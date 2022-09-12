ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Five Points Museum pays tribute to founder

By A'Darius McCormick
 4 days ago
VICTORIA, Texas – Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art paid tribute to the founder and executive director of the museum Ann Harithas.

The museum included eight cars created by artists from around the country that were owned by Ann Harithas.

Material culture art cars from the collection of Ann Harithas housed regular cars with a new look. One of the cars even had a horse mural on its car doors.

The artists responsible were either from the heart of New York City to next door in Corpus Christi. The exhibit will not end soon.

“The most unique cars for viewing and they will be on display until September 25,” says Magdalena Kuykendall.

The museum sits near downtown at 1201 N Moody St. Entry costs nothing.

They are planning for the next gallery in November and the next gallery will serve as a tribute to another Victoria native and artist that worked with the museum.

