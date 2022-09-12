Read full article on original website
Springfield Fire Department rescues cat from telephone pole
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Springfield Fire Department rescued a cat Thursday morning. Crews responded to Ozark Street around 11:00 a.m. where an unnamed cat was stuck on top of a telephone pole. The cat was rescued by a department ladder company. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
West Springfield Police preparing for influx of Big E crowds, traffic
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Hundreds of thousands of people who will be traveling to West Springfield over the coming days for The Big E. Opening day is tomorrow and town officials are preparing to take on the crowds and heavy traffic jams. Thousands of people will travel each and...
Janna's Friday Forecast
West Springfield Police preparing for influx of Big E crowds, traffic. Hundreds of thousands of people who will be traveling to West Springfield over the coming days for The Big E. RV damaged after striking Northampton bridge. Updated: 10 hours ago. The driver of an RV has been cited for...
Rollover crash at Armory Street rotary in Springfield under investigation
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A major car crash occurred on the Armory Street rotary in Springfield late Wednesday morning. Our crew on-scene reported seeing several police cruisers on the scene with a car flipped over on its side. Springfield fire officials told us the rollover happened at the exit ramp...
RV damaged after striking Northampton bridge
Well-known psychic medium Matt Fraser is expected to draw a big crowd in Springfield later this month and he’s out with a new book. West Springfield Police preparing for influx of Big E crowds, traffic. Updated: 10 hours ago. Hundreds of thousands of people who will be traveling to...
Investigation underway for fires at Amherst-Pelham Regional High School
AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An investigation is underway into a pair of fires inside a local high school. Students were dismissed early today after crews responded to two fires at Amherst-Pelham regional high school just before 10:30 Thursday morning. According to officials, two paper towel dispensers were set on fire in...
Town by Town: AMR EMT graduation, paving work in Agawam and East Longmeadow
(WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno joined officials from American Medical Response of Springfield on Wednesday for AMRs eighth graduating class of EMTs. The graduating class was from AMR’s Earn While You Learn program. First launched in August 2019, the Earn While You Learn program is designed to make an easier transition for those wanting to become EMS professionals.
Police seize ghost gun, arrest 2 people in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police have seized a large capacity ghost gun. Officers responded to a call near the intersection of Belmont Avenue and Woodside Terrace on Monday. When they arrived, the suspect fled on foot and tossed the gun over a fence. When officers found it, they discovered...
Motorcyclist dead following crash on Page Blvd. in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Monday evening in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 200 block of Page Boulevard around 5:25 p.m. Monday after a motorcycle struck a pole. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Driver cited after getting stuck under North Street bridge in Northampton
A driver was cited Wednesday after getting stuck under the North Street railroad bridge.
Holyoke Police investigating shooting on High Street
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are investigating a late-night shooting in Holyoke. Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty said that officers were called to the area of 555 High Street for a report of shots fired around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday. When police arrived on-scene, they found several shell casings and blood...
Man arrested in connection with shooting on Union Street in Springfield
A Springfield man was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a shooting on Union Street last month.
Investigation continues into South Hadley homicide
SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We now know a murder investigation is underway in South Hadley after a man was found dead in his home last Friday. “It’s still lays a lot of wonder whether, you know, is there anybody at large, you know,” said Carl Reali of South Hadley.
Town by Town: September 15
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Chicopee, the students at Bowie Elementary School celebrated the 75th birthday of the US Airforce. The young students spent the morning writing birthday cards to the US Airforce, sang God Bless America, and presented the cards with a birthday cake!
Springfield Police make arrest in connection with August shooting
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Investigators have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting that happened in August in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 41-year-old Jose Mendoza was arrested Wednesday morning on Maple Street. On August 10, officers responded to a Shotspotter activation on Union Street, where...
Springfield motorcyclist killed after crashing into pole
A motorcyclist in Springfield was killed before dawn Tuesday morning after crashing into a roadside pole, police said. Springfield Police officers responded to the crash scene, on the 200 block of Page Boulevard in East Springfield, around 5:30 a.m., department spokesperson Ryan Walsh said. The rider, who police have not...
PD: Suspect bites officer during armed robbery at Pride in Springfield
On Saturday, September 10, a Springfield Police Officer witnessed an armed suspect at a gas station.
Timeline: Holyoke Homicides 2022
There have been five homicides in the City of Holyoke so far this year.
Man arrested in Ludlow after allegedly punching driver through window
A West Springfield man was arrested in Ludlow Saturday after allegedly punching a driver through their car window.
Holyoke officials looking for person accused of illegal dumping
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke city officials are looking for the public’s help in identifying someone they claimed was involved in illegal dumping. The person was reportedly seen on surveillance video engaging in illegal dumping at the city’s Department of Public Works building on North East Street. Anyone...
