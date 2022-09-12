ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two men injured in east Columbus shooting at community event

By Nia Noelle
 4 days ago

According to NBC4i, two men are recovering after being shot at a community give-back event in east Columbus, according to police.

Police say that officers went to the 1400 block of East Livingston Avenue just after 5:00 p.m. Saturday and were told that two people were taken to separate hospitals by family members after a shooting.

CPD state that a 24-year-old man and a 27-year-old man were shot by an unknown suspect while attending a community event. There is no report on the conditions of either victim.

