The 44th Annual Festival Of The Sea Is Calling In Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey
The Jersey Shore is so much more than a vision or a day of body surfing. It may very well feed our souls but it literally feeds us too. Get ready for a seafood feast like no other because it is time for the 44th Festival Of The Sea in beautiful Point Pleasant Beach.
New Jersey Bar Challenge, We Need To Up Your Bloody Mary Game
New Jersey can usually do no wrong in my eyes. I love it here. I had to move all around the country for my radio career and I always longed to come back home. I'm here and all is right with the world, but I did realize something during my travels. New Jersey needs to up their bloody mary game.
Fantastic Community Event To Benefit Local Police In Toms River, NJ
Even if summer is winding down at the Jersey Shore, there is no shortage of things for you to do as we head towards the fall season. Between Oktoberfests, haunted houses, 5k's, BBQ festivals, and concerts it's going to be a busy fall. Get ready to mark your calendar for...
This Is How To Attend The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade In Style
It's a huge bucket list item to attend the world-famous Macy’s Thanksgiving parade. If you're thinking this is your year to make it happen, I've got some ideas to make it cozy, comfy, and actually possible. Al Roker is a personal hero of mine! I'm simply dying to see...
This may be the most bizarre restaurant in New Jersey
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — I am not using the term "bizarre" in a bad way, at all. In fact, if I had the ability each night to magically transport myself to any restaurant in the Garden State for dinner, I'd pick this spot every single time (even though this restaurant is seasonal).
Historic farmhouse loaded with 18th century and modern charm in Branchburg, NJ
BRANCHBURG — If you’re looking for a big, gorgeous New Jersey home with history and charm, this 300-year-old farmhouse in Branchburg is loaded with it. The single-family residence, built in 1723, located on 6.83 acres at 2053 South Branch Road is being sold for $1,150,000, according to Zillow. That amounts to roughly $7,711 per month.
Iconic Ocean City, New Jersey Pastry Shop To Close After 98 Years
It seems like every week we are writing about a local longtime business closing its doors, we can now add Wards Pastry in Ocean City as the latest. Wards Pastry let their customers and the world know about next Sunday’s closing with a post on their Facebook page on the evening of Saturday, September 10, where they wrote:
Fall Is a Great Time to Check Out One of These 4 Best Outdoor Bars in Ocean County, NJ
We still have beautiful weather for the next couple of months to get out and enjoy one of these fabulous spots at the Jersey Shore. So many of you wrote me about your favorite outdoor bar. After bestofnj.com put out this list, I had to ask you where your favorite is. So many of you agreed with bestofnj.com and added some other great choices here in Ocean County.
Ringo Starr art exhibition coming to Atlantic City, NJ’s Hard Rock
ATLANTIC CITY — Beatles legend Ringo Starr will be showcasing and selling more than 40 pieces of his artwork at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for three days later this month. The Ringo Starr Charity Art Exhibition, with proceeds benefiting the Lotus Foundation, will run from Wednesday, Sept. 21 to Friday, Sept. 23, with Starr and his All-Starr Band finishing the week with a concert at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena on Saturday, Sept. 24, according to a release from Hard Rock Atlantic City.
Another swimmer drowns at unguarded NJ beach
TOMS RIVER — A late summer swim claimed the life of a Middletown man Wednesday afternoon, the third person to drown in the past week at an unguarded Jersey Shore beach. Matthew Mauro, 46, became distressed in the ocean near Fielder Avenue in the Ortley Beach section of Toms River around 1:55 p.m., according to Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina. Seaside Heights lifeguards responded on jet skis along with Toms River police and got him out of the water and administered CPR. Mauro was brought to Community Medical Center in Toms River where he was pronounced dead.
More Shake Shacks Coming to New Jersey, Will One Finally Come to Ocean County, NJ
Shake Shack has become so popular, especially in the last 5 years. Shake Shack has a new "HOT" menu out. Thanks to the tastingtable.com, Shake Shack's newest menu items are Hot Ones Chicken, Hot Ones Burger, and Hot Ones Bacon Cheese Fries. There are several Shake Shacks in Monmouth County....
New Jersey’s Most Haunted Town – It’s Definitely Not What You Think
It's that time of year when everything scary, spooky, and haunted is in the spotlight, and each state has a "most haunted" town, but the one that was named most haunted for New Jersey is really going to surprise you. The findings were released earlier this summer, and if you...
Mangia! New Jersey’s Best Italian Restaurant One of Best in America
Everyone can agree that one of the most popular foods around the world, around the United States, and around New Jersey is Italian food. Everybody enjoys a good Italian meal and going out for Italian is always a fun and delicious night out. We have fantastic Italian restaurants around the Jersey Shore, but Love Food put together an article recently listing the best Italian restaurants around the Nation, including here in the Garden State.
Attention New Jersey Coffee Lovers: There’s A Recall On Popular Starbucks Beverage
Heads up to Starbucks lovers; we have another recall that all coffee drinkers should know about. According to NJ.com, the recall is for Starbucks' prepackaged Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot Energy Coffee Beverage because the drink could have metal fragments. That is definitely not the morning beverage I would prefer. Man,...
The Most Epic Chicken Sandwich In New Jersey, NYC and Philly Revealed
Sometimes you just need a hot, crispy, juicy, spicy chicken sandwich but when you're already in the mood for one, that is not the time to start researching the best bite. If you are hangry for a chicken sandwich, I got your back. These are the best chicken sandwich spots in New Jersey, New York and Philly. You’re welcome.
WATCH: Meet Ocean City NJ Restaurant’s Robot Server!
One Ocean City restaurant's niftiest food runner is a ROBOT! Meet Peanut. Peanut is so neat! The robot is like a giant food Roomba, lol, and she's currently assisting wait staff at Island Grill Restaurant on Atlantic Avenue in Ocean City. Peanut rolls around on four wheels and meets an...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 9/15
10 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph) 8 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots) REST OF TONIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Light swells. THU: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Light swells. THU NIGHT: N winds 5 to...
Holocaust-era cattle car exhibition making its way through NJ
LONG BRANCH — An interactive, educational experience dubbed the "Hate Ends Now" tour will be at The Chabad of The Shore on Thursday — after a few other stops in Monmouth County. The harrowing exhibit to commemorate the real atrocities of the Holocaust features "The Cattle Car: Stepping...
Eat Wings and Help Vetwork
Vetwork was actually born in 1984 under a different name, the Ocean County POW/MIA Organization. The name change took place four years later with the goal to aid all veterans in the form of counseling for alcohol/drug abuse, PTSD, employment, shelter, homeless prevention, food assistance, VA benefits and more. A non-profit 501 (c) (3) organization the mission and purpose is to meet the immediate and long-term needs of Ocean County Veterans.
It’s Official – These Are Undoubtedly New Jersey’s Favorite Drinks
If summer 2022 proved one thing here in New Jersey, it's that Garden State residents really like to drink. Before you jump to any conclusions, you should know that we're not necessarily talking about alcoholic beverages here. But that is a good question, too, so we'll get to that in just a few minutes.
