Volusia County, FL

Florida father and son beat man close to death at wedding reception: cops

By Fox News
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Two Florida men were arrested after allegedly beating up a man at a wedding reception on Sept. 3.

The incident happened in Volusia County, Florida, and officials say that Julian Falkinburg, 21, and Joel O’Grady, 38, allegedly beat up 36-year-old Tyler Kaltenbach, according to FOX 35 .

The father and son were arrested on Sept. 9.

O’Grady posted a $100,000 bond and Falkinburg posted a $50,000 bond.

As part of their conditions of release, they cannot have contact with Kaltenbach.

Kaltenbach was allegedly clinging to life while on the ground at the wedding venue, according to a 911 call.

A press release from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office states that both O’Grady and Falkinburg have “extensive violent criminal histories.”

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said that the incident could have resulted in a murder.

“Somebody could have ended up with significant brain damage. We hear about these things all the time,” Chitwood said.

Kaltenbach, according to an attorney, will have a long road to recovery and requires facial reconstructive surgery.

