Smyrna, TN

Smyrna Rotary Wings of Freedom Fish Fry among 9/11 remembrance events

By Nancy DeGennaro, Murfreesboro Daily News Journal
 4 days ago
Hundreds gathered at Smyrna Airport Saturday to enjoy freshly prepared fish and all the fixings at the 20th anniversary of Smyrna Rotary's Wings of Freedom Fish Fry and classic car cruise-in.

The event began in 2003 as a way to honor the victims and heroes of 9/11. Since the first fish fry, the club has raised more than $1.7 million that is funneled back into the community.

Organizations supported by Smyrna Rotary include Boys & Girls Clubs of Rutherford County, Meals on Wheels, North Rutherford YMCA, Senior Activity Center of Smyrna, Habitat for Humanity, Nourish Food Bank, Smyrna Library, Read To Succeed, among others.

Teachers of the Year from public and private Rutherford County schools were honored at the fish fry this year.

Other 9/11 remembrances were held over the weekend to mark the 21st anniversary of the attacks.

The ceremony was held Friday at the 9/11 Memorial at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center campus. The local monument includes a 3,000-pound I-beam from Tower 1 of the World Trade Center.

Greg Mays, director of Homeland Security at the Tennessee Department of Safety, served as guest speaker for the eighth annual 9/11 Remembrance at MTSU.

The program also included welcome remarks from retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Keith M. Huber, MTSU’s senior adviser for veterans and leadership initiatives; the singing of the national anthem by School of Music professor Stephen Smith; a moment of silence; the reading of the 9/11 timeline by MTSU ROTC cadets; and the playing of taps by Robert Aanerud.

Reach reporter Nancy DeGennaro at degennaro@dnj.com. Keep up with restaurant news by joining Good Eats in the 'Boro (and beyond) on Facebook and follow Murfreesboro Eats on TikTok.

