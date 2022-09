Iowa is sticking with Spencer Petras as its starting quarterback despite scoring just one touchdown through the first two games. Coach Kirk Ferentz said Tuesday that Petras, a third-year starter who has faced increased scrutiny, will start Saturday against Nevada barring a setback in practice. The senior has completed 23 of 51 passes for 201 yards with two interceptions and no touchdowns, earning a QBR of 3.4, which ranks second-lowest nationally. Iowa has been reluctant to go with Alex Padilla, who started three games last season while Petras was injured, and competed with Petras during the offseason.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO