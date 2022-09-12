ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larimer County, CO

Investigators ask public for photos, video of plane that crashed near Horsetooth Reservoir

By Sarah Kyle, Fort Collins Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
 4 days ago

UPDATE: Plane removed from crash site near Horsetooth, witness says it buzzed boaters before crash

Two people suffered minor injuries after the small plane they were flying crashed near Horsetooth Reservoir on Sunday, and investigators are asking the public to share any photos or videos of the plane with them.

Reports of the single-engine, fixed-wing plane crashing in the Sawmill Trail area west of Horsetooth Reservoir came in about 7 p.m., Larimer County Sheriff's Office said in a news release late Sunday night.

Sheriff's office deputies, Poudre Fire Authority personnel and Larimer County Department of Natural Resources rangers responded and got to the crash site about 7:16 p.m. Sunday, according to the news release.

By that time, two adults had already gotten out of the plane, the sheriff's office said, and both were taken to a hospital for treatment of what appeared to be only minor injuries from the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash, with assistance from the sheriff's office. As part of that investigation, the sheriff's office is asking the public to share photos and video of the plane from before, during or after the crash.

You can do so at https://larimercso.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/horsetoothreservoircrash .

Recent: More rain helps crews reach 100% containment on wildfire north of Fort Collins

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Investigators ask public for photos, video of plane that crashed near Horsetooth Reservoir

9NEWS

2 men climb from wreckage after plane crashes into pond

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Two men climbed from the wreckage of a small plane that crashed into a pond near the Anthem Ranch Subdivision in Broomfield, North Metro Fire Rescue (NMFR) said. The crash occurred around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday in a retention pond near the Aspen Lodge tennis/pickleball courts. That...
BROOMFIELD, CO
CBS Denver

Pilot seen flying at boats in reservoir before crash

A pilot is being described as reckless and careless by aviation professionals after crashing their aircraft shortly after flying erratically around Horsetooth Reservoir. After a CBS News Colorado report highlighted the Larimer County Sheriff's Office's request for images of the flight before the crash several people started turning over their images and videos to investigators. One photographer, Stephanie Stamos, said she witnessed the erratic flying while trying to photograph a client's senior photos at the picturesque reservoir.  "I was up at Horsetooth doing a photo shoot for a high school senior," Stamos said. "All of a sudden I see this plane...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Plane crashes near popular reservoir in Colorado, officials seeking witnesses

Two people survived a plane crash with minor injuries on Sunday evening, according to a news release from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. At around 7 PM on Sunday, law enforcement began receiving reports of a downed aircraft located west of Horsetooth Reservoir in Larimer County. Crews from the sheriff's office, the Larimer County Department of Natural Resources, and Poudre Fire Authority responded to the scene.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

2 walk away from plane crash near Horsetooth Reservoir

Two people involved in a plane crash were out and walking after the small aircraft they were in went down near Horsetooth Reservoir in Larimer County on Sunday night. According to Poudre Fire Authority, crews were being led by a witness to the crash via Towers Road on the west side of Horsetooth during the active response as of 7:30 p.m. Both people involved and who survived the crash were successfully reached by crews and taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. This portion of the reservoir was closer to the area of Masonville in southeastern Larimer County. Larimer County Sheriff's Office put out a press release asking anyone who might have any pictures or video of the plane during or after the crash to share them through an evidence portal with Larimer County. RELATED: Larimer County Sheriff's Office Evidence Submission Portal
CBS Denver

Possible 'erratic flying' before plane crash

Investigators in Larimer County are asking for the public's help to determine what lead up to a plane crashing west of Horsetooth Reservoir on Sunday evening. Two people were injured after the aircraft crashed into the foothills west of Horsetooth Reservoir near Horsetooth Rock. But, now investigators are looking into the aircraft's flight to better determine what happened before the crash.  "We got some interesting reports about the aircraft," said Larimer County Sheriff Justin Smith.  In partnership with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), LCSO is now seeking assistance from the public. Anyone who...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
People

Bow Hunter Suffers Nearly-Fatal Moose Attack in Colorado After Trying to Kill the Animal

The hunter was tackled and gouged by a moose after he fired a shot and missed, Colorado Parks and Wildlife  said, adding that an emergency GPS device likely saved his life A man's GPS emergency response device may have saved his life after a moose attacked him in Colorado. On Tuesday around noon, an archery hunter was sporting near Larimer County's Trap Creek when he fired a shot at a bull moose and missed. "The moose turned and charged, goring and trampling the man and inflicting life-threatening injuries," Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
skyhinews.com

Woman arrested in Granby on felony drug charge

Grand County Sheriff’s officers arrested Madison Mae Schehl, a 26-year-old from Denver, at 2:08 a.m. Sept. 7, on a Class 4 felony charge for unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Around 1 a.m., an officer on patrol observed a red Ford truck running while parked in front of gas...
GRANBY, CO
Summit Daily News

A crash, a call for help and a mental health crisis: How a Boulder man’s 911 call ended with a deputy killing him

SILVER PLUME — Christian Glass called 911 for help after crashing his car into an embankment in Silver Plume — he needed someone to unstick his car. Instead, a Clear Creek County deputy who responded shot and killed Glass in the early hours of June 11 as the 22-year-old experienced a mental health crisis. For an hour and nine minutes, seven officers with a variety of agencies tried to coax Glass out of the car.
SILVER PLUME, CO
9NEWS

Fired Erie officer lied about military record, affidavit says

ERIE, Colo. — An Erie Police officer who was fired after an internal investigation now faces felony charges for lying about prior military service on his application and during his interview process, according to an arrest affidavit. Joseph Watts-Johnson was arrested and faces charges of forgery and an attempt...
ERIE, CO
freightwaves.com

Parents sue driver, Colorado towing company over fatal bridge strike

The parents of a woman killed last month after a trucker crashed into an overpass on Interstate 25 in Colorado have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the towing company and the driver. According to court documents, Megan Arneson, 32, of Weld County, Colorado, and her 10-year-old son, Joe Duenas,...
WELD COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

9-year-old Coloradan hailed as a hero for actions saving mother

A child in Longmont has been given the life-saving award by the Longmont Fire Department thanks to her quick actions during an emergency. Bella Johnson, a 9-year-old in Longmont, was recognized by the City of Longmont and UCHealth for helping to save her mother's life. Brittiny Johnson, Bella's mother, was run over by her own vehicle after the battery died. Brittiny said she did not know how the car shifted out of park, however it rolled backward. The door of the car knocked her over and then the vehicle's tires rolled over her. "I saw my mom and immediately knew...
LONGMONT, CO
K2 Radio

Phony Boss Scam Reported In Larimer County

Police in Fort Collins have gotten several reports of phony company managers calling up employees and telling them to make deposits of money that are then stolen. Police are calling this con a "savvy phone scam." That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police services Facebook page. According...
