Two men injured in east Columbus shooting at community event
According to NBC4i, two men are recovering after being shot at a community give-back event in east Columbus, according to police.
Police say that officers went to the 1400 block of East Livingston Avenue just after 5:00 p.m. Saturday and were told that two people were taken to separate hospitals by family members after a shooting.
CPD state that a 24-year-old man and a 27-year-old man were shot by an unknown suspect while attending a community event. There is no report on the conditions of either victim.
