PHOENIX -- Drey Jameson couldn't really put it into words how it felt to pitch a gem in his major league debut. It was awesome. I dont really know what to say about it, the 25-year-old right-hander said after throwing seven shutout innings in the Arizona Diamondbacks' 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday night. "Its just an experience that not many people get to do and Im going to cherish every moment of it.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO