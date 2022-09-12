RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno city councilwoman Bonnie Weber is pleased to announce all Ward 4 residents can get into the Reno Air Races for free on Wednesday. If you are taking advantage of the deal, you must show your ID or proof of residence in the 89506, 89512 or 89503 zip codes. If you aren't sure what ward you live in, you can check out a map here.

RENO, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO