Lynden, WA

Ultra-high-speed rail: coming to a train stop near you?

Ultra-high-speed rail is inching closer to becoming reality in the Cascadia region as local leaders push for developments in Skagit and Whatcom counties. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has been studying options for ultra-high-speed ground transportation for years, but Mount Vernon Mayor Jill Boudreau is enthusiastic about its future in Skagit County.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
74-year-old woman dies following accident at Monte Brady Road

Nearly a month after an accident outside Montesano, a woman has died of her injuries. On August 18, 2022, 74-year-old Nancy Heyer of Bellingham was seriously injured following a collision on US 12 at the Monte Brady Road. According to the Washington State Patrol, Heyer was the driver of a...
MONTESANO, WA
8253 Skeena Way Blaine, WA 98230

Blaine Real Estate at 8253 Skeena Way Blaine, WA 98230. Description: The real estate listing at 8253 Skeena Way Blaine, WA 98230 with the MLS# 1994779 has been on the Blaine market for 1 days. This property located in the Birch Bay Village subdivision is currently listed for $224,900. GeoCoordinates:
BLAINE, WA
2 kayakers rescued from tidal rapids in Deception Pass

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - Two kayakers were rescued Sunday after becoming trapped in tidal rapids under Deception Pass Bridge. North Whidbey Fire & Rescue marine division members conducted a high-risk rescue of two kayakers, who were seen on video getting pinned against the cliffside by tidal rapids. Rescue officials say...
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
Ferndale Asian Grocer prepares to open in a few weeks

FERNDALE, Wash. — Shelves are being stocked, and signage has gone up in the front window as preparations are nearly complete for opening a new business on Main Street in Ferndale. Located at 2044 Main Street in historic downtown Ferndale, the Ferndale Asian Grocer store is said to offer...
FERNDALE, WA
Bellingham parking has been 'free' — but not for long

For residents and workers in downtown Bellingham, it might be the city’s worst-kept secret: Parking enforcement is lax — and that’s putting it mildly. People who park downtown who were interviewed for this story didn’t want to be identified, fearing the city would target their cars or businesses for failing to pay at metered spaces. But they all had the same message: People may as well park for free in downtown’s paid parking areas because they won’t get a ticket.
BELLINGHAM, WA

