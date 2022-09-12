ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State ranked No. 3 in week two AP, coaches polls

By Nia Noelle
Magic 95.5
Magic 95.5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=120uum_0hrSb1FM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22U3Ry_0hrSb1FM00

Source: DJ Nailz / @DJNailz

According to NBC4i, After a commanding win over Arkansas State in week two , the Buckeyes have maintained its spot in both major college football polls.

Ohio State (2-0) has been ranked No. 3 in the AP and USA Today coaches polls for the second week in a row as Georgia becomes the new No. 1 team in the AP poll.

While Alabama lost its No. 1 ranking in the AP poll to the Bulldogs, the Crimson Tide stayed atop the coaches poll with the two SEC powerhouses, OSU, Clemson, and Michigan in the top-five in both polls.

The Buckeyes received one first-place vote in each poll.

For the full NBC4 story click here

