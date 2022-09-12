Read full article on original website
Biden announces $900million plan to put 500,000 electric vehicle chargers across the US at Detroit Auto Show
PRESIDENT Biden announced the U.S.’ $900million investment in electric vehicle charging infrastructure at the Detroit Auto Show. The massive $900million fund will help manufacture around 500,000 charging stations across 35 U.S. states and 53,000 miles. President Biden signed his Inflation Reduction Act into law on August 16th. The Inflation...
Electrify America Just Made Electric-Vehicle Charging a Lot More Confusing
Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. In an effort to make electric vehicle (EV) charging less confusing, leading EV charging company Electrify America has introduced a new charger labeling system that makes it even more confusing. It requires drivers to intuit whether “hyper” or “ultra” chargers are faster. This is, apparently, better than the previous system, which was to determine whether 350 or 150 is a bigger number.
torquenews.com
Why EV Experts Say The Golden Age Of Electric Cars Is Behind Us
Electric vehicles are better than ever, and with every passing day, automakers big and small announce new models. So why do respected EV experts say the golden age of EVs has passed?. The inspiration for this story, along with its title, comes from Kyle Conner of Out of Spec Motoring....
The New EV Battery That Could Change The Industry
Electric vehicles have advanced rapidly over the last few years. They're becoming a common sight on the streets, Tesla and Lucid's best efforts are rivaling those of traditional luxury car brands, and high gas prices are making large numbers of Americans think about going electric. But electric car manufacturers aren't resting on their laurels, things may be about to get even better. Several companies, including Tesla and their Chinese rivals BTD, are looking into an innovative battery design that could increase an electric vehicle's performance and range. Batteries are vital to electric vehicles. They're also a point of concern skeptics like to bring up regularly.
How long does it take to charge an electric car?
GOVERNMENTS aim to have to all cars on roads be electric by 2030, in aim to reduce carbon emissions. The automotive industry is pushing the electric car movement as much as possible with Volkswagen showcasing electric cars around London during the Euros 2020 and with the FIA's eighth-season running motorsport competition, Formula E.
10 Cars Worth More Used Than New
We all know the new and used car market is currently a dumpster fire due to several parts shortages, the most famous of which is the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. While we can't wait to not write the words "semiconductor chip shortage" ever again, the effects on the market are fascinating.
CNBC
Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
2024 Ford Mustang Unveiled With New Looks, V8 Power And Jet-Inspired Cockpit
Over the past couple of weeks, Ford has shifted focus to the launch of the seventh-generation (internal codename S650) Mustang, teasing us with glimpses of new design elements and short clips of the V8 engine. We've also been treated to the noise of the new GT3 racer, but that's not important right now.
The Verge
Ford dealers who want to sell EVs will have to spend money to make money
Ford outlined a series of requirements for its dealers who want to sell the automaker’s electric vehicles, such as setting no-haggle prices and investing upward of $1.2 million in upgrades like charging, according to Automotive News. The company framed the investments as necessary if Ford is to compete with — and perhaps overtake — direct-sale competitors like Tesla.
CNBC
GM is betting on its electric Equinox, starting at $30,000, to kick-start 'massive adoption' of EVs
The all-electric Chevrolet Equinox EV is scheduled to go on sale in the U.S. next fall, starting at around $30,000. GM expects the new electric crossover to become a high-volume seller for the Detroit automaker, as it transitions to exclusively offer electric cars and trucks by 2035. The Equinox EV...
electrek.co
Even tire makers are adapting their business to the electric vehicle revolution
All corners of the auto industry are catching on as more and more buyers prefer electric vehicles. The latest news comes from leading tire maker Goodyear, as the company reveals its plans to further support the EV market. You may recognize the name Goodyear from its wide selection of tires...
Real Simple
Can't Find a Charging Station for Your EV? Let Us Help!
I'm more than a little bit in love with electric cars. We've only bought about five tanks of gas per year since we invested in a straight-up electric car and a plug-in hybrid, as we're able to do most of our errand-running, commuting, and driving by charging up at home.
Ford Building New 6.8-Liter Gasoline V8 For F-150 Super Duty
Canadian trade union Unifor is heavily involved in Ford engine production at the brand's Windsor engine plant where the famous Windsor V8 is produced. The trade union released a statement - that was later deleted - that another V8 will come out of Windsor. Reportedly, this V8 will also be...
techeblog.com
New Quantum Battery Technology May Cut EV Charging Times from 40-Minutes to 90-Seconds at a Supercharger
There’s silicon solid-state batteries for EVs, and soon, possibly even quantum battery technology. Researchers from Korea’s Basic Science and the University of Insubria in Italy have discovered a breakthrough in a quantum mechanical system called the micromaser. Put simply, it utilizes an electromagnetic field to store energy charged through a stream of qubits, while also simultaneously preventing overcharging.
Old Kia EV Batteries Earn A New Lease On Life Powering Rail Travel Industry
One day, when your Kia EV6 has reached the end of its life, there's a very good chance its battery may end up with a new role. The European subsidiary of the South Korean firm has teamed up with Deutsche Bahn (DB), Germany's railway service, to repurpose used lithium-ion batteries for green energy storage.
thespruce.com
How to Prepare Your Home and Garage for an Electric Vehicle
Electric vehicles are quiet, clean, and have a longer driving range than ever before. With zero tailpipe emissions, their carbon footprint is exponentially smaller than that of gas-consuming vehicles. Electric vehicles are the future, too. California plans to implement a ban on the sale of gas vehicles by 2035 and...
Maserati GranTurismo Shows Off Nettuno Twin-Turbo V6 Engine
All of the hype surrounding the new 2023 Maserati GranTurismo has been squarely pointed at the electric Folgore version, which was spotted ahead of Monterey Car Week. Maserati has been teasing its upcoming electric coupe for well over a year now, but in a new set of images, Maserati has let the car out of the metaphorical bag by showing off the new GranTurismo ahead of its official debut.
insideevs.com
Tesla's German Factory May Produce Motors Soon, Batteries In 2023
Tesla has only been producing cars at one of its newest factories, Gigafactory Berlin, for less than a year now. However, according to people familiar with the matter, the US automaker already has plans to produce batteries in Brandenburg, and the project could begin in early 2023. It comes as...
CNBC
Ford asks dealers to invest in EVs as it chases Tesla-like profit
Ford CEO Jim Farley wants Ford dealers to become the most valuable franchise in the industry, as the company plans to grow sales across its traditional and EV businesses. The automaker is asking its nearly 3,000 dealers to invest upward of $1 million for upgrades to sell all-electric vehicles. Ford,...
Here Are The Names Of Every New Electric Volvo
A month ago, we reported on the new Volvo XC90. We also discussed a new naming structure for the brand's big flagship SUV and its electrified version. Volvo has previously said that the SUV will continue as the brand's halo model, gaining new styling and a new electrified version. While previously this was thought to be called the Embla, we know now it'll be called the EXC90, and it appears that the naming structure will extend to the rest of Volvo's lineup.
CarBuzz.com
