Blue Cross telehealth reimbursement cut has officials worried about potential for more

(The Center Square) – Abortion remains legal in Ohio up to 22 weeks of pregnancy after an Ohio judge temporarily stopped the state’s six-week ban for the next 14 days. Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Christian Jenkins said in his ruling Ohio’s fetal heartbeat bill – which went into effect when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade this summer and effectively banned abortions after six weeks in the state – did not violate the U.S. Constitution after Roe’s reversal, but it may violate the Ohio Constitution.

OHIO STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO