Expanding the SCOPE of Medical Education

It may be hard to put your finger on it, but Duke often allows students to connect their classes to something more personal. The university’s emphasis on interdisciplinary education is a major initiative that colors students’ academic experiences. While there are many examples of these connections between people, classes, fields, and departments, few so tangibly represent those connections like The SCOPES Project, which connects arts and humanities to medical education at Duke.
5 Ways to Proofread Like a Pro

Chris Calender spends much of his day crafting emails that get colleagues acquainted with Duke University Hospital’s case management system or resolve questions from patients or providers. But before he hits send on the dozens of messages he writes each day, Calender, an administrative assistant in the Duke University...
