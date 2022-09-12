ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fallon, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynews4.com

Ward 4 residents get into Reno Air Races for free Wednesday

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno city councilwoman Bonnie Weber is pleased to announce all Ward 4 residents can get into the Reno Air Races for free on Wednesday. If you are taking advantage of the deal, you must show your ID or proof of residence in the 89506, 89512 or 89503 zip codes. If you aren't sure what ward you live in, you can check out a map here.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Reno area reaches worst air quality levels in the United States

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Being number 1 is good in most cases, but not when it comes to having the worst air quality in the country. According to airnow.gov, the Reno area has the worst air quality in the United States sitting at hazardous levels as of Wednesday morning.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

New care center provides resources for Reno community

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A partnership between Silver Summit and Summit Behavioral Health Systems has opened a new facility to at-risk residents seeking assistance with behavioral healthcare, an issue that continues to increase among Nevada’s homeless population. Mill Street Care Center celebrated its grand...
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fallon, NV
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada Society
Fallon, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Government
Fallon, NV
Government
mynews4.com

How will smoke from Mosquito Fire impact Reno Air Races?

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Along with many other events and functions over the last several days, the Reno Air Races has a plan in place in case the air quality gets too bad. Dr. Fred Telling, the CEO of the Reno Air Racing Association (RARA),...
RENO, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Sandoval
mynews4.com

Nevada Air National Guard helping northwest firefighting effort

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada National Guard is aiding firefighting operations in the northwest. The National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) has requested two Department of Defense C-130 aircraft equipped with Modular Airborne Fire Fighting Systems (MAFFS) to support wildland firefighting operations in the northwestern U.S. One is a C-130H from the Nevada Air National Guard's 152nd Airlift Wing, Reno, Nev., and the other is a C-130J from the California Air National Guard’s 146th Airlift Wing, Port Hueneme, California.
NEVADA STATE
mynews4.com

Reports of shots fired at Galena High School unfounded, lockdown lifted

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A code red lockdown at Galena High School has been lifted after reports of shots fired were unfounded. The Washoe County School District placed the school on lockdown just after 10 a.m. on Sept. 14 due to a reported incident. School was canceled Wednesday due to poor air quality but some staff and personnel were on campus during the lockdown and were evacuated as a precaution.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Cold Case Cracked: Reno man arrested 50 years after murder in Hawaii

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man is behind bars Wednesday for the 1972 murder of Nancy Elaine Anderson, a cold case that went unsolved for nearly 50 years. Tudor Chirila, who is now 77 years old, was arrested by the Reno Police Department (RPD) Tuesday on a second degree murder warrant from the Honolulu Police Department (HPD).
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#9 11 Memorial#First Responders#University Of Nevada#Pentagon#The World Trade Center
mynews4.com

Should Reno allow marijuana consumption lounges? City council begins debate

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Should the city of Reno allow marijuana consumption lounges? The city council started debating some of the important questions surrounding lounges Wednesday. It comes after the Nevada legislature voted to legalize lounges last year — four years after recreational marijuana was...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Well-Being Wednesday: Heart Disease & Interventional Cardiology

Reno, NV - We have all heard that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, but you might not know that the term heart disease describes various conditions that affect the heart. Renown’s Dr. Troy Wiedenbeck discusses our community’s most common forms of heart disease, and some lifestyle changes people can make to prevent this silent killer.
RENO, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
mynews4.com

Reno-Tahoe International Airport fully operational despite smoky conditions

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno-Tahoe International Airport is fully open and operational despite hazardous air quality and smoky skies. A spokeswoman from the airport said flight cancellations, delays or diversions are decisions made by airlines/pilots in command with safety being the top priority. If...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Multiple rescued after Park Vista apartment caught fire Tuesday night

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Multiple people and their pets have been rescued from an apartment fire in Sparks Tuesday night. The Sparks Fire Department (SFD) responded to a fire at Park Vista Apartments around 9:31 p.m. which had multiple residents trapped on balconies. The fire...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Man arrested in Reno in 50 year old homicide cold case

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been arrested in Reno in connection to a nearly 50 year old homicide case in Hawaii. On Jan. 1 1972, a roommate discovered the lifeless body of a woman in her Waikiki apartment. After the Hawaii Police Department investigated, no viable leads were initially discovered.
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy