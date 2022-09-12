Blue Cross telehealth reimbursement cut has officials worried about potential for more

Read full article on original website
University of North Carolina Health workers urge CEO to leave state hospital association
(The Center Square) — More than 400 health care workers signed a letter urging the leader of the University of North Carolina Health system to leave the state’s hospital association as leverage to gain Medicaid expansion. The letter was sent to Dr. A. Wesley Burks, chief executive officer...
Watch now: Ricketts urges Nebraskans to claim new property tax relief credit
Gov. Pete Ricketts on Thursday urged Nebraskans to take advantage of millions of dollars of potential property tax relief that remains available to them through a new state income tax credit on local property taxes paid to support public schools and community colleges. "We're going to pay 30% of your...
Illinois quick hits: Bed, Bath and Beyond closing six Illinois stores; I-74 bridge an awards finalist
Retailer Bed, Bath and Beyond has announced what stores it will be closing, and six are in Illinois. The company announced it would close 150 store fronts, and lay off 20% of its corporate employees. The closures are part of a broader plan to stabilize the company’s finances and turn around its declining sales.
Illinois tax revenue surpasses pre-pandemic growth trend but challenges lie ahead
(The Center Square) – A new report from Pew Charitable Trusts finds that tax revenue in Illinois is above estimates of where it might have been had the pandemic never happened. A comparison of inflation-adjusted tax revenue between Jan. 1, 2020 and March 31, 2022, with estimates for the...
West Virginia tourism passes pre-pandemic levels
(The Center Square) – Even though national tourism numbers are still struggling after the COVID-19 pandemic, the West Virginia tourism industry is exceeding its pre-pandemic economic numbers. The total spending and earnings on tourism in 2019 were both higher than any other year in the past decade, according to...
Ohio companies can get reimbursed for apprenticeships
(The Center Square) – Ohio businesses can get up to $25,000 from the state to cover the costs of apprenticeship training dating back to 2020, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. The money comes from a federal grant the Ohio Department of Job and Family...
More than 100,000 veterans hired through Virginia program
(The Center Square) – More than 100,000 veterans have been hired through a Virginia program that educates and trains veterans and helps connect them with employers, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced. Virginia Values Veterans, which is run by the Virginia Department of Veteran Services, started in 2012. According to a...
Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Nebraska
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest rate of food insecure children in Nebraska using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Nebraska lawmakers push to make public the names of officers with questionable records
Two state senators are pushing for a law that would require all Nebraska law enforcement agencies to maintain and make public lists of officers who have misconduct or disciplinary histories that could affect their credibility. State Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha announced on Wednesday his intention to reintroduce such a...
Crews make progress to contain western Nebraska wildfire
Crews Thursday made progress at containing a 3,700-acre fire in western Nebraska that began on Tuesday. Incident commander Tim Grubbs, fire chief for the Banner County Volunteer Fire Department, estimated the fire was 28% contained as crews worked to patrol and monitor around the perimeter of the fire. He said...
North Carolina's Cooper wants General Assembly to waive state taxes on student loan forgiveness
(The Center Square) — Gov. Roy Cooper is calling on the General Assembly to waive state income taxes on federal student loan forgiveness, arguing loan forgiveness should be treated the same as federal COVID relief for businesses. Cooper issued a statement on Wednesday highlighting legislation approved by the General...
Georgia allocating federal COVID relief money to Grady Memorial Hospital
(The Center Square) — Georgia will allocate $130 million in federal COVID-19 relief money to fund 200 additional beds at Atlanta’s Grady Memorial Hospital following the announced closure of Atlanta Medical Center. Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, said the additional beds would be enough to cover Atlanta Medical...
Filling the gap: MU's Bailey makes impact on mid-Missouri foster care
Growing up in Missouri City, Texas, Chad Bailey was separated in age with his two older siblings, leaving a strong connection not as present. But at 7 years old, Bailey’s mother made the decision to add to their family and become a foster home. Over the next 11 years,...
Judge stops Ohio’s fetal heartbeat law for 14 days
(The Center Square) – Abortion remains legal in Ohio up to 22 weeks of pregnancy after an Ohio judge temporarily stopped the state’s six-week ban for the next 14 days. Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Christian Jenkins said in his ruling Ohio’s fetal heartbeat bill – which went into effect when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade this summer and effectively banned abortions after six weeks in the state – did not violate the U.S. Constitution after Roe’s reversal, but it may violate the Ohio Constitution.
Hutchinson: Proposed Title IX changes violate Arkansas law
(The Center Square) – Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Thursday a proposed change to the Title IX rule would "undermine" girls sports and "violate the letter of Title IX itself." The rule proposed by the U.S Department of Education in June would require K-12 schools and publicly funded colleges...
Missouri's election integrity ranked fourth with new voter ID law
(The Center Square) – Missouri is preparing ballots for the November election after the last legal challenge ended last week, but its new voter ID law, praised by the Heritage Foundation, faces a lawsuit. The Heritage Foundation ranked Missouri fourth out of 50 states and the District of Columbia...
Candidates for Illinois 13th District release campaign ads ahead of election
(The Center Square) – The two candidates vying for the newly drawn 13th congressional district in Illinois have released their first TV ads as the November election nears. The 13th district in Illinois, currently represented by U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, will have Democrat Nikki Budzinski, a union advocate from Peoria, facing off against Republican Regan Deering, an educator, small business owner, and active philanthropist from Decatur.
Nebraska state trooper finds 10 lbs. of meth in car near York
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper arrested an Illinois woman after the trooper found 10 pounds of methamphetamine at an Interstate 80 rest area. Around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, the patrol said, a trooper smelled marijuana when talking to the driver of a Hyundai Accent who was stopped at the eastbound I-80 rest area near York.
Idaho gubernatorial candidate paid $4,000 in campaign funds to criminal defense attorney firm
Originally published Sept. 15 on Idaho Reports.A review of gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy’s campaign finance report shows he paid $4,000 in campaign donations to the law firm that represented him in a criminal case. The payment, made Aug. 8 to Idaho Injury Law Group on Franklin Road in Boise,...
Governor Murphy returns foreclosure bill to legislators for tweaks
Gov. Phil Murphy has conditionally vetoed a bill, called the Community Wealth Preservation Program, that sought to keep foreclosed homes in local hands. (Photo by New Jersey Monitor) Gov. Phil Murphy has conditionally vetoed a foreclosure bill that would have made it easier for families and nonprofits to buy homes...
