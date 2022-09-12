ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

The 10th annual Tower Climb at the Tower of the Americas to honor the lives lost on 9/11

By SBG San Antonio Staff Reports
news4sanantonio.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

Bad Bunny mural created by local artists unveiled in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO –If you're a die-hard Bad Bunny fan or feeling withdrawals after his concert last week, there's a new Bad Bunny mural you'll want to check out in San Antonio!. The new Bad Bunny mural was created by Colton Valentine and Angélica from San Antonio. The mural...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio Spotlight: Suenos Slumber Parties

SAN ANTONIO - Slumber parties are back in full effect now that the kids are back in school. Today's San Antonio spotlight is all about sleepover fun. Ashley Navarro with Suenos Slumber Parties and Events with a fun way to celebrate. Sueños specializes in themed tepee slumber parties for kids...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Latin Grammy award-winning Grupo Firme coming to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Award-Winning band Grupo Firme is coming to San Antonio this November!. The Latin Grammy award-winning group announced that they will be performing at the Alamodome on November 19th. The concert will feature Folklórico dancer as well as Banda, Norteño and Mariachi tracks. Tickets go on...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

OLLU opens food pantry for students, west side community

SAN ANTONIO -- A local university is making sure no one goes hungry on campus. Our Lady of the Lake University, located off SW 24th Street, has opened a food pantry in connection with the 80th anniversary of the Worden School of Social Service. The food pantry is mainly for students, but can also be used by staff, faculty and the community.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Society
San Antonio, TX
Society
news4sanantonio.com

UTSA professor pays homage to famed Georgia artist following thrift store find

SAN ANTONIO – A piece of art history is finding its way to a museum thanks to a local professor. William Pugh is an assistant professor at the University of Texas at San Antonio. During a trip to Georgia in May, Pugh and his wife found a painting at a Goodwill store. The piece is titled "Eve in the Rose Garden,” an original 1982 piece by the late artist, Keith Bankston.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Taco Rumble

Seventeen Chefs from all across Texas are going head-to-head to raise money at this year's taco rumble. Rebecca is at the San Antonio Museum of Art with a couple of the chefs competing with the delicious details. Taco Rumble. Thursday, September 15, 7:30-10 pm (VIP admission at 7 pm) San...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile to return back to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, the 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels, is returning to the Alamo City. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be at Smith’s on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There’s also an event planned for Sunday, Sept. 18 (more information on Oscarmayer.com/wienermobile).
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Personal care services with Alegre Home Health Care

The quality of life for seniors or people who have disabilities can drastically improve with the help of essential personal care services. Melinda Hinojosa with Alegre Home Health Care with more on the services they provide. Alegre Home Health Care LLC. 4242 E. Piedras Drive, San Antonio. (210) 200-8781. Facebook:...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#First Responders#Ems
news4sanantonio.com

Two San Antonio students named Nation's Top Young Scientists

SAN ANTONIO – Two students from San Antonio have just been named among top youth scientists in the entire country. Ariana Chaudhary attends Keystone School. Frank Lucci attends Basis San Antonio Shavano campus. Both have been selected for the Top 300 Broadcom Masters. That's a Science, Technology, Engineering and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

CAUGHT ON CAM: Speeding train crashes into large truck in Schertz

SCHERTZ, Texas - A train colliding with a large truck in Schertz was caught on camera. The accident happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Farm-to-Market 78 and First Street. You can see the truck pull up and stop at the crossing. Moments later, a train hits that truck and pushes it along the tracks.
SCHERTZ, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
news4sanantonio.com

Couple found dead following apparent murder-suicide on the Eastside

SAN ANTONIO – A married couple was found dead following a murder-suicide on the Eastside of town. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at a home on Burleson Street close to downtown San Antonio. According to the police, the husband and wife were arguing when the husband shot his...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Murder suspect held on $1M bond in double homicide at North Side lounge

SAN ANTONIO - New information has been released in the double murder of two people, including an innocent bystander, at a North Side lounge over the weekend. Hollywood Park Police confirmed that U.S. Marshals captured Darrick Davon Oliver Jr., 22, in Waco and charged him with capital murder in connection with the deadly shooting just after 1 a.m. Sunday at the Rose Bistro off San Pedro Avenue near Loop 1604.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy