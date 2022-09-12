ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

The 10: Get wild, step back to the '70s and '80s, and show your support

By Shannon Heupel, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nYcw6_0hrSZhSt00

Do you want variety? We've got variety this week with plenty of music and fun. Explore it all in The 10 for the week of Sept. 12-18.

Adult Coloring Night

Why should the kids have all the fun? Join the Autauga Prattville Public Library, 254 Doster St., Prattville, for Adult Coloring Night on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. They'll have light refreshments. They'll provide the coloring sheets, colored pencils, and felt markers. Plus, you're welcome to bring your own materials. No registration is required. Just show up, and start having fun.

Play Dungeons & Dragons at GTSouth

Get your game face on and roll the dice on the fun. Yes, roll 'em! It's time for Dungeons & Dragons on Wednesday at GTSouth Geek & Gaming Tavern, 2015 Cong. W.L. Dickinson Drive, Montgomery. Bring some guests and go on a quest. Have a drink and slay a dragon, or an orc, or whatever.

Be a party animal at Zoobilation

This is certainly the wildest night in Montgomery this week. Montgomery Zoo & Mann Wildlife Learning Museum, 2301 Coliseum Parkway, is hosting its annual fundraiser on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. with the Montgomery Area Zoological Society. It'll feature samplings from several restaurants and drink vendors. They'll have live music, a digital auction, and surprises. Tickets are $50 each, and proceeds will go to the zoo's new reptile facility.

Step back in time to 1984 with Black Jacket Symphony

It's the world's largest record player, only they do it live. That's right. Black Jacket Symphony is coming back to Montgomery Performing Arts Centre. They recreate entire albums, note for note, live on stage. On Friday, they're taking on Van Halen's sixth studio album 1984. It was released, well, in 1984, a time of big hair — huge landline phones and — gasp! — actual music videos on MTV. Wow! Black Jacket will perform at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35. mpaconline.org

Walk for Sickle Cell cause on Saturday

Just in time for National Sickle Cell Awareness Month in September, a Sickle Cell Awareness Walk is being held Saturday, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., at Gateway Park, 3800 Davenport Drive, Montgomery. It's being put on by Divas 4 Divas. Sickle Cell an inherited disease that causes red blood cells to become misshapen. Saturday's event will also include music, games and a door prize. https://allevents.in/montgomery/sickle-cell-awareness-walk/200023063579422

Two days of Jazz Fest at the amphitheater

We've got two huge days of music coming to Riverwalk Amphitheater this weekend. On Friday, Dru Hill and Chante Moore will perform. Gates open at 6 p.m. Then on Saturday, see a big lineup that features Stephanie Mills, Gerald Albright, Pieces of a Dream, Ben Tankard, Michael Lington, Ken Ford, Kim Scott and Cindy Bradley. Gates open at 11 a.m., and performances start at noon. Enter into the park through the tunnel on Commerce Street, and turn right. Tickets for Friday are $112.50; Saturday tickets are $179. You can get a weekend pass for $179. montgomerysmoothjazzfestival.org.

The Collingsworth Family coming to Frazer Church

Fresh off tour stops through New York, Maryland, North Carolina and more, the Collingsworth Family is coming to Frazer Church, 6000 Atlanta Highway, Montgomery, on Saturday with their "Just Sing!" concert tour at 6 p.m. The concert is in Wesley Hall, and doors open at 5 p.m. It's all about excitement, spiritual anointing, emphasis on family, and musical excellence. General admission tickets are $26. https://www.itickets.com/events/467878?aff=BIT

She's getting ready to Gloss Up the stage Saturday

This one's for the ladies — and any guy lucky enough to be brought along. Gloss Up and friends are going to be live on Saturday, from noon to 11 p.m., at The Ranch Multiplex, 2705 Williams Road, Wetumpka. Gloss Up is a rap artist from Memphis, Tennessee. "I make music for women who have been done wrong by men, and for them to just have fun," she said. Her latest single is Broke Boy (Part 2). But no, a ticket to this show won't break you. Tickets are $20 online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gloss-up-tickets-398726771507

Montgomery Pride United Variety Show & Silent Auction

In preparation for Montgomery's Pride events in October, Montgomery Pride United will host the Variety Show and Silent Auction. The fund-raiser is Saturday, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Of Montgomery, 2810 Atlanta Highway, Montgomery. Expect a night of outrageous entertainment and celebration. $5 admission at the door. https://allevents.in/mobile/amp-event.php?event_id=200023134185409

KC & The Sunshine Band returns Sunday to Montgomery Performing Arts Centre

When the disco ball spins, you got to grin. KC & The Sunshine Band, a group that's been shaking its booty since 1973, is returning to Montgomery for another show on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. at Montgomery Performing Arts Centre. Harry Wayne Casey and the rest of the group have been leading people to the dance floor with happy, feel-good music like, "I'm Your Boogie Man," "That's The Way," and, "Get Down Tonight." There will be dancing at the MPAC. Tickets range from $57 to $82.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Tailgate spots for the 2022 Magic City Classic go on sale Sept. 15

Fans planning to tailgate during the 2022 Magic City Classic should start making arrangements this week. Tailgating spots for the annual classic football game between Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University open for advance online purchase on Sept. 15 at 12:01 p.m. Tickets are available at bigtickets.com. Each tailgating...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Homeless In Montgomery? Dial 211 for Help

