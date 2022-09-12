Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ferndale heads to Lumen Field with Hatchett starting on the line for Week 3 football action
Here’s where Whatcom County teams are playing in the season’s third week.
cascadiadaily.com
Ultra-high-speed rail: coming to a train stop near you?
Ultra-high-speed rail is inching closer to becoming reality in the Cascadia region as local leaders push for developments in Skagit and Whatcom counties. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has been studying options for ultra-high-speed ground transportation for years, but Mount Vernon Mayor Jill Boudreau is enthusiastic about its future in Skagit County.
ifiberone.com
Multiple landslides in Okanogan County shuts down SR 20 in both directions
MAZAMA - Large land masses gave way on the North Cascades Highway on Wednesday night due to a deluge of evening rainfall, causing gridlock in both directions. The National Weather Service says up to .75 of an inch accumulated on SR 20 just west of Mazama to the Okanogan County/Whatcom County border within the timespan of 90 minutes.
whatcom-news.com
UPDATED: Fatal collision involving a pedestrian Thursday morning closes roads
BLAINE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 5:35am on Thursday, September 15th, to the area of the intersection of Loomis Trail Road and Portal Way due to a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision. Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Deb Slater told Whatcom News via email that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Injuries limited to ‘scraped knees and damaged pride’ after downtown Bellingham incident
Police say unconfirmed emergency radio broadcasts that a car had hit and dragged a pedestrian were inaccurate.
whatcom-news.com
Whatcom County proposes dredging 150′ of Nooksack River to open side channel
EVERSON, Wash. — Whatcom County Public Works (WCPW) is the lead agency on a State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) Determination of Nonsignificance (DNS) for a project to open the mouth of an existing Nooksack River side channel in order to reduce the flow of river water that overtops the river’s bank near Everson during flooding events.
A downtown Bellingham restaurant that shut down temporarily has decided not to reopen
The restaurant is among several that have recently closed in Whatcom County.
KXRO.com
74-year-old woman dies following accident at Monte Brady Road
Nearly a month after an accident outside Montesano, a woman has died of her injuries. On August 18, 2022, 74-year-old Nancy Heyer of Bellingham was seriously injured following a collision on US 12 at the Monte Brady Road. According to the Washington State Patrol, Heyer was the driver of a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 Bellingham Residents Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred on Saturday in which eight people were involved. The officials stated that the crash happened on the Interstate 5 express lanes near the Pike Street exit. A 2021 Jeep along with a 2016 Honda Civic stopped for traffic. A 1996...
washingtonwaterfronts.com
8253 Skeena Way Blaine, WA 98230
Blaine Real Estate at 8253 Skeena Way Blaine, WA 98230. Description: The real estate listing at 8253 Skeena Way Blaine, WA 98230 with the MLS# 1994779 has been on the Blaine market for 1 days. This property located in the Birch Bay Village subdivision is currently listed for $224,900. GeoCoordinates:
A longtime national drive-in eatery has closed its only Whatcom County location
Known for its burgers and drinks, the drive-in opened in 2009.
10 days before it resumes, Amtrak Cascades service through Bellingham could be derailed
The Amtrak Cascades route between Seattle and Vancouver was scheduled to resume Sept. 26 after it was suspended for 30 months due to COVID.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
q13fox.com
2 kayakers rescued from tidal rapids in Deception Pass
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - Two kayakers were rescued Sunday after becoming trapped in tidal rapids under Deception Pass Bridge. North Whidbey Fire & Rescue marine division members conducted a high-risk rescue of two kayakers, who were seen on video getting pinned against the cliffside by tidal rapids. Rescue officials say...
Family searching for answers 2 years after Anacortes woman went missing
ANACORTES, Wash. — It’s been two years since Laynee Westbrook disappeared from Anacortes, and her family is still fighting to find her. “We're not giving up,” said Emily Pepper, Westbrook’s sister-in-law. “We're not going to stop, and she deserves it.”. Westbrook's family has been fighting...
whatcom-news.com
Ferndale Asian Grocer prepares to open in a few weeks
FERNDALE, Wash. — Shelves are being stocked, and signage has gone up in the front window as preparations are nearly complete for opening a new business on Main Street in Ferndale. Located at 2044 Main Street in historic downtown Ferndale, the Ferndale Asian Grocer store is said to offer...
cascadiadaily.com
Bellingham parking has been 'free' — but not for long
For residents and workers in downtown Bellingham, it might be the city’s worst-kept secret: Parking enforcement is lax — and that’s putting it mildly. People who park downtown who were interviewed for this story didn’t want to be identified, fearing the city would target their cars or businesses for failing to pay at metered spaces. But they all had the same message: People may as well park for free in downtown’s paid parking areas because they won’t get a ticket.
Bellingham Police identify pedestrian killed on Lakeway in suspected vehicular homicide
The driver of the truck, who was arrested Saturday, was released Monday on $150,000 bail.
This is the best mac and cheese in Whatcom County, according to our reader poll
The local restaurant you voted as having the best mac and cheese is also known for its pizza.
Ex-boyfriend convicted of aggravated first-degree murder in WWU student’s shooting death
The man had been on trial since late August for aggravated first-degree murder.
Snohomish, Skagit County solid waste facilities may have to close temporarily due to excess garbage
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Garbage is piling up at solid waste facilities in Snohomish and Skagit counties due to challenges transporting it to regional waste centers via railway. Both counties have been experiencing issues finding enough storage containers to transport garbage from transfer stations. The mounting garbage is prompting...
Comments / 0