ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

U.S. Coast Guard investigating industrial accident

By Emily McLeod
WMBB
WMBB
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gUCAU_0hrSaTb000

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Panama City Police have turned over the investigation of an “industrial accident” to the United States Coast Guard.

Police said they got the call around 6:45 Sunday evening.

One injured in PCB motorcycle accident

Police would not say the nature of the accident or if there were any injuries.

However, investigators learned the accident took place on a foreign vessel docked at the port which prompted police to turn the investigation over to the USCG.

News 13 is following this story and will post more details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 3

Related
WMBB

Lifeguard shares safety discoveries on Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Going to the beach will hopefully be safer as local fire officials and Beach Rescue personnel began learning lifeguard jet ski training from one of the best trainers in the business. Glen Kuehner changed the game for the United States Lifesaving Association serving as the Southeastern Region’s Academy Coordinator. […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

New details released in Port death

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The U.S. Coast Guard is currently investigating a death that took place at the Port of Panama City. Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard tell Newschannel 7 the Panama City Police contacted them around 7:20 p.m. Sunday. Executive director, Alex King, tells us this was...
WMBB

Update: Panama City suspect in custody

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The search for a suspect is now over after law enforcement officials said they apprehended the man shortly after 9 o’clock Wednesday morning. Officials said the search began after the suspect took off while they were trying to serve a warrant and arrest him. They said he also dropped a […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Panama City Beach fire damages home and RV

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Firefighters had a busy morning after a fire broke out in a Grand Lagoon neighborhood. The fire began around 3:00 a.m. in the 5800 block of Pinetree Avenue in Panama City Beach. Witnesses say a house that’s currently condemned and an RV that’s currently being lived in, both went […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Panama City, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Accidents
Panama City, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Panama City, FL
Panama City, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WJHG-TV

U.S. Coast Guard investigating Port Panama City death

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating the death of a port employee at Port Panama City, according to U.S. Coast Guard officials. Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard tell NewsChannel 7 the Panama City Police contacted them around 7:20 p.m. Sunday. We’re told the U.S. Coast Guard is currently investigating the death.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Missing Niceville man, last seen Monday: Okaloosa Co. Deputies

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help trying to locate a 23-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to a Facebook post from OCSO. Thomas Aaron Murphey, 23, of Niceville, was last seen at his residence on Hidden Lakes Drive on Monday, Sept. 12. […]
NICEVILLE, FL
WMBB

BCSO awarded $2.5 million to purchase new helicopter

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has been granted $2.5 million from the Florida legislature to go toward a new helicopter. The helicopter the department has its eyes on is a 2007 Bell 407 four-rotor helicopter that will bring more power, more maneuverability, and more capacity to the department’s aviation program. […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Coast Guard#United States Coast Guard#Accident#Panama City Police#Uscg#Nexstar Media Inc
WCTV

Two fallen firefighters to be laid to rest Thursday, Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The firefighting community across North Florida will come together to pay tribute to two firefighters, killed just hours apart in separate off-duty crashes this past weekend. Tallahassee Fire Captain Brenden Rudy’s funeral will be held at Wildwood Church at 11 Thursday morning. Friday, a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WKRG News 5

More charges for man who attempted carjacking at Fort Walton Beach Chick-Fil-A

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the man who was arrested after an attempted carjacking at a Fort Walton Beach Chick-Fil-A will now have more charges following a further investigation. William Branch was charged with robbery and robbery carjacking without firearm or weapon. According to the arrest report, Branch approached […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for September 14, 2022

Michael Sorey, 49, Campbellton, Florida: Sexual battery by person in familial/custodial authority, grand theft motor vehicle: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Randy Southwell, 60, Marianna, Florida: Driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage: Florida Highway Patrol. Calvin McCoy, 61, Hayneville, Alabama: Failure to appear...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Worker dies at Port of Panama City Sunday night

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A stevedore worker died at the Port of Panama City around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday.  The worker was loading a foreign vessel docked at the port. “Very saddened for the accident that did occur,” Panama City Port Authority Executive Director Alex King said. “And we’re working to learn everything we […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WMBB

Update: FHP confirms two fatalities in U.S. 331 crash

Updated 11 p.m. WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Both southbound lanes are shut down on U.S. 331 after a head on collision around 8:15 p.m., according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. The accident occurred just north of State Road 20. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Mazda and a Chevy Tahoe collided and […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

JUST IN: Emergency landing in Liberty County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A small airplane makes emergency landing south of Bristol Tuesday, Liberty County Sheriff’s Office said. Dispatch received a call about a small airplane that had made an emergency landing in a field south of Bristol. Deputies responded to the area and searched for the pilot...
LIBERTY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Burglary and theft investigation leads to fraud arrest in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An investigation into a burglary and theft that happened earlier this year led Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies to a fraud arrest. On February 20th, deputies reportedly responded to a burglary and theft in Sneads. When they spoke to the victim, officials say that several guns, a gun bag, cell phone, titles to multiple vehicles, personal documents, and a bank card had been stolen.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Lynn Haven and Panama City sent raw sewage advisories

Panama City, Fla.(WMBB)– Lynn Haven Bayou and Lake Huntington are both under raw sewage advisorys. 6,300 gallons of raw sewage entered Lake Huntington and at Lynn Haven Bayou 380,000 of raw sewage is overflowing. Ralph Miller Department of Health Director in Bay County says Panama City is having a lot of runoffs, sewage backup, and […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Mexico Beach receives $850,000 in state funding

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — State Representative Jay Trumbull recently announced millions of dollars in additional state funding would be coming to Northwest Florida. Mexico Beach received $850,000. $350,000 will go toward a pedestrian street bridge on 15th Street, “If you live in some of these neighborhoods right over here, sometimes you’re pulling a carriage, […]
MEXICO BEACH, FL
MyArkLaMiss

WATCH: Chick-Fil-A employee tackles alleged carjacker

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Chick-Fil-A employee is being hailed as a hero after tackling a reported carjacker at the popular spot in Fort Walton Beach. In the video you can see the employee jump on the alleged carjacker and apprehend him. Deputies arrested William Branch from DeFuniak Springs. Deputies said Branch grabbed […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WMBB

Panama City Beach granted $6 million to clean up Lullwater Lake

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The state is helping Panama City Beach clean up an environmental issue causing flooding problems. The legislature has appropriated $6 million to the Lullwater Lake basin project. Lullwater Lake is full of aquatic weeds that make the lake stagnant. The poor water quality and overgrowth contributed to the major […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

WMBB

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy