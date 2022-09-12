Read full article on original website
Chiefs vs. Chargers: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Last Season Records: Kansas City 12-5; Los Angeles 9-8 The Kansas City Chiefs are 9-3 against the Los Angeles Chargers since September of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Chiefs and Los Angeles will face off in an AFC West battle at 8:15 p.m. ET at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Los Angeles winning the first 30-24 on the road and Kansas City taking the second 34-28.
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Catches first TD since 2019
Watson caught both of his targets for 50 yards and a touchdown during Thursday's 27-24 win over the Chargers, but Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said after the game that the wideout also picked up a shoulder injury, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Watson's first catch of the season was...
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Picks up injury in win
Hardman (ankle) caught three of his four targets for 49 yards and recorded one carry for a four-yard loss during Thursday's 27-24 win over the Chargers. He also came away from this game with an unspecified ankle injury, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Hardman was seen having his left foot...
Dak Prescott returns to Cowboys facility, but Mike McCarthy isn't allowing him to attend practice
Dak Prescott is back in the Cowboys' facility following successful stabilization surgery to repair his fractured thumb that was injured during last Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers. Prescott won't, however, attend practice as the Cowboys prepare for Sunday's home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. By not allowing him to attend...
Cardinals' Eno Benjamin: Earns three touches Sunday
Benjamin totaled four carries for 28 yards and reeled in three of four targets for 33 yards during Sunday's 44-21 defeat to the Chiefs. Like last season, James Conner led the Cardinals backfield with 15 touches and 47 (of 65) offensive snaps, but his primary backup changed from Chase Edmonds to Benjamin. Among the team's reserve running backs, Benjamin was the only one to get a play on offense (22), while Darrel Williams (15) and Jonathan Ward (14) were contained to special-teams snaps. Considering the usage, Benjamin is kicking off the current campaign as the No. 2 RB in Arizona, which could yield fruit if Conner misses any time.
Packers' Aaron Rodgers expresses anger over Novak Djokovic not being able to compete at US Open
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn't happy that tennis star Novak Djokovic wasn't allowed to compete in the US Open this year. In a recent episode of Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast, Rodgers revealed that he doesn't believe that it's fair that Djokovic couldn't take part in the Grand Slam tournament just because he's unvaccinated against COVID-19.
Twins' Dylan Bundy: Pulled after four innings
Bundy did not factor in the decision against Kansas City on Thursday, pitching four innings and allowing two runs on four hits and no walks while striking out two batters. Bundy gave up a run in the second and another in the fourth, but he finished the latter frame holding a 3-2 lead. Manager Rocco Baldelli opted not to let him go out for the fifth, preventing Bundy from qualifying for the win. The veteran hurler had thrown only 60 pitches at the time of his departure, so Baldelli may have simply been avoiding having Bundy go through the order for the third time. This was Bundy's shortest start since Aug. 6.
Ravens' Ja'Wuan James: Placed on IR
James (Achilles) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. James suffered a torn Achilles tendon in Sunday's win over the Jets, putting an early end to his season. The 30-year-old missed all of last year with an Achilles issue as well. The Ravens will remain thin at tackle until Ronnie Stanley (ankle) is ready to return.
Willie Snead: Returns to 49ers' practice squad
The 49ers signed Snead to their practice squad Wednesday. Snead originally signed a one-year deal with the 49ers at the beginning of August, but he was released ahead of the 53-man roster deadline. The veteran wideout then returned to the organization via a practice-squad deal a day later but was let go again last week. However, Snead has since returned to San Fransisco's practice squad and will look to carve out a role in an unproven wideout room. Across his seven-year career, Snead has caught 279 passes for 3,431 yards and 16 touchdowns, but he was unproductive last year during stints with Carolina and Las Vegas.
Gisele finally breaks silence on Tom Brady's decision to come out of retirement for at least one more season
Gisele Bundchen hasn't had much to say publicly about her husband's decision to return to football this year, but the wife of Tom Brady finally has broken her silence on the matter. During a recent interview with Elle magazine, Gisele gave her thoughts on Brady's decision to come out of...
Peyton Manning nearly lost his mind watching the Broncos during final minute of shocking loss to Seahawks
If Peyton Manning was the head coach of the Broncos, he definitely wouldn't have kicked the field goal during the final minute of Denver's shocking 17-16 loss to the Seahawks. The reason we know what Manning was thinking is because he was hosting his first "ManningCast" of the season on Monday night.
Lions' D'Andre Swift: Dealing with ankle injury
Swift missed Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury. During the media-access portion of the Lions' first session of Week 1, Swift wasn't participating, but the reason for his absence wasn't known at the time. He hasn't dealt with ankle issues during his two-plus years in the NFL, but he's missed seven games due to various health concerns to date. There's no telling if Swift's availability for Sunday's game against the Commanders is in jeopardy, but his status bears watching as the week goes on. Jamaal Williams would be the biggest beneficiary if Swift is limited or out this weekend.
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Progressing well
Wilson (knee) is making progress in his recovery from ACL surgery, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Wilson is expected to do some light participation on the ice during the Capitals' training camp. The progress he's made doesn't change his expected timeline -- the winger is still likely to be out until at least December, even if he can avoid setbacks. Fantasy managers can target the 28-year-old late in drafts if they want to add some toughness and can stash him in an IR spot for the first two months of the season.
Yankees' Clay Holmes: Earns extra-inning win
Holmes (6-3) earned the win in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-inning victory over Boston. He allowed two runs (one earned) on no hits and no walks while striking out one over 1.1 innings. Holmes entered the game with the score tied 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth and recorded a clean...
Dolphins' Austin Jackson: Making strides
Jackson's ankle is improving and the team is taking his condition on a day-by-day basis, according to head coach Mike McDaniel, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Jackson suffered the injury in the Dolphins' win over the Patriots on Sunday. The starting right tackle was supposedly in...
Broncos' Josey Jewell: Doesn't participate Wednesday
Jewell (calf) did not participate during the Broncos' practice Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports. Jewell is still working his way back from a calf injury that sidelined him during Denver's season-opening victory over the Seahawks Monday. If the inside linebacker is still not ready to suit up in time for the team's next game against Houston, then Jonas Griffith -- three tackles over 29 defensive snaps played against Seattle -- should see increased reps once again this coming Sunday.
Seahawks' Dee Eskridge: Two targets in MNF win
Eskridge caught one of his two targets for no gain in Monday's 17-16 win over the Broncos. Head coach Pete Carroll had a couple of schemed plays ready for Eskridge, but the 2021 second-round pick couldn't capitalize on the opportunity. Eskridge played just five offensive snaps, which ranked fourth among Seahawks wide receivers and just one ahead of rookie Dareke Young.
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Falls back to limited practice
Walker (hernia) was limited at Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. During Week 1 prep, Walker was held out of practice entirely as he continued his recovery from a mid-August hernia procedure. This week, he kicked it off with a full session Wednesday, only to downgrade slightly one day later. The development may have been maintenance-related to ensure Walker gets to the weekend ready for his pro debut. Still, his activity level and eventual designation, or lack thereof, on Friday's injury report will provide insight into whether or not active status is possible Sunday at San Francisco. If Walker is available this weekend, the rookie second-round pick could be eased into action, especially with Rashaad Penny entrenched at the top of the depth chart.
Pirates' David Bednar: Beginning rehab assignment Tuesday
Bednar (back) will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Indianapolis, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. After missing more than a month of action with a back injury, Bednar is ready to get back up on the bump. It's unclear how many times he will throw in the minors before being activated from the injured list, but his return should not be far off.
Matt Ammendola: Joins Chiefs' practice squad
Kansas City signed Ammendola to its practice squad Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. The Chiefs' regular kicker, Harrison Butker, is still dealing with the ankle sprain he played through Sunday at Arizona, so Ammendola was added as a backup plan in case Butker can't play Thursday versus the Chargers. Ammendola attempted 19 field goals for the Jets in 2021, making 11 of 11 from within 40 yards but just two of eight from 40-plus yards out.
