Ward 4 residents get into Reno Air Races for free Wednesday
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno city councilwoman Bonnie Weber is pleased to announce all Ward 4 residents can get into the Reno Air Races for free on Wednesday. If you are taking advantage of the deal, you must show your ID or proof of residence in the 89506, 89512 or 89503 zip codes. If you aren't sure what ward you live in, you can check out a map here.
After latest illegal sideshow, Reno councilwoman wants more police resources, task force
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — After the latest illegal sideshow in south Reno over the weekend, councilwoman Naomi Duerr said she wants more police resources to crack down on the dangerous trend. Video shared on the Nextdoor app and provided to News 4-Fox 11 shows a...
Reno area reaches worst air quality levels in the United States
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Being number 1 is good in most cases, but not when it comes to having the worst air quality in the country. According to airnow.gov, the Reno area has the worst air quality in the United States sitting at hazardous levels as of Wednesday morning.
New care center provides resources for Reno community
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A partnership between Silver Summit and Summit Behavioral Health Systems has opened a new facility to at-risk residents seeking assistance with behavioral healthcare, an issue that continues to increase among Nevada’s homeless population. Mill Street Care Center celebrated its grand...
Bilingual community positivity signs to be displayed in Reno for Hispanic Heritage Month
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — In celebration of the Hispanic Heritage Month, the City of Reno will be displaying bilingual community positivity signs on Wells Ave. this coming Thursday. Reno City Councilmember Oscar Delgado will be bringing a total of 20 community positivity signs both in...
City of Sparks narrows down search for new fire chief to six finalists
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — In the search for a new fire chief, the City of Sparks announced on Wednesday that they'll choose between six finalists to fill the open position. The City has been actively recruiting for the next fire chief after Chief Jim Reid...
Carson City police arrest armed man for intimidating children on a school bus
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV News 4 & Fox 11) — A 54-year-old Carson City man is arrested after boarding a school bus and intimidating children while armed, announced the Carson City Sheriff's Office (CCSO). Michael Baxter was arrested Thursday on the following charges with a bail set at $7,500:
How will smoke from Mosquito Fire impact Reno Air Races?
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Along with many other events and functions over the last several days, the Reno Air Races has a plan in place in case the air quality gets too bad. Dr. Fred Telling, the CEO of the Reno Air Racing Association (RARA),...
Nevada Air National Guard helping northwest firefighting effort
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada National Guard is aiding firefighting operations in the northwest. The National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) has requested two Department of Defense C-130 aircraft equipped with Modular Airborne Fire Fighting Systems (MAFFS) to support wildland firefighting operations in the northwestern U.S. One is a C-130H from the Nevada Air National Guard's 152nd Airlift Wing, Reno, Nev., and the other is a C-130J from the California Air National Guard’s 146th Airlift Wing, Port Hueneme, California.
Reports of shots fired at Galena High School unfounded, lockdown lifted
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A code red lockdown at Galena High School has been lifted after reports of shots fired were unfounded. The Washoe County School District placed the school on lockdown just after 10 a.m. on Sept. 14 due to a reported incident. School was canceled Wednesday due to poor air quality but some staff and personnel were on campus during the lockdown and were evacuated as a precaution.
Cold Case Cracked: Reno man arrested 50 years after murder in Hawaii
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man is behind bars Wednesday for the 1972 murder of Nancy Elaine Anderson, a cold case that went unsolved for nearly 50 years. Tudor Chirila, who is now 77 years old, was arrested by the Reno Police Department (RPD) Tuesday on a second degree murder warrant from the Honolulu Police Department (HPD).
Hungry Valley residents can now monitor air quality as smoke continues to fill the skies
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — As smoke from the Mosquito Fire continues to blanket northern Nevada, the Washoe County Health District Air Quality Management Division has partnered with the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony to install two new air quality sensors on tribal land. The sensors ensure air...
Should Reno allow marijuana consumption lounges? City council begins debate
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Should the city of Reno allow marijuana consumption lounges? The city council started debating some of the important questions surrounding lounges Wednesday. It comes after the Nevada legislature voted to legalize lounges last year — four years after recreational marijuana was...
Well-Being Wednesday: Heart Disease & Interventional Cardiology
Reno, NV - We have all heard that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, but you might not know that the term heart disease describes various conditions that affect the heart. Renown’s Dr. Troy Wiedenbeck discusses our community’s most common forms of heart disease, and some lifestyle changes people can make to prevent this silent killer.
Washoe County detectives continue to search for leads in Anna Scott's murder
Detectives with the Washoe County Sheriff's Office are making a desperate plea for anyone with information in the death of Anna Scott to come forward. Scott, 23, was found dead in a burned out car on I-580 south of Reno during the early morning hours of February 3, 2022. The...
Woman Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Carson (Carson, NV)
According to the Carson City Fire Department and sheriff’s deputies, a pedestrian accident occurred on Monday afternoon. The officials stated that a woman was struck by a vehicle in the area of South Carson Street and Fairview. The driver of the vehicle failed to render aid and fled the...
Reno-Tahoe International Airport fully operational despite smoky conditions
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno-Tahoe International Airport is fully open and operational despite hazardous air quality and smoky skies. A spokeswoman from the airport said flight cancellations, delays or diversions are decisions made by airlines/pilots in command with safety being the top priority. If...
City of Reno experiencing phone outages, emergency calls not affected
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The City of Reno is experiencing phone outages related to calls from Verizon and AT&T. Officials say calls to 911 or 334-COPS are not affected. For non-emergency contact, email renodirect@reno.gov or go online.
Multiple rescued after Park Vista apartment caught fire Tuesday night
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Multiple people and their pets have been rescued from an apartment fire in Sparks Tuesday night. The Sparks Fire Department (SFD) responded to a fire at Park Vista Apartments around 9:31 p.m. which had multiple residents trapped on balconies. The fire...
Man arrested in Reno in 50 year old homicide cold case
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been arrested in Reno in connection to a nearly 50 year old homicide case in Hawaii. On Jan. 1 1972, a roommate discovered the lifeless body of a woman in her Waikiki apartment. After the Hawaii Police Department investigated, no viable leads were initially discovered.
