jolyne Cujoh in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean. Now, one fan has captured a pivotal moment in Power's life using spot-on cosplay.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Nintendo GameCube Fan-Favorite RPG Returning With New Remaster
A fan-favorite RPG that initially launched on the Nintendo GameCube all the way back in 2004 is finally making a comeback in the form of a new remaster. In recent years, it seems like numerous games from the early portion of the millennium have been returning on current-generation hardware. Now, that trend is continuing once again with a title that went on to spawn numerous follow-up entries.
ComicBook
Ironheart Casts South Side Star Rashida Olayiwola
Principal photography continues on Marvel's Ironheart, with the upcoming streaming series casting yet another role. While that exact role is still being kept under wraps, new reports suggest Rashida "Sheedz" Olayiwola has joined the Dominique Thorne-led series. A writer-turned-actress, Olayiwola is currently a staff writer on HBO's South Side. Other credits on her resume include Insecure, A Black Lady Sketch Show, Chicago PD, and The Late Show.
ComicBook
Yet Another Ecchi Anime Is Getting an Uncensored Cut
The anime industry is a massive one, and it makes room for more than just shonen series and shojo successes. Over the years, the medium has garnered plenty of popularity as anime will dive into any genre it wants. From historical fiction to slice-of-life fun, anime does it all, and that includes raunchy titles as well. And now, it seems another ecchi series is ready to blur boundaries by releasing an uncensored edition for fans.
ComicBook
Former Law & Order SVU Star Blasts the Series After John Oliver's Scathing Episode Focused on the Franchise
On Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, the host took aim at an unlikely target: not a politician or big corporation, but the long-running NBC TV franchise Law & Order. Oliver looked at a December 2021 report from The Appeal, calling on star Mariska Hargitay to quit Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. The actor, who founded the nonprofit Joyful Heart Foundation, is closely associated with activism on behalf of sexual assault victims, but the report from The Appeal alleges that, like Law & Order, the Joyful Heart Foundation advances a false narrative that paints law enforcement as hyper-vigilant and hyper-competent when it comes to sex crimes.
ComicBook
Superman & Lois: Tyler Hoechlin's New Super Suit Revealed
The CW has officially begun production on the third season of Superman & Lois and every thing will definitely look a lot different. Jordan Elsass, who played Jonathan Kent for the first two seasons, exited the series due to reasons unknown and has already been recast by the network. Michael Bishop will take over the role for season three, with fans eager to see what happens next. The recasting doesn't appear to be the only major change on the series. Newly released set photos have shown that Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) will be getting a new costume for the new season.
ComicBook
Lion King Prequel Mufasa Release Date Announced by Disney
When Walt Disney Studios announced that they were developing a prequel to their live-action The Lion King movie with Moonlight director Barry Jenkins at the helm, no one knew what to expect. During Disney's D23 Expo last week, the studio revealed that the prequel will be titled Mufasa: the Lion King confirming that the film will focus on a young Mufasa. They also revealed a teaser that was only shown at the Expo, which shows Mufasa as a cub and Timon and alumna seem to be narrating the story. Disney didn't announce an exact release date for the project, but revealed that the film will release some time in 2023, and now we know when exactly it will hit theaters. Mufasa: the Lion King will officially be released on July 5th, 2024.
ComicBook
Survivor Officially Ditching Controversial Twist Ahead of Season 43
In 2021, Survivor returned after a 16-month hiatus to start a "new era" of its competition. Seasons 41 and 42 followed up the Winners at War-themed 40th installment, and introduced a lot of new elements to the game. With all-new competitors, Survivor introduced a shorter game filled with a ton of different twists, almost experimenting with new formulas. Those seasons, which filmed back-to-back, were essentially guinea pigs for certain ideas, and the production team has now had a chance to listen to feedback and evaluate how well those changes worked. Some of the themes and twists are staying around. The most controversial of them all, however, won't be returning when Season 43 debuts next week.
ComicBook
Resident Evil 4 Remake Gets Divisive News From Capcom
Video game publisher Capcom has shared some divisive news about its 2023 remake of Resident Evil 4. Earlier this year, Capcom finally confirmed that it was in the process of remaking Resident Evil 4 and would look to launch the game in March 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. And while this release is still on track, it turns out that RE4 will also be coming to platforms that weren't previously announced.
ComicBook
The Mandalorian Star Katee Sackhoff Says Star Wars Fans Are in Good Hands With Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau
It's a good time to be a Star Wars fan. While the beloved sci-fi franchise hasn't released a film on the big screen in a couple of years, there are no shortage of new stories and adventures in the works at Disney+. Several live-action Star Wars shows are in development or production for the streaming service, many of which are being led by Star Wars: The Mandalorian producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.
ComicBook
Netflix's The Witcher Teases Tudum Reveals
In case you somehow missed it, Netflix has announced that its global virtual event Tudum will return for another round on Saturday, September 24th. While a number of different movies and shows should see news and trailers come out of it, it would seem that The Witcher in particular might have some exciting reveals in store. At least, if a tease from the official Twitter account is anything to go by.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor First Reactions Arrive Online
Star Wars fans are preparing to return to a galaxy far, far away with the arrival of the franchise's latest TV series. Andor, a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, is releasing three episodes on Disney+ on September 21st. On Thursday night, the social media embargo for the series lifted, allowing members of the press who screened the show early to share their thoughts with others online. As you probably guessed by the trailers, this new Star Wars story is a bit different than the others Disney+ has released over the last couple of years.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Rogue Squadron Officially Removed From Disney Release Schedule
In a move that likely won't surprise any Star Wars fan, Disney has officially removed the Patty Jenkins film Star Wars: Rogue Squadron from its release calendar. The project was first announced back in 2020, which included the debut of a promo video in which Jenkins shared her excitement about the movie, which was initially slated to hit theaters this year before being pushed to 2023. A number of reports have emerged in the years since that announcement that Jenkins' other projects were taking priority, though even with various opportunities to give fans an update on that project, it has now officially been removed from its December 22, 2023 release date.
ComicBook
Disney Announces Major Marvel Movie Release Date Change
Disney has announced a major Marvel movie release date change for Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The untitled Marvel movie that was originally scheduled for February 16, 2024 has been delayed to September 6, 2024. That particular release date change is significant, indeed: there had been a lot of speculation that Marvel Studios was reserving that February release date for one specific movie franchise: Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 3.
ComicBook
She-Hulk's Donny Blaze Actor Addresses Ghost Rider Theories
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law had Marvel fans seeing ghosts – Ghost Rider, to be exact. Episode 4 of She-Hulk centers on Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) taking on the cast of Wong (Benedict Wong), who is looking to stop a former student of the mystic arts named Donny Blaze (Rhys Coiro) from using actual magical knowledge in his stage act. The powers that be at Marvel Studios and the makers of She-Hulk all had to know what they were doing there: "Johnny Blaze" is, of course, Marvel Comics' original Ghost Rider host.
ComicBook
Mr. Harrigan's Phone Trailer: Netflix's New Stephen King Adaptation Arrives
Ahead of the film's premiere this Halloween season, Netflix has debuted the first official trailer for Mr. Harrigan's Phone, the latest Stephen King adaptation from the streamer. John Lee Hancock wrote and directed the new movie, based on King's novella from the If It Bleeds collection, which stars Jaeden Martell of IT fame alongside Invasion of the Body Snatchers' star Donald Sutherland. Mr. Harrigan's Phone will be debuting on Netflix on October 5th, arriving along with a slew of other programming designed for subscribers to dig into for spooky season. Check it out in the player below!