On Tuesday Montgomery City ALDOT, and local non profit organizations teamed up to clean up a homeless camp under the I-85/Ann St. overpass. Officials say that help and resources were offered to those found beneath the bridge. Three people were actively living at the camp when crews arrived, but officials...
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
City
Memphis, AL
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
City
Wetumpka, AL
Montgomery, AL
Lifestyle
City
Montgomery, AL
City
Prattville, AL
apr.org

Saving historic Selma voting rights landmarks

The voting rights marches across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma back in 1965 are iconic moments in civil rights history. The attack on demonstrators known as “bloody Sunday” led to the signing of the 1965 Voting Rights Act. Now, sites related to the Selma marches is getting some much needed attention. Doctor Martin Luther King, junior planned the demonstrations at what’s now known as the Jackson House. During the march to Montgomery, the activists slept at three campsites. Both the Jackson home and the first of the overnight camping spots are now privately owned and efforts are underway to keep them alive. APR Gulf Coast Correspondent Lynn Oldshue has more on work to preserve this piece of history.
SELMA, AL
Troy Messenger

Troy becomes first Vision Zero City in Alabama

At the Sept. 13 Troy City Council Meeting, the City of Troy became the first city in the State of Alabama to become a Vision Zero City after adopting a multimodal safety action plan. The safety plan is a framework to try and make the city’s streets safer for all...
TROY, AL
alabamanews.net

Pay It Forward: Jovonna Gunn of Montgomery

Jovonna Gunn knows what it’s like first hand to be homeless and experience the kindness of a stranger. Now she’s the one giving back. For the past two years, Jovonna Gunn and her husband have been grilling and packing meals for the homeless. “She does this on her...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

WSFA, BBB to hold document shredding event Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is teaming up with the Better Business Bureau for a free shredding event on Friday. The BBB Community Shred Day will be held from 9 a.m. to noon in the Eastdale Mall parking lot in front of Dillard’s. This is a great...
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cindy Bradley
Person
Ben Tankard
Person
Harry Wayne Casey
Person
Gerald Albright
Person
Michael Lington
WSFA

Tuskegee home opener moved to Cramton Bowl amid construction delays

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University has announced its home-opening Hall of Fame football game against Allen University will be moved to Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. The game, scheduled for Sept. 24, will be moved due to recent weather delays for construction at Tuskegee’s Abott Memorial Alumni Stadium, according to university officials. It is undergoing a transformation for new field turf, along with a new facility that will house locker rooms, meeting rooms, coaching offices and space for sports medicine.
TUSKEGEE, AL
wtvy.com

Montgomery cleans up underpass, helps homeless veteran

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - City crews worked to clear the area of the Ann Street underpass as part of Montgomery’s plan to address homelessness. “I think it leads to a more compassionate and equitable community. And that’s what we’re trying to bring about at all levels of this city,” Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said.
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?

34-year-old Jasmine lived at 801 Noccalula Drive in Gadsen, Alabama with her husband, Mark Host, and roommate, Rachel Sears. The trio was in the process of moving to Dawson Springs, Kentucky. The night before they moved, Jasmine disappeared. Rachel said when they got ready to leave for Kentucky, Jasmine was nowhere to be found, Alabama Crime Stoppers reports. Her disappearance date is listed as September 15, 2017.
ALABAMA STATE
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

"She’s Crying So Hard,” Mother Said Of Phone Call From Missing 19-Year-Old Daughter

On December 7, 2003, 19-year-old Montgomery resident LaQuanta Riley visited the home of her mother. The honor student stopped by to get a jacket, reports The Charley Project. She was riding with someone driving a dark green, four-door sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Caprice or Ford Taurus. According to Namus, there was an unknown number of people in the vehicle.
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Music#Dungeons Dragons#Get Wild#Jazz Fest#Zoobilation This#Black Jacket Symphony
alabamanews.net

Tuskegee Moves Home-Opener Football Game to Cramton Bowl

Tuskegee University has moved its home-opening and Hall of Fame football game to Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. The game is against Allen University on Saturday, September 24. It’s being moved because weather has brought delays to construction at Abbott Memorial Alumni Stadium at the university. That construction includes new turf, along with a new facility that includes locker rooms, meeting rooms, coaching offices and sports medicine space.
TUSKEGEE, AL
alabamanews.net

Police Finding Fentanyl in Dallas Co. More Frequently

The deadly drug Fentanyl is being found in the Selma-Dallas County area more frequently over the last few weeks. Now local law enforcement is warning the public about the dangers associated with the synthetic opioid. “We’re starting to see more and more of it,” said Sheriff Mike Granthum.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Several MPS Students Hospitalized after Participating in the One Chip Challenge

Several students in Montgomery Public Schools have been hospitalized after participating in the one chip challenge, and Board of Education Administrators want parents to be aware of the dangers. The One chip challenge, like many other challenges circulating on social media platforms like TikTok, Youtube and Twitter, is gaining momentum...
MONTGOMERY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
unionspringsherald.com

From Student Athlete to Probate Judge

Contributed story – September 8, 2022 - The Tuskegee News. During the All-Macon County Day Festival on Friday, August 26, 2022, a former high school football coach and his former student-athlete had the opportunity to share stories about their collective high school athletic years at Bullock County High School.
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Man Killed in Crash on Interstate 65 in Butler County

Alabama State Troopers say a man has been killed in a one-car wreck on Interstate 65 in Butler County. State troopers say 40-year-old Moises Lopez Gutierrez of Houston, Texas, was driving an SUV that left the roadway, struck a concrete bridge railing, and overturned. Gutierrez was pronounced dead at the scene.
BUTLER COUNTY, AL
The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

montgomeryadvertiser.com is the home page of Montgomery Alabama with in depth and updated Montgomery local news

 http://montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy